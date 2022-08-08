ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 1

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill

WASHINGTON — A major spending bill from U.S. Senate Democrats would allow Medicare for the first time in its history to begin negotiating the prices of certain high-priced prescription drugs — a proposal that’s been around for years but has never come so close to the finish line. Under the legislation, Medicare would start negotiating the […] The post How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
State
Ohio State
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Tax#Senate Democrats#United States#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Americans#Ira#Republican
The Conversation U.S.

If Biden decides not to run for reelection, he faces a big threat: Being a lame duck

As President Joe Biden’s approval ratings continue to hover around 40% and polls consistently show that most Americans do not want him to run for reelection, Biden’s spokespeople insist that he plans to run. It would be more surprising if he did not run. No eligible sitting president has declined to run for reelection since 1968. Announcing that he does not plan to run would make Biden an early lame duck and make it much harder for him to accomplish his goals. ‘A lot of little things’ A lame-duck president leaves office at a known time. Second-term presidents and presidents who have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
NewsBreak
IRS
J.R. Heimbigner

Families could receive hundreds with new stimulus proposal

photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) As you know, prices are continuing to go up and inflation is in full swing. How would several thousand dollars more per year affect you and your family? Would that influx of cash help you out? Three senators, Mitt Romney, Richard Burr and Steve Daines recently introduced the Family Security Act 2.0.
OREGON STATE
Rolling Stone

In Exchange for a Climate Deal, Joe Manchin Demanded a Terrible Price

Click here to read the full article. Let’s start with the Golden Rule of the Climate crisis: the rich may take a hit on their investment portfolios, but it’s the poor and vulnerable who are truly fucked. It’s true in Bangladesh and Nigeria. It’s true on the Gulf Coast. And it’s definitely true in the coalfields of Appalachia. For most people who care about the future of human civilization, last week was a very good week. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin quit dicking around and announced that he would support a $369 billion climate/energy deal (AKA the Inflation Reduction Act) was...
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
105K+
Post
932M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy