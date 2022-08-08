ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Group arrested after allegedly trying to smash open North Side ATM

SAN ANTONIO – At least four people are in custody facing criminal charges in connection with the attempted burglary of an ATM on the city’s North Side Friday morning. San Antonio police tracked down the suspects as they allegedly tried to run from the scene of the crime in the 5200 block of Blanco Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio police seek tips in fatal East Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are asking the public for clues into a fatal shooting on the city’s East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Gabriel Street. Police said they received a call about a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KSAT 12

Woman arrested after leaving 6-month-old child alone in West Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was arrested after she abandoned her 6-month-old child alone in an apartment on the city’s West Side, an arrest affidavit said. A man who identified himself as the child’s father and who told police that he and child’s mother were having an “on-and-off” relationship, discovered the infant alone sleeping on the living room floor on Monday, the affidavit said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Shooter takes aim at man walking along NW Side street

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to learn more about the person who took aim at a man as he walked along a Northwest Side street late Thursday night. Thy say the 18-year-old was shot three times, twice in his backside and once in his arm. He...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Third arrest made in robbery at Southtown-area motel

SAN ANTONIO – A third suspect has been arrested in the aggravated robbery of two people at a Southtown-area hotel in May. Mark Cruz, 33, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show. His bond is set at $100,000.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

