WMUR.com
Video: Humidity falls for weekend in New Hampshire
The humidity has finally dropped statewide, and the comfortable conditions will stick around for the next few days!. Partial clearing north and mainly clear central and south tonight. Some fog is possible in spots overnight as temps fall into the invigorating 40s north and refreshingly cool 50s south. Saturday will...
WMUR.com
Video: Showers for some in New Hampshire, followed by less humid weather
Feeling even more pleasant with the humidity dropping and temperatures near or slightly below average in the coming days. Very small chances for rain until Tuesday and Wednesday of next week when a system could bring a good soaker! We'll keep a watch on that. After any evening t-showers, skies...
WMUR.com
Video: Temperatures cool overnight in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Temperatures will drop overnight Thursday. Some sun and humidity returns Thursday. An additional late day shower is possible. A great stretch of weather sets up through the upcoming weekend. Partly sunny skies return early Thursday. A weak disturbance will touch off a round of late day...
WMUR.com
Video: Much cooler in New Hampshire with some clouds
Temperatures will be a good 20 to 25 degrees cooler than the past few days. More clouds and a few showers will dominate our Wednesday. Some sun returns Thursday with lower humidity. An additional late day shower is possible. A great stretch of weather sets up through the upcoming weekend.
WMUR.com
Program helps New Hampshire homeowners with drought-stricken wells
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As New Hampshire continues to deal with varying levels of drought, a program is being launched to help low-income homeowners who are experiencing problems with their wells. The program from the state Department of Environmental Services is designed to make sure people have safe and reliable...
WATCH: Hungry Bear Steals Box of Snacks Outside New Hampshire Home
Nature and wildlife can sure be funny sometimes, as a New Hampshire couple discovered when they realized that a Hungryroot food delivery was missing from their front steps. Dave DiMatteo recently posted this security cam video to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, and people are getting an absolute kick out of it.
WMUR.com
Video: Heat wave comes to an end in New Hampshire
The heat fades as clouds and cooler air move in. Showers possible in the evening and overnight. Wednesday will feature sun and clouds with the humidity dropping through the day. A chance of showers Wednesday and Thursday morning, then a pleasant stretch of weather sets up Friday through the weekend.
WMUR.com
What's the best farm stand in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look at the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Farm stands are a great spot for finding fresh food, and New Hampshire is full of terrific ones!. So, we want to know: What's the best farm stand in New Hampshire? Who do...
Snow? Rain? Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter weather in the Northwest
The Farmer's Almanac has released its 2022-23 winter outlook, telling many across the U.S. to "get ready to 'Shake, shiver, and shovel!'" But what's in store for the Pacific Northwest this winter?
Watch: Stunning shelf cloud travels over Cape Cod
The cloud was photographed near Truro on Tuesday evening. A dramatic shelf cloud at the head of a thunderstorm was caught on camera by many Cape Cod residents and visitors Tuesday evening. Erin Bibo, 41, was vacationing with her family at their North Truro home when she spotted the cloud...
These Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in New Hampshire
We all have the intersections we dread for one reason or another. Maybe it's because the light goes from green to yellow to red so quickly, or it takes forever to change. Sometimes it's because the intersection is always crowded and busy except at three in the morning, or it's just plain confusing and unorganized.
WMUR.com
Gas prices continue to fall in New Hampshire, nationally
MANCHESTER, N.H. — For the first time in months, gas prices nationally have dipped below $4 per gallon, but New Hampshire drivers are paying about a dime more. Gas prices have been falling for weeks, with the national average dropping 15 cents in the past week and 68 cents in the past month, according to AAA.
WMUR.com
Video: Temperatures to drop in New Hampshire Tuesday after Monday storms
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in New Hampshire Monday evening. Intense heat and humidity continues through Monday before the temperatures start to drop by Tuesday, likely into the 70s by mid-week. Storms and showers will slowly provide the relief. Much more comfortable air will arrive in time for the second half of the week.
Dangerous and Frustrating Intersections That Need Changing in New Hampshire
I drive by the West End Yards facility on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on a daily basis when headed to or from the traffic circle on Route 1. Daily, my blood boils when cars are turned, blocking the intersection, even though their light already turned from green to red. It infuriates me.
WGME
Perseid meteor shower, beneficial rain on the way for Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- One of the largest meteor showers of the year begins Thursday night, and will be visible from Maine. The weather is looking great for viewing meteors at the peak of the shower, which is Friday and Saturday nights. However, there is a catch. The Sturgeon moon, the full...
NHPR
Following a long line of N.H. hospitals, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester announces plans to close birth center
Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester recently announced plans to close its birth center, citing financial problems. The move is on hold pending a review from the New Hampshire Attorney General, which said the hospital promised to keep its birthing center open for at least five years after it was acquired by HCA Healthcare in 2020. But if the closure does move forward, Frisbie would join at least nine other Granite State hospitals that have shut down their labor and delivery units since 2000, according to a 2021 study by the Urban Institute.
WMUR.com
Home heating oil prices set to skyrocket in winter
Granite State homeowners prepare for a rise in oil prices before the end of 2022. Oil prices are around $6 per gallon, which will increase by the end of the year to $8 or $9 per gallon. More than 40% of New Hampshire homes rely on fuel oil as their...
Stuck in Vermont: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. You may have read one of Ben’s books, heard one of his 600-plus talks, seen him in the IMAX 3D film Pandas or watched one of his many media appearances.
NH TikToker Captures Strange Noises From a Dark Pit in the Forest
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. New Hampshire has many places to walk and explore off the beaten path. Of course, while walking "in the middle of the forest," you may happen to come across some old things such as wells, parts of older buildings, or any other signs of previous human habitation.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report one new COVID-19 death Wednesday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. There have been 2,637 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. Health officials reported 271 new cases on Wednesday, above the average of 229 cases per day...
