Sam Pittman was asked about a type of confidence spreading through the Arkansas program, and he admitted on Thursday that he notices it, and explained what it means to him. The Arkansas coach has shepherded the Razorbacks through a noteworthy turnaround where they went 9-4 last season, which followed a 3-7 mark after Arkansas struggled with back-to-back 2-win seasons.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO