Tucson, AZ

Casino Del Sol's tailgating burger championship: Kick off UA 2022 football season by submitting your best burger recipe to chef Ryan Clark

Think you have the best home recipe burger in town? Submit your recipes to Casino Del Sol executive chef Ryan Clark for the upcoming Casino Del Sol Bowl Tailgate Championship. Chef Clark will judge and choose the winning burger recipe each week prior to the University of Arizona men’s football first six home games played at the UA stadium.
TUCSON, AZ
About the village of Cochise, Arizona

The Cochise Hotel in Cochise, ArizonaPhoto by StellarD on Wikimedia Commons. There's a soft spot in my heart for the remote village of Cochise, where I grew up and my family still resides. Childhood friends and I were blessed to enjoy a superabundance of freedom while being watched over by the caring residents of this one-paved-road town.
COCHISE, AZ
August at the Century Room

The buzz this summer in Tucson has been at the Century Room. With wine and spirit tasting events, a wide selection of entertainment, cocktail hours and late-night gigs, the downtown venue has been a great resource for those who are looking to be “cool” during this long hot summer. Standing dates include the following:
TUCSON, AZ
Tucson gets $25 million for road repair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says fixing 22nd Street from Kino Parkway to Tucson Boulevard is desperately needed. That’s part of the reason he announced $25-million-dollars to help start the project during a stop in Tucson. “We’re looking for projects that are going to...
TUCSON, AZ
TUSD offering free day care before and after school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s largest school district is offering free child care before and after school, thanks to district funding and a $2 million grant. Reem Kievit, director of Community Schools and Preschool Programs, said it’s the first time they are able to offer child care for free. She said it’s an honor to help nearly 1,100 students in Tucson during tough times.
TUCSON, AZ

