POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A woman is in custody and a man is still on the run after a violent encounter with a homeowner in Powder Springs Friday morning. According to Powder Springs Police, officers responded to a call about a home invasion and armed robbery on Silvery Way at around 12:30 a.m. Police said a man tried to use a crowbar to break into the house and when that did not work, he kicked in the door.

1 DAY AGO