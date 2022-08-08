Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Group arrested after allegedly trying to smash open North Side ATM
SAN ANTONIO – At least four people are in custody facing criminal charges in connection with the attempted burglary of an ATM on the city’s North Side Friday morning. San Antonio police tracked down the suspects as they allegedly tried to run from the scene of the crime in the 5200 block of Blanco Road.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for suspect who robbed Northside smoke shop
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help locating a suspect who stole several items from a Northside smoke shop. The robbery happened Monday at Hazel Sky Smoke Shop off San Pedro Avenue near North Star Mall, according to the police. Police say the suspect asked an employee to show...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police seek tips in fatal East Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are asking the public for clues into a fatal shooting on the city’s East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Gabriel Street. Police said they received a call about a...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers are searching for a man who robbed Hazel Sky Smoke Shop
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say robbed Hazel Sky Smoke Shop on the North Side. Police said a man walked into Hazel Sky Smoke Shop at 7071 San Pedro on August 8 and asked an employee to show him multiple items.
KSAT 12
South Side woman seeks justice after man exposes himself on her front porch
SAN ANTONIO – A South Side woman is seeking justice after a man walked onto her front porch, exposed himself, and touched himself inappropriately in July. The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said the man has not been arrested. “I was just completely grossed out, like, it was...
KSAT 12
Authorities searching for suspect who shot, killed 2 teens at South Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Two teens were shot and killed last month at a South Side apartment complex. Now, San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers need the public’s help in tracking down the suspect responsible. On Friday, July 29, Angel Ray Garcia, 15, and Gregorio Ricardo Cordova-Mejia, 19, were...
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers seeks clues into fatal shooting of two people inside car
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers of San Antonio is appealing to the public for clues into a shooting in April that left two people dead. Police said three people were sitting inside a car in a parking lot in the 5500 block of Fredericksburg Road around 9:40 p.m. on April 27 when another vehicle drove up.
KFOX 14
Man getting order at food truck shot dead during carjacking, police search for suspects
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot and killed during a recent car jacking and police need your help to bring the killers to justice. The deadly incident happened just before 3 a.m. on July 31 in the parking lot near a food truck off South Flores Street near Beatrice Avenue on the South Side.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after threatening to shoot Victoria’s Secret employees during robbery at Ingram Park Mall
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a woman who they say stole from a Victoria’s Secret in Ingram Park Mall and threatened to shoot the people inside. Anna Marie Apreciado, 44, was taken into police custody. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on June 7 Apreciado...
KSAT 12
Man accused of shooting woman’s car five times; steering wheel stopped bullet, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police said he allegedly shot at a woman as she drove away from his house. An arrest warrant affidavit states that 28-year-old Paul Riojas opened fire on the car, striking the vehicle five times on June 14. The woman...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police respond to report of man with 'toy gun' on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department responded to a report of a man carrying a gun, but upon further investigation, police said it was a toy gun. The initial report, called in by a woman, claimed that a male was seen carrying a gun in the 3200 block of Nacogdoches St. on the Northeast Side of the city.
Alamo Heights Police warn about burglars targeting elderly. Here's how they gain entrance to homes.
SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo Heights Police Department is warning elderly residents to be cautious of a man knocking on doors and soliciting tree trimming services. Police say the man and two other suspects burglarize homes once allowed entrance to the backyard. The suspect is described as being 6...
KTSA
Car runs red light, slams into school bus on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No students were onboard a Northeast ISD bus that was involved in a crash Friday morning. FOX-29 reports the bus was at the intersection of Thousands Oaks Drive and Wetmore at around 6:30 A.M. when it was rear ended by a car that had run a red light.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after leaving 6-month-old child alone in West Side apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was arrested after she abandoned her 6-month-old child alone in an apartment on the city’s West Side, an arrest affidavit said. A man who identified himself as the child’s father and who told police that he and child’s mother were having an “on-and-off” relationship, discovered the infant alone sleeping on the living room floor on Monday, the affidavit said.
KSAT 12
Shooter takes aim at man walking along NW Side street
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are trying to learn more about the person who took aim at a man as he walked along a Northwest Side street late Thursday night. Thy say the 18-year-old was shot three times, twice in his backside and once in his arm. He...
KSAT 12
Third arrest made in robbery at Southtown-area motel
SAN ANTONIO – A third suspect has been arrested in the aggravated robbery of two people at a Southtown-area hotel in May. Mark Cruz, 33, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show. His bond is set at $100,000.
KSAT 12
‘I saw it all’: More eyewitness testimony in trial of man accused in brutal murder
SAN ANTONIO – Another eyewitness took the stand on Friday in the trial of a man accused of brutally murdering a woman in 2020. Rafael Castillo is facing a murder charge in the death of Nicole Perry. Perry’s body was found in November 2020 off South W.W. White Road...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after drive-by shooting at barbecue gathering, records show
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of shooting up a man’s vehicle during a barbecue. An arrest warrant affidavit states that on Tuesday, people were having a gathering at a house when the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Jonathan Edward Trevino, drove by and opened fire.
KTSA
Dozens of shots fired in neighborhood on San Antonio’s West side, wounding a man while he slept
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for whoever fired dozens of shots in a West side neighborhood, resulting in a man being hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the face. It was just before 3 A.M. Thursday in the 700 block of South San Bernardo...
kgns.tv
Authorities investigate San Antonio man’s connection to alleged threat against Laredo student
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a San Antonio’s man connection to alleged threats made toward a Laredo high school student. Laredo ISD says it was notified on Tuesday afternoon about an allegation of a serious threat to one of its current Nixon High School students. Laredo ISD...
