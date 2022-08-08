Read full article on original website
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville police need help finding a hit-and-run driver
Jacksonville, Fla. — A woman was killed Wednesday by a hit-and-run driver on New Kings Road near Redpoll Avenue. Now, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find the vehicle and driver involved. The suspect vehicle could be a 2005-2007 Dodge Magnum or Chrysler 300,...
News4Jax.com
Reward increased, again: $15K now offered for information in case of murdered Baker County friends
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – The reward being offered to anyone providing any information that would lead to the identity and arrest of anyone responsible for the murders of David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas has increased to $15,000. Crime Stoppers contacted the Baker...
Fugitive Friday: Clay County sheriff attempts to find 21-year-old wanted for armed burglary
Braxton Henry, 21, is wanted for an armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm.Clay County Sheriff's Office. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with another “Fugitive Friday” release on their Facebook page. The suspect in question is 21-year-old Braxton James Henry.
News4Jax.com
JSO releases bodycam video of police-involved shooting that critically injured teen
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released officer-worn body camera footage of a police-involved shooting earlier this year that critically injured a 15-year-old. The shooting happened before 10 p.m. Feb. 1 on Spring Grove Avenue near West 41st Street in the Royal Terrace area. The...
Florida woman arrested for shaving girl’s head, sticking metal bar in her mouth: deputies
A Florida woman was arrested Thursday after deputies said she was seen shaving a child relative's head, writing derogatory slurs on her face, and shoving a metal bar in the victim's mouth.
Man arrested for aggravated assault in Jacksonville Beach area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday. Following an investigation, Lance I. Klein was arrested by the City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department. The arrest triggered the seizure of another gun used in the Downtown Redevelopment Area, according to the...
Person shot in midsection after altercation near Tynan Ave.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person shot after an altercation near the area of 7100 Tynan Ave. JSO reports that around 2:10 p.m., officers responded to a call of gunfire in the 1400 block of Cesery Terrance where they discovered a shell casing. Moments later, officers responded to a person shot in the 7100 block of Tynan Ave.
Man arrested for arson in Keystone Heights neighborhood, deputies report
A Keystone Heights man has been arrested for allegedly setting his own trailer home on fire, deputies said. He was arrested on the charge of arson in the second degree. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene at approximately 2:18 a.m. in reference to a house fire. Upon arrival, they observed the residence almost entirely engulfed in flames, the arrest report said.
News4Jax.com
13 teens shot and killed in Jacksonville so far this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thirteen people between ages 15-to-19 were shot and killed so far in 2022, and many of the cases have not been solved. In light of this, a local mother, who still grieves the murder of her son killed over a decade ago, spoke to News4JAX. Her son’s death inspired her to create a wall to honor others shot and killed in Jacksonville.
‘He was loved’: 25-year old unsolved Jacksonville murder gains new attention
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 25-year-old unsolved murder is getting new attention. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that Marlon Harris, the victim, was killed in the 1400 block of Steele Street on Nov. 14, 1997. STORY: Florida Department of Education releases official report on teacher shortages for the 2022-2023...
Unsolved: 'He really cared about people:' Former fiancé pushes for answers in Jacksonville cold case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “They took someone that people really cared about, and he really cared about people,” describes Neferturi Robinson. She clearly remembers the night of Nov. 14, 1997. Robinson’s finance, Marlon Harris, had been arrested that day for a minor, traffic-related charge and was at the Duval County Jail.
Police expected to give details about Westside shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shooting was reported in the parking lot of an Exxon Gas Station on the Westside Thursday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the incident happened near 103rd and Firestone Road. First Coast News has counted over 60 evidence markers at the scene. Police are expected...
Woman arrested in connection with death of 74-year-old in Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested 51-year-old Tammy Spruell in connection with the death of a 74-year-old woman. Spruell was charged with second-degree murder. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]. On August 8,...
JSO: Multiple businesses, vehicles struck by gunfire during incident on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident involving aggravated battery and the discharge of a firearm in the 5400 block of Firestone Road. Police say the incident started around 4 p.m. on Thursday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News...
Man charged shooting involving children on San Pablo Road says whole thing was a 'freak accident'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after an accidental shooting on San Pablo Road last month involving two children. Matthew Allen Clark, 34, was charged with child neglect and culpable negligence after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says a 13-year-old boy got into a gun safe and shot his 10-year-old brother accidentally.
Neighbors angry after woman dies near crosswalk in hit-and-run intersection crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) is looking for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run crash in the northwest part of town near the intersection of New Kings Road and Moncrief Road. Neighbors say they found an elderly woman’s lifeless body near a crosswalk, and they’re...
Gunfire erupts between several cars at busy Westside intersection
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Passengers in several cars fired shots at each other before taking off in Jacksonville’s Westside on Thursday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they are surprised nobody was killed or hurt in this shooting spree, but right now are working to identify both suspects and victims.
News4Jax.com
Man faces child neglect, failure to secure a gun charges after two boys injured in Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man has been accused of child neglect and culpable negligence with a firearm in connection with an incident last month in which two brothers were shot inside an apartment in San Pablo. Matthew Clark, 34, was arrested Friday after the incident that happened at...
JSO responding to reported shooting in Arlington area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is responding in reference to person shot in the Arlington area Thursday night. Police say the incident happened in the 7100 Tynan Avenue sometime prior to 6:45 p.m. They are expected to give additional information shortly. You can watch the update here...
Jacksonville woman whose babies were shot, killed in her arms now domestic violence awareness advocate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following the recent domestic related deaths of two mothers in Jacksonville, a survivor of a particularly horrific case of domestic violence is speaking out. Megan Hiatt’s boyfriend shot her, her twin babies, Hiatt’s father and then killed himself in 2015 in their Jacksonville home. She was...
