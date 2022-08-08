ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas to Win Less Than 7.5 Games?

FAYETTEVILLE — Bleacher Report has projected the betting odds for win-loss totals of some football teams including Arkansas. The Razorbacks fresh off a 9-4 season that saw them defeat Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl. They were picked by the SEC Media to finish third in the SEC West last month at Media Days.
Sam Pittman details what it means for Arkansas to have 'quiet confidence'

Sam Pittman was asked about a type of confidence spreading through the Arkansas program, and he admitted on Thursday that he notices it, and explained what it means to him. The Arkansas coach has shepherded the Razorbacks through a noteworthy turnaround where they went 9-4 last season, which followed a 3-7 mark after Arkansas struggled with back-to-back 2-win seasons.
Sam Pittman discusses leadership qualities of Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson

K.J. Jefferson enjoyed a terrific first season as the full-time starter at Arkansas. Not only did he record a 67.3 percent completion percentage, pass for 2,676 yards, and throw 21 touchdowns versus just 4 interceptions, but he added 6 more touchdowns on the ground to go along with 4.5 yards per carry.
Arkansas men’s basketball wins game 2 of European Tour

Arkansas was down early before out-scoring Catalan Elite 29-19 in the second quarter en route to a 99-86 victory Thursday in game two of the Razorbacks’ Foreign Tour. Arkansas was led by Kamani Johnson’s double-double (10 points and 12 rebounds) while Nick Smith Jr., and Davonte Davis each scored a game-high 17 points. Overall, seven Razorbacks scored in double figures including Trevon Brazile (14 pts), Ricky Council IV (13 pts), Jordan Walsh (12 pts) and Barry Dunning Jr. (10 pts). Council and Walsh grabbed seven rebounds each.
Hogs take down Catalan Elite in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain — On Thursday the Arkansas basketball team's Europe trip moved to Barcelona where the Hogs knocked off Catalan Elite, 99-86. Next stop on the trip is Italy where the Hogs will be back in action at 12:30 Central time on Saturday.
Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas

Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
Marker Investments Sells Arkansas Student Community

RRA/GREA and Triad brokered the transaction of the 232-bed Fayetteville property. A partnership between Rittenhouse Realty Advisors and Triad Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of Champions Club, a 232-bed student housing community in Fayetteville, Ark. Ashland Capital paid $15 million for the asset, after landing an $11 million bridge loan, funded by First Security Bank, public records show. Marker Investments previously purchased the property in 2021 for $10 million, according to Yardi Matrix data.
Post receives Arkansas Teacher of Year award

Susanna Post graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a degree in math and computer science, but after working for a few years in the oil and gas industry, she decided to go back to school at UCA to receive her teacher licensure. Post said she always considered...
2 Arkansas airports to use grant money for nonstop daily flights

Two of the largest commercial airports in Arkansas received a combined $1.35 million to support nonstop flights from Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith. Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill plans to use a $500,000 federal grant to restore nonstop service to San Francisco, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release.
