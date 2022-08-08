ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
First Coast News

Man arrested for aggravated assault in Jacksonville Beach area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday. Following an investigation, Lance I. Klein was arrested by the City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department. The arrest triggered the seizure of another gun used in the Downtown Redevelopment Area, according to the...
Action News Jax

Person shot in midsection after altercation near Tynan Ave.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person shot after an altercation near the area of 7100 Tynan Ave. JSO reports that around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a call of gunfire in the 1400 block of Cesery Terrance where they discovered a shell casing. Moments later, officers responded to a person shot in the 7100 block of Tynan Ave.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Man arrested for arson in Keystone Heights neighborhood, deputies report

A Keystone Heights man has been arrested for allegedly setting his own trailer home on fire, deputies said. He was arrested on the charge of arson in the second degree. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene at approximately 2:18 a.m. in reference to a house fire. Upon arrival, they observed the residence almost entirely engulfed in flames, the arrest report said.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
News4Jax.com

13 teens shot and killed in Jacksonville so far this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thirteen people between ages 15-to-19 were shot and killed so far in 2022, and many of the cases have not been solved. In light of this, a local mother, who still grieves the murder of her son killed over a decade ago, spoke to News4JAX. Her son’s death inspired her to create a wall to honor others shot and killed in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
