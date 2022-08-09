Up to 95% off deals in Health & Fitness near you

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We're all for saving dollars where we can - every little helps after all! With this in mind, we've hunted high and low to bring you some of the best activities in and near your area with deals of up to 95% off.Looking for the top Sacramento,California deals that Health & fitness has to offer? Here's a rundown of some of the best deals in the city.

Rock Creek Dental

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EWC7p_0h9enkYn00
Rock Creek Dental

Dental professionals offer dental checkup, cleaning services, and x-rays to help patients maintain healthy teeth and gums

Get Deal

  • Regular price: $197
  • Current price: $9 (95% off)
  • 20+ bought
  • Location: 2230 Sunset Blvd., Rocklin

Cameron Park Family Taekwondo Academy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFoVo_0h9enkYn00
Cameron Park Family Taekwondo Academy

Taekwondo is great for all fitness and experience levels. Develop self-defense skills, confidence, strength, and mobility.

Get Deal

  • Regular price: $139
  • Current price: $19 (86% off)
  • Location: 4100 Cameron Park Drive, #123

Xcombat Fitness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBW1O_0h9enkYn00
Xcombat Fitness

Pass grants access to kickboxing, martial arts, and fitness classes at a variety of studios throughout the country

Get Deal

  • Regular price: $99
  • Current price: $17 (83% off)
  • Location:

Kingdom Martial Arts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33TWjz_0h9enkYn00
Kingdom Martial Arts

Kids can enjoy martial arts lessons conducted by qualified and knowledgeable staff; ideal for a birthday party

Get Deal

  • Regular price: $225
  • Current price: $54 (76% off)
  • Location: 150 Natoma Station Drive, Folsom

Fitness Quest Bootcamp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7gXV_0h9enkYn00
Fitness Quest Bootcamp

Boot camp classes work outdoors and follow a different workout every week, incorporating cardio, strength training, and agility elements

Get Deal

  • Regular price: $100
  • Current price: $27 (73% off)
  • 20+ bought
  • Location: 3330 McKinley Boulevard, Sacramento

Communication Coach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hv8Ea_0h9enkYn00
Communication Coach

Your coach will assess and discuss your communication needs to assist you in reaching your goal.

Get Deal

  • Regular price: $150
  • Current price: $50 (67% off)
  • Location:

KrickFit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ipPj_0h9enkYn00
KrickFit

An experienced trainer crafts personalized fitness program to address the customer’s personal goals

Get Deal

  • Regular price: $850
  • Current price: $350 (59% off)
  • Location: 4810 Golden Foothill Parkway, El Dorado Hills

Prime Martial Arts Academy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qs0e6_0h9enkYn00
Prime Martial Arts Academy

Prime Martial Arts Academy classes provide a safe and positive training environment for all levels, ages 7 and up!

Get Deal

  • Regular price: $70
  • Current price: $32 (54% off)
  • Location: 4949 Marconi Avenue, Carmichael

Bedwell's Karate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfqwm_0h9enkYn00
Bedwell's Karate

Local businesses like this one promote thriving, distinctive communities by offering a rich array of goods and services to locals like you

Get Deal

  • Regular price: $297
  • Current price: $140 (53% off)
  • Location: 4835 Granite Drive, Rocklin

ShapeMasters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XP4PS_0h9enkYn00
ShapeMasters

From the merchant: We are a life sciences technology company that specializes in Harmonic Resonance Tech. to restore your metabolism!

Get Deal

  • Regular price: $599
  • Current price: $294 (51% off)
  • Location: 101 Parkshore Drive, Folsom

