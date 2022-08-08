ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 2

Georgia Gal
2d ago

Whoever's iPad he was reading it from needs to get the exact same treatment that Coach Gundy got!!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Norman, OK
Basketball
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News

Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cale Gundy
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Bob Stoops
Person
Adrian Peterson
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday. Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp

There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Oklahoma#American Football#College Football#Sooners
thecomeback.com

Roger Goodell reveals desired suspension for Deshaun Watson

Last week, the NFL formally appealed Deshaun Watson‘s six-game suspension, seeking stricter punishment for the Cleveland Browns quarterback in response to 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits. Now, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has revealed the punishment he finds appropriate for Watson’s transgressions. At a league meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Goodell...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Will Muschamp Makes His Feelings On Georgia Job Very Clear

Will Muschamp is two years removed from being the head coach of South Carolina's football program. Though his role at Georgia might be viewed as a demotion, he doesn't see it that way. During this Tuesday's press conference, Muschamp was asked about being an assistant for the Bulldogs. Muschamp, who...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To ESPN's Announcer Lineup

On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN unveiled its college football announcing teams for the 2022 season. In total, there are over two dozen teams that will be in the booth and on the sideline for the Worldwide Leader this fall and winter. That includes the No. 1 crew of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe, as well as new hirees Aaron Murray and Brock Osweiler and everyone in between.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football Analyst Names The Most "Hated" Team Ever

With the college football season just a few weeks away, one analyst decided to name the most-hated teams since 1985. From the Reggie Bush-led USC Trojans in 2005 to the Jameis Winston-led Florida State Seminoles in 2014, there have been plenty of hated teams in college football. However, only one...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy