WIBW
Construction to resume on SW 21st with pedestrian ramp installation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work will resume on SW 21st St. to install new pedestrian ramps. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 15, Sunflower Paving will resume work at the intersection of SW 21st St. and SW Westport Dr. to install new pedestrian ramps. According to the City,...
3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
Update: Train stopped near Emporia frustrated residents
UPDATE: The empty coal train that was parked near Emporia has been moved, according to BSNF. Ben Wilemon, External Corporate Communications Manager with BNSF contacted KSNT and said the train had been stopped when the train crew’s hours expired. It was moved Thursday afternoon. EMPORIA (KSNT) – Residents unhappy with a parked train at Highway […]
Large truck breaks down, closes Geary Co. road
GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A detour has been posted in Geary County after an truck bearing an oversized load stalled on a road while heading toward a nearby manufacturing plant. According to Geary County Emergency Management, a large transport unit has stalled on Liberty Hall Road. Detours have been posted as Liberty Hall Road is […]
WIBW
KDOT reminds drivers of westbound I-70 closure around Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KDOT is reminding drivers that westbound I-70 will close along the Polk-Quincy Viaduct for about three weeks. The Kansas Department of Transportation says it wants to remind drivers that starting Monday, Aug. 15, westbound I-70 through downtown Topeka will be closed to all traffic from SE 8th St. to Topeka Blvd. for up to 3 weeks as pavement patching is finished on the Polk-Quincy Viaduct.
KVOE
City of Emporia encouraging citizen response to ongoing survey
As the city of Emporia continues navigating new waters, a new citywide survey will help the administration identify the city’s strengths and weaknesses according to City Manager Trey Cocking. During a recent installment of the Talk of Emporia, Cocking discussed a recent survey that began arriving in residents’ mailboxes...
Crash closes south Topeka Boulevard during lunch Friday
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash involving two vehicles temporarily put south Topeka Boulevard down to one lane Friday afternoon. Traffic was narrowed until the lanes reopened at 12:45 p.m. A sheriff’s deputy told KSNT 27 News two individuals were involved in the crash, both declined to go to the hospital. The original call came in […]
WIBW
Topeka senior center celebrates completed mural of founders
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A mural that celebrates the founders of a Topeka senior center is complete. The LULAC Senior Center, located at 1502 NE Seward Ave., hosted a blessing, dedication ceremony Thursday, August 11, for its new mural of its founders Robert and Hazel Gomez. City leaders including Mayor Mike Padilla, Topeka Police Chief Byran Wheeles, and representatives from the Oakland Neighborhood Improvement Association (NIA) attended the dedication.
LJWORLD
Company founder sees proposed meat-processing facility as key to Douglas County food system
When the Douglas County Commission finalized its allocations of American Rescue Plan Act funding last month, only one of 14 external agencies on the list — Central Grazing Company — was a private business. The company proposed to construct a meat-processing facility in the county, Kaw Valley Meats....
WIBW
Topeka’s Petco closes to address rodent problem
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Petco has closed down as they address a rodent problem we told you about last week. After inspections from the Kansas Department of Agriculture, Petco was asked to stop selling food until the issue was resolved, although they did not order the store to close. On Wednesday, however, Petco has temporarily closed its doors.
KVOE
Magistrate judge, two local attorneys forwarded to Kansas Governor for Wheeler’s replacement on 5th District bench
Three people with deep connections to Lyon County’s judicial system have been forwarded to Kansas Governor Laura Kelly for her consideration as the county’s next judge. On Thursday, the 5th Judicial District Nominating Commission advanced defense attorney Jeremy Dorsey, 5th District Magistrate Judge Doug Jones and Assistant Lyon County Attorney Laura Miser to the governor. Assistant Anderson County Attorney Elizabeth Oliver’s name was not forwarded. Several Nominating Commission members have expressed concerns about Oliver’s time as a prosecutor in Anderson, Montgomery and Sumner counties before applying for the Lyon County judge post opening up when Merlin Wheeler retires early next month.
WIBW
NHRA Nationals boost Topeka’s economy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth. “It is only the first day, we expect of course...
WIBW
Dana Chandler’s son testifies Friday afternoon in her double-murder retrial in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 6 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial on Friday featured testimony from a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent; the brother of Chandler’s murdered ex-husband, who was killed in 2002; and late in the afternoon, Chandler’s son, Dustin Sisco, who is now an adult.
WIBW
KU warns of heavy traffic ahead of move-in day
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has warned Lawrence residents to be aware that KU students return to campus for move-in on Thursday, Aug. 18. The University of Kansas says employees and members of the Lawrence community should anticipate heavy traffic around 15th and Iowa streets on Thursday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 19, as the 2-day move-in process for students begins.
WIBW
Advisors Excel earns award for support of servicemembers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel has been recognized as an employer who has demonstrated great support to its Guard and Reserve employees. ESGR, also known as the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, has awarded advisors the highest honor within its committee the Pro Patria award. ESGR is a Kansas committee who acts as a third party if there is a problem between and employer and a member of the guard or reserve.
WIBW
Riley Co. crews rescue driver after car ends up in tree line
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Fire crews made a rescue after a car ended up in the tree line on Green Randolph Rd. early Friday morning. Riley County Fire District #1 says around 4:15 a.m. on Friday morning, Aug. 12, crews were called to the 8600 block of Green Randolph Rd. with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Chase, Lyon Co. Chief Judge to retire after 32-year career
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Chief Judge in Chase and Lyon counties will retire following a 32-year career helping keep the community safe and fair. Kansas Courts says Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler will retire on Sept. 3, following 32 years of service to the 5th Judicial District, which includes Chase and Lyon counties.
WIBW
Building demolition will make way for new restaurant on S. Kansas Ave.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A downtown Topeka building is headed for the wrecking ball to make way for a new space. During their meeting Tuesday night, Topeka City Council members unanimously approved demolishing the current building at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The property is owned by AIM Strategies, the development...
WIBW
Sunflowers begin to bloom at Berryton farm
BERRYTON, Kan. (WIBW) - Sunflowers have started to bloom in a field in Berryton with another ready to do the same in about a week or two. Owner Jay Shively said the Berry Hill UPick Farm grows sunflowers and has been open to the public since 2017 - about 6 seasons. In 2022, he said there are two fields, one is already in bloom and the other should bloom in about a week or two. He said he hopes the blooms will last through Labor Day weekend.
