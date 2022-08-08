ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Newton-John's Cause of Death Revealed

The world was saddened to learn on Monday that Olivia Newton-John died at the age of 73. While the Grease icon's cause of death has not been officially revealed, her husband, John Easterling, did mention that Newton-John battled cancer up until her passing. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 1992 and has been battling the illness on and off over the past three decades.
Olivia Newton-John’s Ex-Husband Matt Lattanzi ‘So Overwhelmed’ With Support After ‘Grease’ Star’s Death

Remembering a legend. Olivia Newton-John's ex-husband, Matt Lattanzi, issued a heartfelt message to friends and fans following the late Grease actress' death. The Paradise Beach alum, 63, and wife Michelle Lattanzi "are so overwhelmed with the love and gratitude" pouring in for Newton-John's family, Michelle wrote via Facebook on Monday, August 8, hours after news […]
'Grease' Cast Members Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John After Her Death: 'One of the Kindest' Souls

Cast members from the 1978 musical film Grease are mourning the loss of their late costar Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at age 73. Newton-John's death was announced by her husband, John Easterling, via her official Instagram page. He noted that the late star "passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California," where she was "surrounded by family and friends."
Olivia Newton John
John Travolta
