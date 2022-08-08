Read full article on original website
azdesertswarm.com
SB Nation Reacts: Over/under 3 wins for Arizona football?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Wildcats fans and fans across the country.
Previewing Arizona Football’s week one opponent, San Diego State
The 2022 Arizona Football season is nearly here, and we take an early week one look at the Wildcats’ opponent, San Diego State Aztecs. The 2022 Arizona Football season is quickly approaching as we are just under 25 days until the Wildcats officially kick off week one against San Diego State.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona volleyball commit Carlie Cisneros stays at No. 1 in latest Prep Volleyball class of 2024 rankings
Prep Volleyball has released its latest rankings for the class of 2024 and they are good news for Arizona. Carlie Cisneros, who committed to the Wildcats at the end of July, sits at No. 1 on the outlet’s list. Cisneros is an outside hitter and defensive specialist out of...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Casino Del Sol’s tailgating burger championship: Kick off UA 2022 football season by submitting your best burger recipe to chef Ryan Clark
Think you have the best home recipe burger in town? Submit your recipes to Casino Del Sol executive chef Ryan Clark for the upcoming Casino Del Sol Bowl Tailgate Championship. Chef Clark will judge and choose the winning burger recipe each week prior to the University of Arizona men’s football first six home games played at the UA stadium.
KOLD-TV
BEAR SIGHTING: Arizona Game and Fish trying to locate bear in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A warning out for folks who live in Oro Valley: Arizona Game and Fish says a bear has been spotted several times in the area, including right on people’s doorsteps. They’re working to find the bear so they can relocate it, but they...
Bear spotted multiple times in Tucson
According to Oro Valley police, the bear was spotted near Linda Vista Blvd. and Oracle Road. Hikers are advised to use caution.
TUSD hires principal mentors for new program
The Tucson Unified School District hired 40 new administrators this year and began a program to support them.
About the village of Cochise, Arizona
The Cochise Hotel in Cochise, ArizonaPhoto by StellarD on Wikimedia Commons. There's a soft spot in my heart for the remote village of Cochise, where I grew up and my family still resides. Childhood friends and I were blessed to enjoy a superabundance of freedom while being watched over by the caring residents of this one-paved-road town.
KGUN 9
The theme of evening and overnight rain continues to be a strong possibility.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The theme of evening and overnight rain continues to be a strong possibility. Mother nature didn't want to go to sleep as storms moved from the southeast to the northwest overnight. That means the afternoon may be a little quieter as the atmosphere will need...
KOLD-TV
Police, wildlife officials warn of bear sightings in Oro Valley neighborhood
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - State and local officials are warning people in Oro Valley to be cautious after a bear was sighted near Pusch Ridge Christian Academy on Thursday, Aug. 11. Oro Valley police said the bear was seen near Linda Vista Boulevard and Oracle Road behind...
tucsonlifestyle.com
August at the Century Room
The buzz this summer in Tucson has been at the Century Room. With wine and spirit tasting events, a wide selection of entertainment, cocktail hours and late-night gigs, the downtown venue has been a great resource for those who are looking to be “cool” during this long hot summer. Standing dates include the following:
KOLD-TV
How historic climate funding from the Inflation Reduction Act will impact Tucson and Arizonans
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Inflation Reduction Act includes the largest climate action investment in U.S. history: $369 billion. Here in Arizona, scientists say we are continuing to see climate change at the forefront with an increase in heat waves and 20-year mega drought. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero...
KOLD-TV
Tucson gets $25 million for road repair
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says fixing 22nd Street from Kino Parkway to Tucson Boulevard is desperately needed. That’s part of the reason he announced $25-million-dollars to help start the project during a stop in Tucson. “We’re looking for projects that are going to...
KGUN 9
More of the same! Daily storm chances and flash flood potential
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATED 6:35 p.m. National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Santa Cruz County, in areas west of I-19 and Rio Rico. The warning is set to expire at 9:15 p.m. UPDATED 4:50 p.m. A small thunderstorm is heading northwest across central Tucson...
Power Outages across Southern Arizona
Heavy Monsoon storms causing power outages for TEP and Tirco customers Tuesday early Tuesday morning. Crews have been dispatch for both providers.
KOLD-TV
TUSD offering free day care before and after school
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s largest school district is offering free child care before and after school, thanks to district funding and a $2 million grant. Reem Kievit, director of Community Schools and Preschool Programs, said it’s the first time they are able to offer child care for free. She said it’s an honor to help nearly 1,100 students in Tucson during tough times.
