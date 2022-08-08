ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Battleground Wisconsin: One-on-one sit down with Mandela Barnes

By Will Kenneally
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13iWyR_0h9epQUv00

MADISON, Wis. — In the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, the field of more than half a dozen candidates was whittled down to just a few in the waning days of the campaign, with current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes as the clear front runner. Many of the big names in the campaign, including Alex Lasry, Sarah Godlewski and Tom Nelson all threw their support behind Barnes as the left the race.

Though he still faces a handful of challengers still on the ballot, he is the likely favorite to face incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in the fall. News 3 Now sat down with Barnes to talk about his candidacy.

NEWS 3 NOW : So I first wanted to ask, as you introduce yourself as a candidate I’m curious: What was that one moment where the switch flipped for you and said, yes, I want to run for US Senate?

BARNES : Well, honestly, I don’t know if it was a switch. There were a number of things, a lot of frustration, some of the frustration with Ron Johnson, specifically, but most of it being the fact that the Senate is so broken. The Senate has not delivered for working people. Too many folks all across the state of Wisconsin are being left behind because of inaction from the US Senate and the biggest reason why we experienced that because it’s an out of touch place . The American experience is not reflected in that body. The Wisconsin the true Wisconsin experience is not truly reflected that body, you do have some amazing leaders like Senator Tammy Baldwin, but on the whole there are far too many out of touch people who don’t truly understand what life is like for people who’ve had to deal with rising costs. For people who’ve seen middle-class jobs leave the community because of offshoring, because large companies wanting to save a few bucks but in turn, have cost us all.

N3N : So the other thing we hear a lot from Democrats too is, it’s a big push to beat Senator Ron Johnson. Why are you the best choice to beat Ron Johnson?

BARNES : . The Marquette law poll show that I’m the only Democrat that is beating Ron Johnson with independent voters. Also the strongest Democrat to take on Ron Johnson, according to that same poll, and this comes down to my lived experience. People all across the state know that I understand exactly what they’re going through because their fears their struggles are also my fears my struggles but also my hopes and dreams. And on top of that, I’ve had over a decade of service to the state, delivering for working class families and over the course of these last few years dealing with the pandemic. People know that I’ve been there for them.

N3N : I want to ask about your legislative priorities too, for example, when you get into the US Senate, what kind of committee assignments would you want to see?

BARNES : Well, I think two committees that stick out to me would be the Energy Committee, and also the Agriculture Committee. Now the Energy Committee, to continue the work to fight climate change. I’ve been a part of as lieutenant governor, the work that I’ve learned in this state and the Agriculture Committee because we are Wisconsin, and we have a responsibility to protect our family farmers. Because unfortunately, the deck has been stacked against them like so many communities like my own. And when we make sure when we prioritize our family farmers, we have stronger food systems, and that helps to benefit us all. We have so many issues of food insecurity and communities, all across the state and all across the country, but the solutions are right in front of us.

N3N : So we see a 50/50 Senate right now. How would you imagine working across the aisle with your Republican colleagues or do you feel even that you have an obligation to do so?

BARNES : Well, this is a fight to expand the majority in the Senate. We see that 50/50 is too narrow a margin for us to truly see the opportunity that we deserve in this state and across this country. That’s why we’re fighting so hard to get those extra votes in the filibuster. And I’m happy to work with anybody who wants to advance the cause of working people in this state. I don’t care what your party affiliation is. If you want to do the work to improve quality of life for people in this state in this country. Let’s have that conversation. Let’s get to work.

This story is a part of News 3 Now’s Battleground Wisconsin primary election coverage. For an in-depth look at the race and the candidates running, click here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 4

Joe 'Creepy' Biden
4d ago

Why didn't the author ask real questions like "Why do you support Defund the Police but have your own private police security?", "why do you say the rich need to pay their fair share but don't pay your own taxes?", and "Why were you scamming Badgercare during your campaigning in 2018?"

Reply
10
Guest
4d ago

Because he's black and those are somehow racist questions. Why not ask why he posed in a cap and gown pretending to be a college graduate?

Reply
6
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Vos fires Gableman, ending election investigation after Gableman supported primary opponent

A Republican legislative leader from Wisconsin has fired the former state Supreme Court justice he hired to investigate the 2020 election, just three days after the lawmaker beat a primary opponent the investigator had endorsed and campaigned for. Friday's firing of Michael Gableman caps a 14-month ride that saw him hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to look into the election under pressure from Donald Trump. But as the probe progressed under bipartisan criticism, Vos’s relationship soured with both Trump and Gableman. Vos said Friday that after talking with fellow Republicans, it became clear to him the only choice was to close Gableman's office.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Barnes hits campaign trail after primary win

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — Just two days after his primary win, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes has turned his sights on incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, speaking at a Cambridge dairy farm Thursday. He spoke about his background, that he was inspired by then-Senate candidate Barack Obama’s 2004 Democratic...
CAMBRIDGE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marquette, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Barnes wins Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, setting up race against Sen. Ron Johnson

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will try to defeat Sen. Ron Johnson in what is expected to be one of the most closely-watched — and expensive — U.S. Senate races in the country this November after winning the Democratic primary Tuesday. Barnes won the primary after several of his closest competitors dropped out of the race in...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Godlewski
Person
Mandela Barnes
Person
Tammy Baldwin
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Rodriguez becomes Evers’ running mate after winning Democratic lieutenant governor primary

MADISON, Wis. — State Rep. Sara Rodriguez will be Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ running mate as he tries to win a second term, defeating Peng Her in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor. Rodriguez earned 76.3% of the vote compared to Her’s 23.8% as of 11:35 p.m. Rodriguez, who represents Assembly District 13, flipped the district from Republican to Democrat...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Baldwin touts green energy investments during stop in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — As voters headed to the polls across Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Madison Gas and Electric toured a Madison facility that helps develop and build infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations. During the event at Franklin Electric on the city’s southeast side, Baldwin touted the investments in green energy that will come as a...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Loudenbeck wins Republican primary for Secretary of State, with GOP eyeing oversight of future elections

MADISON, Wis. — Amy Loudenbeck has won the Republican primary for Wisconsin Secretary of State as the party looks to potentially put the office in charge of the state’s elections. Loudenbeck won the primary over Jay Schroeder and Justin Schmidtka, earning 46.7% of the vote as of 11:35 p.m. “Wisconsin voters have taken the first step forward in the effort...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Senate Democrats#State Senate#Election State#Democratic#U S Senate#The Us Senate#American
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DOC’s largest class of correctional officers of 2022 graduates, pointing to encouraging trend

MADISON, Wis. — Graduates from the largest Wisconsin Department of Corrections class of the year got their badges Thursday, and they’re ready to take on a tough job in a field that really needs them. “I know there’s a lot of burnout. People are tired, and I’d like to help out,” said graduate Lt. Laura Schwartz. Staffing shortages have caused...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Camp helps kids with burn injuries heal

EAST TROY, Wis. — A summer camp helping kids with severe burn injuries heal in more ways than one is underway in southern Wisconsin. Photojournalist Jim Rader contributed to this story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy