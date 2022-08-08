Read full article on original website
Armed Convicted Felon Arrested says APD – Bodycam Video
Alleged Armed Convicted Felon Arrested by APD| Atlanta Police Department bodycam capture. NewsFocus™ Atlanta | 08.12.2022 — Officers observed a male illegally riding motorized scooter on the sidewalk on August 2, 2022 around 4:45 p.m., according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department (APD).
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Police: Theft from Auto Unit's Top 5 suspect arrested and charged
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested and charged a man they say was a suspect on the Theft from Auto Unit’s Top Five list. Santerius Kemp, 27, was wanted in multiple cities in connection to auto thefts with warrants out in Cobb, Gwinnett, Fulton, and Alpharetta. Law enforcement officials...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies arrest man accused of shooting car with ex-girlfriend, child inside
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement arrested a man accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and child. The Henry County Sheriff's Office and Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrested 25-year-old Marcus Issaih Calhoun, who police said opened fire on a car with his ex-girlfriend and infant child inside. Deputies said...
fox5atlanta.com
Man with '16 arrest cycles' illegally riding scooter on sidewalk arrested by Atlanta police
ATLANTA - A scooter ride took a turn for a man Atlanta police say had "16 arrest cycles." Michael Cortez Kirkland was arrested after officers say he was illegally riding a scooter on the sidewalk. When officers attempted a traffic stop, Kirkland left the scooter and attempted to flee from officers prompting a foot chase.
Loaded gun found inside an inmate’s pillowcase
ATLANTA — Officials at the Atlanta City Detention Center have launched an internal affairs investigation after a loaded gun was found inside an inmate’s pillowcase. Richard Hollis, 47, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm in a correctional facility and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man running from officers was suspect in homicide
ATLANTA - A police chase, a crash, and now the driver of the car that was being pursued is dead. Family members say the driver shot himself. They say law enforcement had been looking for him because the day before he shot and killed his wife. Yellow police tape surrounded...
Man arrested after opening fire at MARTA station, terrorizing Atlanta neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA — Police say a man who fired a rifle at an Atlanta train station after terrorizing a neighborhood for a week has been arrested. On Monday evening, police say 21-year-old Alim Bridges was caught on camera shooting off his rifle in the parking lot at the Inman Park MARTA station.
fox5atlanta.com
Mother accussed of letting underage kids drink facing charges, police say
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Peachtree City woman is accused of holding a house party and letting underage kids drink. Police say Danielle Drouin was drunk and when she answered the door, they say one of the teens was passed out inside her house and had to be rushed to the hospital.
fox5atlanta.com
Powder Springs Police search for home invasion suspect, one arrested
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A woman is in custody and a man is still on the run after a violent encounter with a homeowner in Powder Springs Friday morning. According to Powder Springs Police, officers responded to a call about a home invasion and armed robbery on Silvery Way at around 12:30 a.m. Police said a man tried to use a crowbar to break into the house and when that did not work, he kicked in the door.
CBS 46
Lithonia mother arrested for second-degree murder of infant
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Lithonia mother has been arrested for drowning her infant child, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. According to DCSO, Ja’Lonnie Small was left unattended in a bathtub on July 30. The child was taken to a hospital but died days later as a result of the incident.
Retired APD officer off the job after getting into fight with drunk man at airport
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A retired Atlanta Police Department Officer was is out of a job after police said he was involved in a fight at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The retired officer was a contract worker at the airport by way of APD’s Retired Reserve program. On...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman named persons of interest in gun shop break-in
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County deputies say gun stores and pawn shops are being targeted. Deputies are now looking for two women they believe are a part of a burglary ring. Three people trying to pry open on the back door of Autrey’s Armory set off the alarm. Deputies...
fox5atlanta.com
Possible parking dispute leaves person shot dead in NW Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA - Police are investigated two crime scenes, including a deadly shooting, separated by a few miles in northwest Atlanta. Police said the crime scenes are connected. Early investigative details indicate there could have been an argument over a parking spot that led to deadly gunfire. In all, one person...
CBS 46
Man found shot to death outside apartment complex in DeKalb County
SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are working to determine who shot and killed a man overnight in a residential area. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the Oak Forest Apartments, located on the 300 block of Hatton Drive in Scottdale. Police are looking through...
fox5atlanta.com
Alleged driver in Coweta County off-road pursuit arrested
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement announced the arrest of a man suspected of leading deputies on a car chase through yards in a Coweta County neighborhood. The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said Brandon Almond Daniel was taken into custody on Wednesday night. Daniel allegedly had his 16-year-old stepson and a 14-year-old in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said.
fox5atlanta.com
Officer fired for allegedly striking drunk traveler at airport, police say
ATLANTA - An incident at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport led to an arrest and an officer being fired. The Atlanta airport police officer was accused of getting physical with a traveler who was allegedly too drunk to board a flight. Authorities said Officer Ronnie Tullis told suspect Charles Evans to...
fox5atlanta.com
Reports of armed student leads to lockdown in Lilburn
A school scare in Gwinnett County prompted a lockdown. Police swarmed Bermar High School because of reports of a gun on campus.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police most wanted suspect arrested
It was a big win for Atlanta police after officers arrested a man investigators say was on their top ten most wanted list. Jordan Pack is suspected of being involved in three spate aggravated assaults that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds. A look at the body camera video of the arrest and details on the job he was working that has top officials baffled.
fox5atlanta.com
Man caught on camera firing rifle in MARTA station parking lot
ATLANTA - Surveillance cameras captured the disturbing incident as a masked man toting a gun, opened fire in the parking lot of the Inman Park-Reynoldstown MARTA Station Monday afternoon. Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari represents the district. She said Atlanta and MARTA police are working together in the investigation.
