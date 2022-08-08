Yea, will.uncle joe Biden made sure and sent all his kids to all white schools so they wouldn't have to deal with black people! As the old saying about actions speak louder than words, nobody is claiming Presedent Trump was perfect, he's a business man not a career politician, also he may not speak politically correct but he acts fair to people who deserve it!
WOW! I was expecting the opposite of his Opinion. He speaks the truth. The Democrat run California's 3 strike law, totally has a target on minorities. I'm glad to see that some of the black community is waking up too the Truth. You've been controlled by the Democrats since slavery (probably before).
isn't that amazing president Trump became racist the minute he decided to run for president other than that he was the greatest person in the world to every liberal in this country and every Democrat loves him because he gave them money!! HaHaHa
