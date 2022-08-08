Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
Reno man arrested for fentanyl trafficking, weapon charges
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is arrested for fentanyl trafficking and weapon charges, announced the Washoe County Sheriff's Office on Friday. In August 2022, detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) had information that Kerry Turner was selling and trafficking fentanyl throughout Washoe County while in possession of a firearm.
Reno police say they saw suspect reach for his handgun before they shot him
The man shot by Reno police on the corner of Kingfisher Drive and Kestrel Court in Southwest Reno on Monday morning has been identified as Brandon Allan. Allan was transported to a hospital, where he is in stable condition, according to a press release from the Sparks Police Department. Sparks police are investigating the incident. ...
Sheriff: Pranks like the fake scanner recording hurt Kiely Rodni investigation
It has been a week since Truckee teen Kiely Rodni went to a party at a campground just outside of Truckee, Calif., and disappeared hours later in the early morning of Aug. 6. The search for the 16-year-old by multiple police agencies, including 50 FBI agents, has left law enforcement pleading for solid tips for...
mynews4.com
Man shot by two Reno Police officers Monday was wielding knife, air-soft gun
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was shot by Reno Police following a disturbance call on the morning of August 8, prompting an ongoing investigation from the Sparks Police Department (SPD) and Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). The Reno Police Department (RPD) responded to a...
Nevada Appeal
Yerington Police arrest man for assault with deadly weapon
A Schurz man is charged with assault with a deadly weapon after Yerington Police responded to a call of a woman hiding in a restroom, according to a news release. On Thursday, Aug. 11, at 2:55 p.m., the Yerington Police Department was dispatched to a restaurant for a female who was hiding in the restroom and needed immediate assistance, the release said.
2news.com
Carson City Deputies Seek Theft Suspect
Carson City deputies need your help finding a man who stole a wallet and cellphone from a local business. The incident happened in the 1900 block of North Carson Street on July 28th. Deputies say a woman left the items on the counter, and then he grabbed the items and...
KOLO TV Reno
Brush fire in west Reno declared contained; started by illegal campfire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 3:58 P.M. UPDATE: Reno Fire Department investigators determined the 2 acre fire above Pinehaven Road was started by an unattended campfire. Anyone with information about the fire can call 775-334-2300. 3:42 UPDATE: Fire officials say the blaze is 2 acres, and the cause remains under investigation,...
1 Dead 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a fatal crash took place on SB 395 and Lemmon Drive on Thursday. The police stated that a 1992 Maza was involved in the crash. The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. One of the victims was pronounced dead, whereas the other one was rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries.
L.A. Weekly
One Injured in Scooter Accident on Kirman Avenue [Reno, NV]
RENO, NV (August 12, 2022) – One unidentified individual sustained injuries after a scooter accident on Kirman Avenue Wednesday morning. The incident happened in Kirman Avenue on the morning of August 3rd, per Reno Authorities. According to reports, two individuals riding Bird scooters along Kirman Avenue. Meanwhile, a driver...
2news.com
RFD: Unattended Campfire Started Fire in Pinehaven Area
Reno Fire crews say an unattended campfire started a two-acre brush fire in the Pinehaven Court area. The fire started just after 2:15 p.m. on Friday. Anyone with information about the fire can call Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300.
KOLO TV Reno
Fire Crews Stop West Reno Wildfire
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. 2 Bodies found in flood channels after monsoon storms. After flash flooding on Thursday night, two bodies were recovered from flood channels, with one dead on the scene. Las Vegas police pursuit ends with 2 officers injured, suspect...
KOLO TV Reno
Police investigating fatal crash on I-80 near Lovelock
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred July 23 on Interstate 80 near Mile Marker 129 near Lovelock. They say a blue Toyota Rav4, driven by Geoffrey Williams, was traveling west on IR-80 when it failed to stay in its lane, struck the guardrail and overturned.
KCRA.com
Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend reported missing after weekend trip to Reno
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend have been missing for days after they were supposed to return home from a trip but never came back. The Yuba City Police Department said 29-year-old Janette Pantoja and 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala headed to Hot August Nights, an annual car show in Reno, but planned to come back that same Saturday. But they never came back.
2news.com
Fire Crews Contain Brush Fire In Southwest Reno
The fire was reported near Pinehaven Court near a storage facility. Reno Fire crews say an unattended campfire started a two-acre brush fire in the Pinehaven Court area.
Reno Police look for witnesses to fatal pedestrian-vehicle accident on Second Street
A pedestrian was killed around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when a vehicle struck him on the Second Street and Interstate 580 northbound off-ramp. Police are trying to identify the adult male who they think may have been homeless. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Vehicle vs pedestrian collision kills 1 in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police and fire responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision early Tuesday morning in the area of the 2nd Street/I-580 northbound off-ramp. Officials say life-saving efforts were made on the pedestrian, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The driver remained on scene, and police say they are cooperating with the investigation.
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in southwest Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in southwest Reno. It was reported just before 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 on Kingfisher Drive near Kestrel Court. Investigators tell KOLO 8 News Now that officers with the Reno Police Department responded to a disturbance involving a male...
1 Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Reno Police and Fire, a pedestrian crash took place in the area of 2nd Street/ I-580 northbound off-ramp early Tuesday morning. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries after multiple efforts taken to revive him stated the officials. The Police closed both directions between I-580 and Galletti Way...
2news.com
Navy Investigating Homicide-Suicide in Fallon
The Navy is investigating a homicide-suicide between two sailors in Fallon. Naval Air Station Fallon tells 2 News the incident happened two weeks ago. We know one of the sailors was a man – the other a woman. The details of the incident are not known at this time,...
KOLO TV Reno
Brush fire behind Golden Eagle Park stopped
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded t a brush fire late Friday afternoon at the south end of Spanish Springs. The fire is behind Golden Eagle Park. The Sparks Firefighters Union reported the fire was kept to less than 8 acres. SFD...
