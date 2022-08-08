Read full article on original website
Biden is still sending relief checks to help families deal with inflation
Biden's stimulus helped pad state budgets across the country. Now, more are channeling booming budgets and issuing so-called "inflation relief" checks. Gov. DeSantis is using federal aid to issue one-time relief payments for the poorest Floridians. It may not seem obvious at first glance, but President Joe Biden is still...
Republicans' Chances of Beating Democrats With 3 Months to Midterms
Major legislation and the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade have caused some forecasters to scale back the GOP's midterm election projections.
Inflation Reduction Act passes Senate; what is in the bill; what happens next?
In a party-line vote on Sunday, the Senate passed a far-reaching $430 billion bill aimed at lowering health care costs, raising taxes on corporations and combating climate change. The bill, called the Inflation Reduction Act, includes an unprecedented $375 billion to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below their 2005...
How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill
WASHINGTON — A major spending bill from U.S. Senate Democrats would allow Medicare for the first time in its history to begin negotiating the prices of certain high-priced prescription drugs — a proposal that’s been around for years but has never come so close to the finish line. Under the legislation, Medicare would start negotiating the […] The post How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Eric Trump Reveals What Was in Donald Trump's Safe During Mar-a-Lago Raid
FBI's search for documents on Monday was part of an ongoing probe into the former president's handling of classified White House records after he left office.
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
While on State of the Union with CNN’s Dana Bash, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) sends a message directly to former President Donald Trump about another possible bid for the White House in 2024.
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty
When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
Social Security payments 2022: Massive $2,400 increase could be on the way for recipients
Several members of Congress are hoping to pass the Social Security Expansion Act, which would expand benefits by $200 a month for any recipient as senior citizens grapple with roaring inflation.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Photos show documents Trump purportedly flushed down toilet: Report
Newly released photos show documents that Donald Trump purportedly attempted to flush down the toilet, offering some credence to previous reports that the former president attempted to destroy Oval Office records during his term.
The IRS Sends Billions More In Fourth Stimulus Checks
Many have wondered if there will be more federal stimulus checks. The likelihood of these payments was uncertain. Thus, many states have taken the lead in sending payouts to their residents:
Trump Should Be Worried About Who in Inner Circle 'Flipped': Lawyer
Former U.S. Attorney Joyce White Vance said it is likely that the sensitive information obtained by the FBI this week was "fresh."
The GOP Is Learning What Black Folks Have Known Forever: The FBI Can Be Corrupt | Opinion
The lessons conservatives are learning today are lessons that many Black Americans learned decades ago: When the FBI has unchecked power, they can be corrupted.
Trump Suggesting FBI Planted Evidence Confirms His Guilt: Lawyer
"He got caught and he knows it. This is what guilty people say," former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski tweeted.
If Biden decides not to run for reelection, he faces a big threat: Being a lame duck
As President Joe Biden’s approval ratings continue to hover around 40% and polls consistently show that most Americans do not want him to run for reelection, Biden’s spokespeople insist that he plans to run. It would be more surprising if he did not run. No eligible sitting president has declined to run for reelection since 1968. Announcing that he does not plan to run would make Biden an early lame duck and make it much harder for him to accomplish his goals. ‘A lot of little things’ A lame-duck president leaves office at a known time. Second-term presidents and presidents who have...
Families could receive hundreds with new stimulus proposal
photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) As you know, prices are continuing to go up and inflation is in full swing. How would several thousand dollars more per year affect you and your family? Would that influx of cash help you out? Three senators, Mitt Romney, Richard Burr and Steve Daines recently introduced the Family Security Act 2.0.
In Exchange for a Climate Deal, Joe Manchin Demanded a Terrible Price
Click here to read the full article. Let’s start with the Golden Rule of the Climate crisis: the rich may take a hit on their investment portfolios, but it’s the poor and vulnerable who are truly fucked. It’s true in Bangladesh and Nigeria. It’s true on the Gulf Coast. And it’s definitely true in the coalfields of Appalachia. For most people who care about the future of human civilization, last week was a very good week. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin quit dicking around and announced that he would support a $369 billion climate/energy deal (AKA the Inflation Reduction Act) was...
New plans could come with payments of thousands of dollars for millions of Americans.
As we all know, residents from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year.
Marco Rubio Demands FBI Tell Him Why He Wasn't Told About Trump Raid
Rubio, vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said "at a minimum" he and other congressional leaders should have been briefed.
