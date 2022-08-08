ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

A new Netflix documentary is being called "one of the most horrific things" viewers have ever watched

The Girl in the Picture, Netflix’s new true crime documentary, is being described as "horrific and sickening" by shocked viewers. The one-off documentary, which is now topping Netflix’s charts, follows the story of a woman who is found dying at the side of the road in 1990. As per Netflix, "A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all."
Tales Of The Walking Dead - Episode 1.06 - La Doña (Season Finale) - Press Release

A haunting tale of an apocalypse-traumatized couple who may or may not be tormented by a haunted house; frightening memories coupled with inexplicable phenomena in the house take a toll on the couple’s psyche and their relationship. Starring Danny Ramirez and Daniella Pineda, written by Lindsey Villarreal and directed...
Sexy Beast - Paramount+ Announce Cast - Full Press Release

LONDON – August 8, 2022 – Paramount+ today announced casting for its upcoming original U.K. drama series, SEXY BEAST, which commenced production, filming on location in Liverpool. James McArdle (“Mare of Easttown,” “Angels in America”) leads the cast as Gal Dove and Emun Elliott (“The Rig,” “The Gold”)...
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Is One Terribly Boring Fantasy Series

Plans for a screen adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s celebrated DC/Vertigo graphic novel series The Sandman have been around for almost as long as the three-decades-old title itself. Following numerous starts and stops, Netflix has finally delivered with The Sandman, a 10-part venture (Aug. 5) starring Tom Sturridge as the title character, who’s also known as Dream (or Morpheus) and is one of the seven Endless, a family of god-like metaphysical elements who’ve assumed human form à la Gaiman’s American Gods and Good Omens. Dream’s saga is a sprawling one that spans the ages and grapples with issues of destiny, hope,...
Netflix Series Tries To Reunite Parents With Their Abducted Children After More Than 30 Years

When Unsolved Mysteries rebooted on Netflix in the summer of 2020, the country saw a renewed interest in several different cold cases. As mentioned before, the death of Alonzo Brooks was basically reopened because of the attention that the show brought. Another story that has gotten renewed attention centers around the disappearance of Christopher Dansby and Shane Walker. Both kids were abducted from a Manhattan playground in 1989. Both kids have not been seen since.
‘The Sandman’ Review: Neil Gaiman’s Netflix Series Is All World-Building and Little Else

Click here to read the full article. Like an enormous hourglass with two wobbly ends, “The Sandman” never finds its balance. The Netflix series, based on Neil Gaiman’s award-winning comic books and adapted by the author himself (alongside David S. Goyer and Allan Heinberg), is tasked with introducing the streaming service’s massive (though slightly shrinking) audience to its elaborate fantasy world, filled with mythical characters who rule and roam their given realms yet live within a shared, ever-expanding universe. As if edifying the masses about the secret significance of our slumber wasn’t tricky enough, the first season can’t settle on a...
Cheapest Streaming Service in America

Prior to the pandemic, the streaming media service sector was dominated by Netflix and Amazon Prime. Each had a very different beginning. Netflix was a DVD by mail company. Started in 1997, it began to move to streaming services in 2007. With over 200 million subscribers worldwide, it is arguably the largest service by subscriber […]
Trying - Episode 3.05 - P...

Jason makes a huge sacrifice for Tyler. Nikki attempts some tough love with Princess. Freddy tries a different sort of group therapy.
Not Dead Yet - Lauren Ash Joins Cast

Superstore alumna Lauren Ash is joining another single-camera broadcast workplace comedy as a series regular: she has been cast as a lead opposite Gina Rodriguez on ABC’s Not Dead Yet. Ash will play a new character, Lexi, the daughter of a wealthy newspaper owner and recently appointed editor. Lexi...
Will Trent - Ordered To Series by ABC - Ramon Rodriguez to Star

ABC has picked up drama pilot Will Trent (working title) to series for a midseason launch. Will Trent, starring Ramón Rodríguez, is one of four 2022 ABC drama pilots whose production was pushed to off-cycle and the first of the bunch to land a series order.
