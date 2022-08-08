TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel has been recognized as an employer who has demonstrated great support to its Guard and Reserve employees. ESGR, also known as the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, has awarded advisors the highest honor within its committee the Pro Patria award. ESGR is a Kansas committee who acts as a third party if there is a problem between and employer and a member of the guard or reserve.

