Up to 95% off deals in Health & Fitness near you

Rock Creek Dental

Dental professionals offer dental checkup, cleaning services, and x-rays to help patients maintain healthy teeth and gums

Regular price: $197

Current price: $9 (95% off)

20+ bought

Location: 2230 Sunset Blvd., Rocklin

Cameron Park Family Taekwondo Academy

Taekwondo is great for all fitness and experience levels. Develop self-defense skills, confidence, strength, and mobility.

Regular price: $139

Current price: $19 (86% off)

Location: 4100 Cameron Park Drive, #123

Xcombat Fitness

Pass grants access to kickboxing, martial arts, and fitness classes at a variety of studios throughout the country

Regular price: $99

Current price: $17 (83% off)

Location:

Kingdom Martial Arts

Kids can enjoy martial arts lessons conducted by qualified and knowledgeable staff; ideal for a birthday party

Regular price: $225

Current price: $54 (76% off)

Location: 150 Natoma Station Drive, Folsom

Fitness Quest Bootcamp

Boot camp classes work outdoors and follow a different workout every week, incorporating cardio, strength training, and agility elements

Regular price: $100

Current price: $27 (73% off)

20+ bought

Location: 3330 McKinley Boulevard, Sacramento

Communication Coach

Your coach will assess and discuss your communication needs to assist you in reaching your goal.

Regular price: $150

Current price: $50 (67% off)

Location:

KrickFit

An experienced trainer crafts personalized fitness program to address the customer’s personal goals

Regular price: $850

Current price: $350 (59% off)

Location: 4810 Golden Foothill Parkway, El Dorado Hills

Prime Martial Arts Academy

Prime Martial Arts Academy classes provide a safe and positive training environment for all levels, ages 7 and up!

Regular price: $70

Current price: $32 (54% off)

Location: 4949 Marconi Avenue, Carmichael

Bedwell's Karate

Local businesses like this one promote thriving, distinctive communities by offering a rich array of goods and services to locals like you

Regular price: $297

Current price: $140 (53% off)

Location: 4835 Granite Drive, Rocklin

ShapeMasters

From the merchant: We are a life sciences technology company that specializes in Harmonic Resonance Tech. to restore your metabolism!

