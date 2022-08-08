ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Construction to resume on SW 21st with pedestrian ramp installation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work will resume on SW 21st St. to install new pedestrian ramps. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 15, Sunflower Paving will resume work at the intersection of SW 21st St. and SW Westport Dr. to install new pedestrian ramps. According to the City,...
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Update: Train stopped near Emporia frustrated residents

UPDATE: The empty coal train that was parked near Emporia has been moved, according to BSNF. Ben Wilemon, External Corporate Communications Manager with BNSF contacted KSNT and said the train had been stopped when the train crew’s hours expired. It was moved Thursday afternoon. EMPORIA (KSNT) – Residents unhappy with a parked train at Highway […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Large truck breaks down, closes Geary Co. road

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A detour has been posted in Geary County after an truck bearing an oversized load stalled on a road while heading toward a nearby manufacturing plant. According to Geary County Emergency Management, a large transport unit has stalled on Liberty Hall Road. Detours have been posted as Liberty Hall Road is […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
County
Shawnee County, KS
Shawnee County, KS
Government
City
Topeka, KS
WIBW

KDOT reminds drivers of westbound I-70 closure around Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDOT is reminding drivers that westbound I-70 will close along the Polk-Quincy Viaduct for about three weeks. The Kansas Department of Transportation says it wants to remind drivers that starting Monday, Aug. 15, westbound I-70 through downtown Topeka will be closed to all traffic from SE 8th St. to Topeka Blvd. for up to 3 weeks as pavement patching is finished on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

City of Emporia encouraging citizen response to ongoing survey

As the city of Emporia continues navigating new waters, a new citywide survey will help the administration identify the city’s strengths and weaknesses according to City Manager Trey Cocking. During a recent installment of the Talk of Emporia, Cocking discussed a recent survey that began arriving in residents’ mailboxes...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Crash closes south Topeka Boulevard during lunch Friday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash involving two vehicles temporarily put south Topeka Boulevard down to one lane Friday afternoon. Traffic was narrowed until the lanes reopened at 12:45 p.m. A sheriff’s deputy told KSNT 27 News two individuals were involved in the crash, both declined to go to the hospital. The original call came in […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka senior center celebrates completed mural of founders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A mural that celebrates the founders of a Topeka senior center is complete. The LULAC Senior Center, located at 1502 NE Seward Ave., hosted a blessing, dedication ceremony Thursday, August 11, for its new mural of its founders Robert and Hazel Gomez. City leaders including Mayor Mike Padilla, Topeka Police Chief Byran Wheeles, and representatives from the Oakland Neighborhood Improvement Association (NIA) attended the dedication.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Tower#Water Service#Urban Construction#Sw 41st St
WIBW

Topeka’s Petco closes to address rodent problem

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Petco has closed down as they address a rodent problem we told you about last week. After inspections from the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Petco was asked to stop selling food until the issue was resolved, although they did not order the store to close. On Wednesday, however, Petco has temporarily closed its doors.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Magistrate judge, two local attorneys forwarded to Kansas Governor for Wheeler’s replacement on 5th District bench

Three people with deep connections to Lyon County’s judicial system have been forwarded to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly for her consideration as the county’s next judge. On Thursday, the 5th Judicial District Nominating Commission advanced defense attorney Jeremy Dorsey, 5th District Magistrate Judge Doug Jones and Assistant Lyon County Attorney Laura Miser to the governor. Assistant Anderson County Attorney Elizabeth Oliver’s name was not forwarded. Several Nominating Commission members have expressed concerns about Oliver’s time as a prosecutor in Anderson, Montgomery and Sumner counties before applying for the Lyon County judge post opening up when Merlin Wheeler retires early next month.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

NHRA Nationals boost Topeka’s economy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth. “It is only the first day, we expect of course...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WIBW

KU warns of heavy traffic ahead of move-in day

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has warned Lawrence residents to be aware that KU students return to campus for move-in on Thursday, Aug. 18. The University of Kansas says employees and members of the Lawrence community should anticipate heavy traffic around 15th and Iowa streets on Thursday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 19, as the 2-day move-in process for students begins.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Advisors Excel earns award for support of servicemembers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel has been recognized as an employer who has demonstrated great support to its Guard and Reserve employees. ESGR, also known as the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, has awarded advisors the highest honor within its committee the Pro Patria award. ESGR is a Kansas committee who acts as a third party if there is a problem between and employer and a member of the guard or reserve.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Riley Co. crews rescue driver after car ends up in tree line

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Fire crews made a rescue after a car ended up in the tree line on Green Randolph Rd. early Friday morning. Riley County Fire District #1 says around 4:15 a.m. on Friday morning, Aug. 12, crews were called to the 8600 block of Green Randolph Rd. with reports of an injury accident.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Chase, Lyon Co. Chief Judge to retire after 32-year career

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Chief Judge in Chase and Lyon counties will retire following a 32-year career helping keep the community safe and fair. Kansas Courts says Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler will retire on Sept. 3, following 32 years of service to the 5th Judicial District, which includes Chase and Lyon counties.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka building is headed for the wrecking ball to make way for a new space. During their meeting Tuesday night, Topeka City Council members unanimously approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The property is owned by AIM Strategies, the development...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Sunflowers begin to bloom at Berryton farm

BERRYTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunflowers have started to bloom in a field in Berryton with another ready to do the same in about a week or two. Owner Jay Shively said the Berry Hill UPick Farm grows sunflowers and has been open to the public since 2017 - about 6 seasons. In 2022, he said there are two fields, one is already in bloom and the other should bloom in about a week or two. He said he hopes the blooms will last through Labor Day weekend.
BERRYTON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy