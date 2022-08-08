Read full article on original website
KIMT
Another construction project in the works for North Broadway Avenue
The City of Rochester is preparing for more work on the road.
Elton Hills Bridge to Partially Reopen This Evening
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The day has finally come; the Elton Hills Drive Bridge in Northwest Rochester will be partially opened to traffic later today. The City of Rochester today issued a news release announcing the contractors working on the bridge replacement project will open one lane in each direction over the new bridge this evening. The outside lanes on the four-lane bridge and the pedestrian facilities will remain closed. The announcement indicates they are expected to reopen during the week of August 22.
Extra! Extra! Rochester Landmark Shoe Repair Shop for Sale
Is Rochester's Shoe Repair Shop count ready to drop from one to none?. Back in April, Boston Shoe and Boot Repair in the Apache Mall, announced they were closing their doors. Boston Shoe and Boot Repair has been open in Rochester for 104 years, the last 50 at the mall. Now another shoe repair shop's building has popped up for sale.
KAAL-TV
Tight races in two Olmsted County Commissioner Districts
(ABC 6 News) - There were two highly contested races in Olmsted County on Tuesday night. One race was in District 4 and the other in District 5. Brian Mueller - 40% (2,024) Kindra Ramaker - 36% (1,793) Bill Pirkl - 15% (761) Steven Leo Connelly - 9% (456) Olmsted...
KAAL-TV
City of Rochester using goats to deal with invasive plant species in parks
(ABC 6 News) - The city of Rochester is getting creative in dealing with invasive plant species. The city brought in about 200 goats to help them get rid of invasive plants in Bear Creek Park. This area has had a lot of trees removed because of emerald ash borer. Before planting new trees, the city mowed the buckthorn down. Now, it's starting to grow back.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Goodhue County sheriff reports
Sherry Zodrow reported on Aug. 2 that her backpack was taken from the parking lot outside of PI Co Works in Pine Island sometime between 7:45 and 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 2 (value: $200). Olson Motor Repair, Pine Island, reported on Aug. 6 that a motor was stolen from the...
KAAL-TV
Noser moves on in Rochester mayoral race
(ABC 6 News) - The results of the Rochester mayoral election rolled in until early Wednesday morning. Incumbent Kim Norton and challenger Britt Noser will move on to the November general election. Noser says he's excited and ready to run against Norton in November. The two topped the other two...
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Rochester, Minnesota
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Rochester, MN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Rochester Primary Election Results
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS(Minnesota Secretary of State Office)
mnprairieroots.com
Discovering Mac’s Park Place along the Zumbro River
DOWN THE GRAVEL ROAD from Mabe’s Deer Camp just off Goodhue County Road 21 a ways, hang a left and you’ve reached Mac’s Park Place Campground & Bar in rural Mazeppa. Randy and I discovered Mac’s, at the foot of the Lake Zumbro dam, during a day trip into the Zumbro River Valley. It’s a restaurant, bar and campground. A hidden, at least for those unfamiliar with its location, community gathering spot.
Fillmore County Journal
Lots to see and do at Western Days
Come on out and join in the fun at Chatfield’s 55th Annual Western Days, August 11-14. The event celebrates the town’s history while supporting the community’s non-profit organizations. On Sunday, Boice will present “A Toast to the Classics & Elvis” followed by Brad & RPG Band. Make...
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County races; Strom, Shea advance in race for Sheriff
(ABC 6 News) - Several important races were on the ballot in Freeborn County on Tuesday, however the big race was for Sheriff. Jeffrey D. Strom and Ryan Shea will be moving on to the general election in November for Freeborn County Sheriff. Jeffrey D. Strom - 37% (2,435) Ryan...
Rare Supermoon To Make Last Appearance in Minnesota This Week
It only happens a few times a year, and you've still got a chance to see the rare supermoon in its last appearance this year in the sky over Minnesota this week. Seeing as I head to work at around 4:20 when it's still dark each morning, I noticed this phenomenon earlier Wednesday morning: a massive supermoon over the southwest skies of southeast Minnesota. In case you missed it, don't worry-- this supermoon will still be visible for the next few nights, as well.
Faribault Man Crashes in NW Rochester Neighborhood
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Faribault man could face charges after crashing in a northwest Rochester neighborhood Monday night. Rochester Police officers responded to the report of a rollover crash in the 2,000 block of Valley High Dr. Northwest around 11 p.m. A police spokesperson said investigators determined a 2018 Dodge Charger was traveling west when it struck a curb, left the roadway and struck a parked car in the 1950 block of Valley High Dr. Northwest.
KAAL-TV
Stewartville voters reject school bond referendum
(ABC 6 News) - Voters within the Stewartville School District rejected school bond referendum questions 1 and 2 on the Minnesota Primary ballot Tuesday. Stewartville Public Schools were looking to pass two ballot questions with a more than $38.5 million bond issue. Question 1: 71% no, 29% yes. Question 2:...
Incredibly Unique New Restaurant and Venue Opens Today in Minnesota
This sounds like such a fun place to hang out, I could spend a lot of time at this new restaurant/venue that just opened today in Minnesota. It's located in Uptown, so about an hour and a half from Rochester. The place is called Arts + Rec Uptown (if they...
KAAL-TV
Stewartville business out $25K after catalytic converter thefts
(ABC 6 News) - A Stewartville business will pay more than $25K to replace seven specialty catalytic converters stolen Tuesday. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded late Tuesday morning to a call from a business on Main Street North, which Capt. James Schueller said has been hit by catalytic converter thefts several times in the past.
Urgent Need for Blankets at Rochester Organization
As I'm writing this, Southeast Minnesota is in the middle of a pretty massive heat wave so asking for you to look in your closets and storage for this particular item might seem odd. But Rochester, Minnesota, an organization in town needs our help ASAP. Nonprofit in Rochester, Minnesota Asking...
Judge Dismisses Murder Charge Against Rochester Man
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a Rochester man has been dismissed. A judge in Blue Earth County recently issued an order dismissing the third-degree murder charge against 40-year-old Jesse Skelly after ruling there was insufficient evidence to bring the case to trial. Skelly had been accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the overdose death of a Mankato area woman.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Homeowner "sees God" in crash that damaged Valleyhigh house, injured neighbor
(ABC 6 News) - UPDATE: The Rochester homeowner whose house sustained extensive damage in a Monday night rollover crash is, for the most part, just glad no one was badly injured. Tim Iverson, who was in his bathroom when the vehicle struck, walked into his and his wife's demolished kitchen...
