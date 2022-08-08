ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Battleground Wisconsin: Which issues are driving Wisconsinites to the polls this primary election?

By Kathryn Merck
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ZpU5_0h9eoplP00

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin voters have a lot on their minds heading into the polls, but what exactly is driving their vote?

Our News 3 Now team took to the streets outside of the Capitol to find out the biggest issues for some voters ahead of the primary. The answers included a variety of different subjects, including climate change, abortion rights, and gun violence.

These are just some of the answers that Susan Yacke with the La Follette School of Public Affairs is seeing in the results of the La Follette Policy Poll . It’s a survey of public opinion in Wisconsin about state and national policy issues, conducted by researchers through the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“What are the issues that Wisconsinites care about?” said Susan Yacke. “This was a huge focus of the survey.”

The survey polled 5,000 Wisconsinites last year about what issues matter the most to them. Yacke said in some situations, the priorities for voters and political party affiliation were directly tied together.

“For our Democratic respondents in the survey, those issues were oftentimes climate change as well as income and wealth distribution,” said Yacke.  “The two issues that really stuck out for our Republican respondents were the federal budget deficit, as well as government regulation.”

The La Follette Policy Poll results are aimed to shed light on both consensus and divisions in the Badger State, pointing to issues that political parties and candidates ought to be talking about most during 2022.

RELATED: Wisconsin leaders react to Supreme Court decision throwing out Roe v. Wade

However, the poll was conducted before some major events fueling voters. The overturning of Roe v. Wade and a near mass shooting in Madison were just a couple of those major breaking news stories that more people are thinking about ahead of the primary this August.

RELATED: Highland Park mass shooting suspect ‘seriously contemplated’ second attack in Madison, officials say

Yacke says the change in priorities for voters is normal and is dependent on the political climate.

“We’re always going to have shifts in public perceptions based on the hot topics of the day,” said Yacke.

Yacke added that a massive characteristic of primary voters that isn’t changing this fall includes the qualities of a voter in the August primary.

“We know that primary voters tend to have been voters in the past. I mean, that’s one of the firm characteristics of primary voters, they tend to be pretty politically active.”

The La Follette Policy Poll has an interactive website with multiple ways to view the results of their data, addressing both statewide and national issues. That information is available here .

This story is a part of News 3 Now’s Battleground Wisconsin primary election coverage. For an in-depth look at the race and the candidates running, click here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 5

T.J. loves America
4d ago

The only issue that matters is eradicating disease, Democrat like we did with small pox.

Reply
5
Related
thecentersquare.com

Michels’ win highlights new Wisconsin political map

(The Center Square) – The political geography in Wisconsin politics is changing. Tim Michels won the Republican nomination for governor on Tuesday by winning 62 of the state’s 72 counties, most of them outside of the traditional Republican base of southeast Wisconsin. “Tim Michels won every region of...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Jessica Katzenmeyer becomes first transwoman in Wisconsin to advance past primary for state office

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Jessica Katzenmeyer made history this week, becoming the first transgender woman in Wisconsin to advance past the primary for state office. We're seeing a record number of transgender people running for state offices across the country. It's a time when abortion choice has been stripped, and the LGBTQ+ community fears what may be next.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Wisconsin GOP leader Vos fires 2020 election investigator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday ended a 14-month, taxpayer-funded inquiry into the 2020 election by firing his hand-picked investigator. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ firing of Michael Gableman came just three days after the lawmaker narrowly survived a primary challenge from an opponent endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Gableman. While Gableman found no evidence of widespread fraud during his inquiry, he had joined Trump in calling for lawmakers to consider decertifying the 2020 election — something Vos and legal experts say is unconstitutional and impossible. Vos announced the investigation last year under pressure from Trump and chose Gableman, a conservative former Supreme Court justice, to lead it. But as the investigation progressed, Vos’ relationship soured with both Gableman and Trump. When he hired Gableman, Vos had said he was “supremely confident” in his abilities. By Tuesday night, Vos was calling him an “embarrassment.”
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Elections
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
CBS 58

How Tim Michels overcame voting trends in Wisconsin's primary, an expert weighs in

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels did not win in the metropolitan Milwaukee area, but he won big in the rest of the state. Construction executive Tim Michels will face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. He was able to overcome a voting trend in Wisconsin politics that's been crucial to helping candidates prevail in competitive GOP primaries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Primary Election#Driving#Federal Budget#Wisconsinites#Democratic#Republican
wwisradio.com

Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Provisional voters must provide ID to clerk’s office by 4 p.m. Friday

MADISON, Wis. — Madison residents who voted using a provisional ballot Tuesday have until 4 p.m. Friday to send photo identification to the Madison Clerk’s Office. Provisional ballots are issued to Wisconsin voters who can’t give poll workers identifying documents required by state law. If the documents aren’t turned in before the deadline, the ballot is not counted.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Elections
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Primary Election: Vos wins Assembly primary

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos defeated a little-known Donald Trump-endorsed challenger Tuesday, overcoming intense criticism from Trump and others that he hadn't pursued decertifying the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden. Vos' defeat of political newcomer Adam Steen comes just days after Trump held a...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

GOP-led Legislature joins suit to block ballot curing

MADISON, Wis. — The Republican-controlled Legislature is joining a lawsuit to block a Wisconsin Elections Commission guidance that allows clerks to “cure” absentee ballot return envelopes. The suit stems from a 2016 guidance approved by the commission that allows clerks to enter certain missing information on the return envelope, like the zip code on the witness’s address. The lawsuit seeks...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Kleefisch concedes in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary race

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/WSAW) - Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch announced she is conceding in the race to be Wisconsin’s governor. “I’ve conceded this race to Tim Michels. And I urge you all to stay in the fight. Because the fight now is truly against Tony Evers and the liberals who want to take away our way of life... " Kleefisch said Tuesday night.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Wisconsin Legislature seeks to block absentee ballot 'curing' in lawsuit

The Republican-led Wisconsin Legislature took legal action on Thursday seeking to stop local clerks from filling in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes — a process referred to as ballot curing. The Legislature, represented by independent counsel, filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit brought against the Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Primary election turnout in Dane County at nearly 36%

MADISON, Wis. — Just under 36% of pre-registered voters turned out to cast ballots in Dane County for Wisconsin’s primary election, according to preliminary data from the county’s clerk’s office. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, turnout for the city was at 35.8%, with 129,632 ballots cast out of 362,490 registered voters. Polling places in Madison saw a steady but relatively...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy