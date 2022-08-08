Read full article on original website
Hogs’ Warren Thompson Part of Keeping Malik Hornsby at QB
Development of group that's been big question good enough to avoid making move.
nwahomepage.com
Arkansas to Win Less Than 7.5 Games?
FAYETTEVILLE — Bleacher Report has projected the betting odds for win-loss totals of some football teams including Arkansas. The Razorbacks fresh off a 9-4 season that saw them defeat Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl. They were picked by the SEC Media to finish third in the SEC West last month at Media Days.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman details what it means for Arkansas to have 'quiet confidence'
Sam Pittman was asked about a type of confidence spreading through the Arkansas program, and he admitted on Thursday that he notices it, and explained what it means to him. The Arkansas coach has shepherded the Razorbacks through a noteworthy turnaround where they went 9-4 last season, which followed a 3-7 mark after Arkansas struggled with back-to-back 2-win seasons.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman discusses leadership qualities of Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson
K.J. Jefferson enjoyed a terrific first season as the full-time starter at Arkansas. Not only did he record a 67.3 percent completion percentage, pass for 2,676 yards, and throw 21 touchdowns versus just 4 interceptions, but he added 6 more touchdowns on the ground to go along with 4.5 yards per carry.
Kait 8
Arkansas men’s basketball wins game 2 of European Tour
Arkansas was down early before out-scoring Catalan Elite 29-19 in the second quarter en route to a 99-86 victory Thursday in game two of the Razorbacks’ Foreign Tour. Arkansas was led by Kamani Johnson’s double-double (10 points and 12 rebounds) while Nick Smith Jr., and Davonte Davis each scored a game-high 17 points. Overall, seven Razorbacks scored in double figures including Trevon Brazile (14 pts), Ricky Council IV (13 pts), Jordan Walsh (12 pts) and Barry Dunning Jr. (10 pts). Council and Walsh grabbed seven rebounds each.
bigcountryhomepage.com
KTAB Meteorologist Zach Gilday says goodbye to the Big Country & hello to Northwest Arkansas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – After three-and-a-half years in the Big Country, Meteorologist Zach Gilday is joining KTAB’s Nexstar sister station at KNWA in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Gilday joined the KTAB Morning team in 2019 after graduating college. During his time in the Key City, he’s covered one of the...
5newsonline.com
Hogs take down Catalan Elite in Barcelona
BARCELONA, Spain — On Thursday the Arkansas basketball team's Europe trip moved to Barcelona where the Hogs knocked off Catalan Elite, 99-86. Next stop on the trip is Italy where the Hogs will be back in action at 12:30 Central time on Saturday.
talkbusiness.net
BOK Financial promotes Fayetteville banker to Arkansas market president
Tulsa, Okla.-based BOK Financial announced Thursday (Aug. 11) that Chris Schaechtel of Fayetteville is the company’s new Arkansas market president. He replaces Jacob Hudson, who took a new job with the company earlier this year. “I have no doubt that Chris will do an excellent job of leading the...
thv11.com
Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas
Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
Arkansas teen advances to Ninja Warrior Finals
Arkansas 17-year-old Owen Dyer will move on to the national finals for the reality competition, American Ninja Warrior. In the August 8th semi-finals episode that Dyer appeared in, the teen was one of six competitors to successfully reach a buzzer at the end of an obstacle course, out of over 50 who tried.
multihousingnews.com
Marker Investments Sells Arkansas Student Community
RRA/GREA and Triad brokered the transaction of the 232-bed Fayetteville property. A partnership between Rittenhouse Realty Advisors and Triad Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of Champions Club, a 232-bed student housing community in Fayetteville, Ark. Ashland Capital paid $15 million for the asset, after landing an $11 million bridge loan, funded by First Security Bank, public records show. Marker Investments previously purchased the property in 2021 for $10 million, according to Yardi Matrix data.
ucanews.live
Post receives Arkansas Teacher of Year award
Susanna Post graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a degree in math and computer science, but after working for a few years in the oil and gas industry, she decided to go back to school at UCA to receive her teacher licensure. Post said she always considered...
5newsonline.com
The 'Hot Girls Walk' trend happened in Fayetteville
A viral trend on tik tok called “Hot Girls Walk” is making its way to Northwest Arkansas. Dozens of women gathered tonight to be a part of that trend.
Accident blocks traffic on I-49 in Rogers
A three-vehicle accident blocks traffic on August 11 on Interstate 49 in Rogers.
Rogers mayor talks town growth and development
Rogers has seen much growth and development the past few years with many activities, events, and overall opportunities for residents and those visiting.
160 miles of yard sales taking place along Arkansas Highway 64
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. From Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles will be along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
I-49 accident impacts morning rush hour
An Interstate 49 accident involving multiple vehicles is impacting the morning rush hour on Thursday, Aug. 11.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville Roots Fest to bring top chefs to town once again for annual event
One of the most delicious weekends of the year is coming up in Fayetteville. Of course, we’re talking about Fayetteville Roots Festival weekend, set for Aug. 25-27 in downtown Fayetteville. The event is a music festival primarily, but food has always been central to the event as well, and...
OG&E now offering solar power program in River Valley
OG&E customers in the River Valley now have a renewable energy option for their electricity through the company's Solar Power Program.
talkbusiness.net
2 Arkansas airports to use grant money for nonstop daily flights
Two of the largest commercial airports in Arkansas received a combined $1.35 million to support nonstop flights from Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith. Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill plans to use a $500,000 federal grant to restore nonstop service to San Francisco, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release.
