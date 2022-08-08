ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

Brookhaven, GA
Buford, GA
Brookhaven, GA
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Loaded gun found inside an inmate’s pillowcase

ATLANTA — Officials at the Atlanta City Detention Center have launched an internal affairs investigation after a loaded gun was found inside an inmate’s pillowcase. Richard Hollis, 47, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm in a correctional facility and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man running from officers was suspect in homicide

ATLANTA - A police chase, a crash, and now the driver of the car that was being pursued is dead. Family members say the driver shot himself. They say law enforcement had been looking for him because the day before he shot and killed his wife. Yellow police tape surrounded...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Powder Springs Police search for home invasion suspect, one arrested

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A woman is in custody and a man is still on the run after a violent encounter with a homeowner in Powder Springs Friday morning. According to Powder Springs Police, officers responded to a call about a home invasion and armed robbery on Silvery Way at around 12:30 a.m. Police said a man tried to use a crowbar to break into the house and when that did not work, he kicked in the door.
CBS 46

Lithonia mother arrested for second-degree murder of infant

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Lithonia mother has been arrested for drowning her infant child, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. According to DCSO, Ja’Lonnie Small was left unattended in a bathtub on July 30. The child was taken to a hospital but died days later as a result of the incident.
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman named persons of interest in gun shop break-in

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County deputies say gun stores and pawn shops are being targeted. Deputies are now looking for two women they believe are a part of a burglary ring. Three people trying to pry open on the back door of Autrey’s Armory set off the alarm. Deputies...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Possible parking dispute leaves person shot dead in NW Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - Police are investigated two crime scenes, including a deadly shooting, separated by a few miles in northwest Atlanta. Police said the crime scenes are connected. Early investigative details indicate there could have been an argument over a parking spot that led to deadly gunfire. In all, one person...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Man found shot to death outside apartment complex in DeKalb County

SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are working to determine who shot and killed a man overnight in a residential area. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the Oak Forest Apartments, located on the 300 block of Hatton Drive in Scottdale. Police are looking through...
SCOTTDALE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Alleged driver in Coweta County off-road pursuit arrested

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement announced the arrest of a man suspected of leading deputies on a car chase through yards in a Coweta County neighborhood. The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said Brandon Almond Daniel was taken into custody on Wednesday night. Daniel allegedly had his 16-year-old stepson and a 14-year-old in the car when he ran from law enforcement during a traffic stop around midnight on July 27, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officer fired for allegedly striking drunk traveler at airport, police say

ATLANTA - An incident at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport led to an arrest and an officer being fired. The Atlanta airport police officer was accused of getting physical with a traveler who was allegedly too drunk to board a flight. Authorities said Officer Ronnie Tullis told suspect Charles Evans to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police most wanted suspect arrested

It was a big win for Atlanta police after officers arrested a man investigators say was on their top ten most wanted list. Jordan Pack is suspected of being involved in three spate aggravated assaults that sent two people to the hospital with gunshot wounds. A look at the body camera video of the arrest and details on the job he was working that has top officials baffled.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man caught on camera firing rifle in MARTA station parking lot

ATLANTA - Surveillance cameras captured the disturbing incident as a masked man toting a gun, opened fire in the parking lot of the Inman Park-Reynoldstown MARTA Station Monday afternoon. Atlanta City Council member Liliana Bakhtiari represents the district. She said Atlanta and MARTA police are working together in the investigation.
ATLANTA, GA

