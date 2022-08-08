Read full article on original website
Man pleads guilty to intentionally causing crash that killed 19-year-old
UTAH (ABC4) – A Utah man has pleaded guilty to intentionally driving the wrong way on I-215 in Salt Lake County last April and causing a crash that left one woman dead, and injured two others. Justin Wayne Robertston, 36, pleaded guilty to a slew of charges as part of a plea deal in a […]
Campbell Co. Fugitive, Casper Homicide Person of Interest to Hear Charge
The "person of interest" sought in a double-homicide case will hear a charge of felony escape from a Campbell County detention program during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Luke Thomas Young was taken into custody late Wednesday afternoon after being sought in a double-homicide case...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (8/9/22–8/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Man In Custody And Considered Person Of Interest In Casper Double Homicide
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A man is in custody following an overnight search connected to a double homicide in Natrona County late Tuesday night. Luke Thomas Young, 26, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and is considered a person of interest in the shooting deaths...
2 hospitalized after police chase ends in crash on Friday night in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. – Two people were taken to the Wyoming Medical Center after a pursuit through Evansville and Casper ended in a single-vehicle crash on Friday night. According to Casper Police Department PIO Sgt. Mitch Hill, the pursuit started in Evansville on Friday when police spotted a vehicle with two occupants who are believed to have been involved in an aggravated robbery that occurred on Thursday night.
Coroner identifies victims in Natrona County double homicide investigation
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Coroner James Whipps has identified the victims in an active double homicide investigation that began around 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. “The two individuals have been identified as 27-year-old Kameron Young Johnson and 19-year-old Acacia Colvin, both of Casper,” the coroner’s release said. Next of kin have been notified and autopsies have been scheduled.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Double Homicide Suspect
An armed and dangerous man is wanted in connection with a double homicide in Natrona County, and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office has shut down a section of highway as they search for the suspect. On Tuesday evening, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office informed the public they were looking...
Person of interest in Natrona County double homicide arrested
CASPER, Wyo. — Luke Thomas Young was arrested on an outstanding warrant and remains a person of interest in an ongoing investigation of double homicide Tuesday night, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. “At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public,” the NCSO reported...
Casper police investigating death on South Boxelder
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Police Department is investigating the death of a person on the 1200 block of South Boxelder Street this morning, the department reported. “There is an increased presence of police in the area while the investigation continues,” the department’s release states. “We anticipate officers will be in the area for several hours before concluding their investigation.”
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (8/11/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
Update: Police End Investigation of Body Found in Central Casper
The Casper Police Department has concluded the investigation in the 1200 block of South Boxelder and there is no longer a police presence in the area, according to a news release from the department. The investigation was regarding a non-criminal death in that area. Upon conclusion of the on-scene investigation,...
Person of interest has been located
NATRONA COUNTY, WYOMING — Luke Thomas Young has been located and remains a person of interest in this ongoing investigation. At this time there is no ongoing threat to the public. We’d like to acknowledge and thank our many vigilant citizens who reported valuable information to 9-1-1 Dispatchers and...
Natrona County Circuit Court initial appearances (8/10/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas...
Casper PD Incident Report log (8/10/22–8/11/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Casper Police Department Incident Summary Report and Map is provided by the Casper Police Department and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Laramie County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Natrona County schools issue ‘controlled access’ notice today due to ‘law enforcement situation’
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District said on social media this morning that it is working with local law enforcement with summer school programs due to a “law enforcement situation” in the area. “We are working in the district with [the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office]...
He Won the Fight: One Night Before His Retirement, Captain Patrick McJunkin Fights One Last Fire
A hero can be anyone; even a man doing something as simple and reassuring as putting a coat around a young boy's shoulders, to let him know the world hadn't ended. As the smoke started to rise, filling the air of the Wolf Creek subdivision in Casper, Captain Patrick McJunkin of the Casper Fire-EMS department took a deep breath, put on his gear, and prepared himself to do the thing that he's been doing for the last 25 years.
(PHOTOS) Thunderstorm gives Casper thrilling light show on Thursday; minor flooding reported
CASPER, Wyo. — A powerful thunderstorm moved through Natrona County and Casper on Thursday night, causing some reports of minor flooding and power outages, but no serious damage. Casper Fire-EMS spokesperson Christopher Steinhoff said there were no serious incidents last night. “There was a vehicle accident on Poplar that...
Natrona County School District Cautions School Access Today
The Natrona County School District and local law enforcement agencies have implemented a controlled access and heightened awareness at the district's schools and buildings on Wednesday. The controlled access advisory is due to "a law enforcement situation in the greater Casper community," according to the district's statement. The district said...
County to consider designs for replacement Trails Center, seeks grants for Beartrap shelters
CASPER, Wyo. — Engineering designs are in place for replacing the Beartrap Meadow picnic shelters and Casper Mountain Trails Center, which were demolished in late 2020 due to structural issues. Designs for a new ski lodge have been completed by Amundsen Associates and are expected to come before the...
