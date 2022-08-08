Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Broner Wants To Fight Mayweather In Exhibition: ‘Why Not Get In There And Make Nine Figures Apiece?'
Adrien Broner knows how to wind up with a cool $100 million payday—he just can’t figure out why Floyd Mayweather Jr. won’t oblige him. The popular, brash boxer from Cincinnati recently said in an interview with Cigar Talk that he and Mayweather could make “nine figures” fighting each other in a 10-round exhibition bout. Broner, who has had something of an on-and-off, sibling relationship over the years with the Hall of Fame boxer, expressed confusion as to why Mayweather has not reached out to him already about such a lucrative endeavor.
UFC champion Kamaru Usman explains why he tapped instead of being choked unconscious in his lone career MMA defeat
Kamaru Usman has explained why he tapped out instead of going unconscious in his only pro defeat in mixed martial arts. For many MMA fans across the globe, Kamaru Usman is the pound-for-pound best in the sport right now. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is the UFC welterweight champion and after successfully defending his belt five times, there are very few individuals who would dispute just how good he is.
MMA Fighting
Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil
Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
Jon Jones applauds Glover Teixeira for being the only fighter to have kept “kicking ass” after fighting him: “I’ve always found this interesting”
Jon Jones has applauded Glover Teixeira as being his only opponent to continue thriving after fighting him. While he may not be ‘undefeated’ in the traditional sense as a result of a DQ loss and a no contest, Jon Jones is considered by many to be one of the greatest fighters of all-time – and the only one of the modern era, alongside Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has technically never lost a fight.
Boxing Scene
Wilder Manager: A Joshua Fight is Enormous Even If He Loses To Usyk
Shelly Finkel, co-manager of former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, says a fight with Anthony Joshua would be a major event - win or lose in the upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua, who last September was outboxed by Usyk over twelve rounds, will attempt to reclaim the IBF, IBO,...
Oscar De La Hoya Says He’s ‘Moving On’ From Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia Negotiations
Moments after picking up stoppage victory at Crypto.com Arena in July, Ryan Garcia let the world know that he’d like to fight Gervonta “Tank” Davis next. “I’m not going back to 135 for nothing, but I want Tank next,” Garcia said. “I’m never afraid, I...
Jorge Masvidal responds to Gilbert Burns, reveals the fight “that makes the most sense” for his comeback
Jorge Masvidal has given his thoughts on a potential welterweight showdown with fellow contender Gilbert Burns. While he may have enjoyed an incredible year back in 2019, things haven’t quite gone to plan for Jorge Masvidal ever since then. ‘Gamebred’ has lost three straight fights, two to Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title and one to rival Colby Covington. Many have wondered whether or not he’s got what it takes to get back to the top of the 170-pound division, and most importantly, have wondered how motivated he is to do so.
Tyson Fury announces comeback from retirement and explains reason behind it
Tyson Fury has made a U-turn on his retirement plans by sharing a new video explaining why he's decided to return to boxing. Check it out:. In the clip shared on his Twitter account today (9 August), the 33-year-old heavyweight champion said: "I've decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight champion in history to have two trilogies - one with Deontay Wilder and a second one with Derek Chisora.
What happened when a group of 'street fighters' challenged a former kickboxing champion
A group of 'street fighters' interrupted a training session and challenged former kickboxing champion Rukiya Anpo. Things didn't end well. Check it out below:. The 'street fighters' stormed the gym and interrupted the sparring session between Anpo and Kosei Yamada. They then challenged former K-1 Super Lightweight champion Anpo to...
'You’re not beating anyone, you're washed': Conor McGregor is mocked on social media as the UFC star labels his next fight in the octagon as the 'biggest sports comeback in all of history'
Connor McGregor is never far away from the headlines and has once again caught the attention of sports fans in a recent post as he announced in a montage video that he will again be returning to the octagon. McGregor - one of the world's biggest sports stars - has...
MMAmania.com
What happened to Dominick Reyes? Former UFC title challenger reveals MMA future
Dominick Reyes nearly defeated Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title when they went to war across five rounds in the UFC 247 main event back in early 2020. In fact, several media outlets (including this one) — along with promotion president Dana White — scored their 25-minute contest in favor of “The Devastator.”
Dana White explains why he did not offer Bo Nickal a UFC contract despite his dominant win on DWCS
Dana White has explained why he didn’t offer Bo Nickal a UFC contract despite his dominant Contender Series win last night. Over the last few years, UFC president Dana White has seen plenty of standout performances on the Tuesday Night Contender Series. Some fighters have been signed and others haven’t but along the way, we’ve had the chance to witness some breakout stars make their mark.
BoxingNews24.com
Haney not interested in waiting for Lomachenko to take tune-up
By Chris Williams: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney says not interested in waiting around for Vasyl Lomachenko to take a tune-up fight in October. Lomachenko will return from the warzone in his country, and he hasn’t fought since his victory over Richard Commey last December. That fight was one...
Bo Nickal set for UFC debut
Penn State alum and All-American wrestler Bo Nickal has made weight for his UFC debut. He makes his debut with the major promotion on promoter Dana White’s Contender Series. This comes after going 2-0 as an amateur fighter, with both wins coming by way of finish and winning his pro debut via TKO in 33 seconds. He was on the big stage in his pro debut with current BMF champion Jorge Masvidal’s iKon fight promotion. He was unfazed and made quick work of his opponent and the UFC noticed. Nickal is now considered a “super prospect” by media outlets including MMA...
MMAmania.com
Anthony Pettis posts X-rays of fractured hands, heads for surgery following latest PFL loss
Anthony Pettis is headed for surgery. The former UFC lightweight champion continues to struggle under the PFL banner, losing four of five and coughing up back-to-back losses to Stevie Ray, the latter of which bounced the 35 year-old “Showtime” from the promotion’s 2022 lightweight tournament. In addition,...
Marlon Vera explains how Sean O’Malley got the “perfect fight” with UFC 280 matchup against Petr Yan: “He already have insurance plan”
Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera has explained how Sean O’Malley wound up with the perfect fight against Petr Yan at UFC 280. This weekend, Marlon Vera has a chance to take a huge step forward in the bantamweight division when he locks horns with Dominick Cruz down in San Diego. The top 15 is as stacked as it’s ever been and more so than ever before, every fight counts.
MMAmania.com
New-look Rose Namajunas ‘lifting lots of weights,’ teases Shevchenko super fight
Former UFC 115-pound champion Rose Namajunas has always been a long and lean strawweight, but that didn’t stop “Thug” from scoring multiple knockout finishes over the likes of Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili. But with her second loss to longtime rival Carla Esparza at UFC 274 last...
mmanews.com
12-Year-Old Aspiring MMA Fighter Dies Following Legal Battle
The 12-year-old aspiring MMA fighter that made headlines for being at the center of an intense legal battle in London has passed away. It was previously reported that Archie Battersbee was found unconscious at his home in Essex with a ligature around his neck. The incident is believed to have been related to some sort of social media challenge.
The UFC parts ways with three more fighters
The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The three fighters recently removed...
