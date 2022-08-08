ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WMUR.com

Video: Humidity falls for weekend in New Hampshire

The humidity has finally dropped statewide, and the comfortable conditions will stick around for the next few days!. Partial clearing north and mainly clear central and south tonight. Some fog is possible in spots overnight as temps fall into the invigorating 40s north and refreshingly cool 50s south. Saturday will...
WMUR.com

Video: Temperatures cool overnight in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Temperatures will drop overnight Thursday. Some sun and humidity returns Thursday. An additional late day shower is possible. A great stretch of weather sets up through the upcoming weekend. Partly sunny skies return early Thursday. A weak disturbance will touch off a round of late day...
WMUR.com

Video: Much cooler in New Hampshire with some clouds

Temperatures will be a good 20 to 25 degrees cooler than the past few days. More clouds and a few showers will dominate our Wednesday. Some sun returns Thursday with lower humidity. An additional late day shower is possible. A great stretch of weather sets up through the upcoming weekend.
State
New Hampshire State
WMUR.com

Program helps New Hampshire homeowners with drought-stricken wells

MANCHESTER, N.H. — As New Hampshire continues to deal with varying levels of drought, a program is being launched to help low-income homeowners who are experiencing problems with their wells. The program from the state Department of Environmental Services is designed to make sure people have safe and reliable...
WMUR.com

Video: Heat wave comes to an end in New Hampshire

The heat fades as clouds and cooler air move in. Showers possible in the evening and overnight. Wednesday will feature sun and clouds with the humidity dropping through the day. A chance of showers Wednesday and Thursday morning, then a pleasant stretch of weather sets up Friday through the weekend.
WMUR.com

What's the best farm stand in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look at the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Farm stands are a great spot for finding fresh food, and New Hampshire is full of terrific ones!. So, we want to know: What's the best farm stand in New Hampshire? Who do...
#Weather Radar
Boston

Watch: Stunning shelf cloud travels over Cape Cod

The cloud was photographed near Truro on Tuesday evening. A dramatic shelf cloud at the head of a thunderstorm was caught on camera by many Cape Cod residents and visitors Tuesday evening. Erin Bibo, 41, was vacationing with her family at their North Truro home when she spotted the cloud...
94.9 HOM

These Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in New Hampshire

We all have the intersections we dread for one reason or another. Maybe it's because the light goes from green to yellow to red so quickly, or it takes forever to change. Sometimes it's because the intersection is always crowded and busy except at three in the morning, or it's just plain confusing and unorganized.
WMUR.com

Gas prices continue to fall in New Hampshire, nationally

MANCHESTER, N.H. — For the first time in months, gas prices nationally have dipped below $4 per gallon, but New Hampshire drivers are paying about a dime more. Gas prices have been falling for weeks, with the national average dropping 15 cents in the past week and 68 cents in the past month, according to AAA.
Weather
WMUR.com

Video: Temperatures to drop in New Hampshire Tuesday after Monday storms

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in New Hampshire Monday evening. Intense heat and humidity continues through Monday before the temperatures start to drop by Tuesday, likely into the 70s by mid-week. Storms and showers will slowly provide the relief. Much more comfortable air will arrive in time for the second half of the week.
WGME

Perseid meteor shower, beneficial rain on the way for Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- One of the largest meteor showers of the year begins Thursday night, and will be visible from Maine. The weather is looking great for viewing meteors at the peak of the shower, which is Friday and Saturday nights. However, there is a catch. The Sturgeon moon, the full...
NHPR

Following a long line of N.H. hospitals, Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester announces plans to close birth center

Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester recently announced plans to close its birth center, citing financial problems. The move is on hold pending a review from the New Hampshire Attorney General, which said the hospital promised to keep its birthing center open for at least five years after it was acquired by HCA Healthcare in 2020. But if the closure does move forward, Frisbie would join at least nine other Granite State hospitals that have shut down their labor and delivery units since 2000, according to a 2021 study by the Urban Institute.
WMUR.com

Home heating oil prices set to skyrocket in winter

Granite State homeowners prepare for a rise in oil prices before the end of 2022. Oil prices are around $6 per gallon, which will increase by the end of the year to $8 or $9 per gallon. More than 40% of New Hampshire homes rely on fuel oil as their...
Seacoast Current

NH TikToker Captures Strange Noises From a Dark Pit in the Forest

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. New Hampshire has many places to walk and explore off the beaten path. Of course, while walking "in the middle of the forest," you may happen to come across some old things such as wells, parts of older buildings, or any other signs of previous human habitation.
WMUR.com

New Hampshire health officials report one new COVID-19 death Wednesday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. There have been 2,637 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. Health officials reported 271 new cases on Wednesday, above the average of 229 cases per day...
