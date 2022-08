LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Between now and August 31, the American Red Cross will enter donors into a drawing to win free gas for a year.

Three lucky donors will win the grand prize, but everyone who donates blood or platelets will also receive a $10 gift card to a merchant of choice.

