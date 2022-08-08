ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yerington, NV

FOX Reno

Reno man arrested for fentanyl trafficking, weapon charges

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is arrested for fentanyl trafficking and weapon charges, announced the Washoe County Sheriff's Office on Friday. In August 2022, detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit (RNU) had information that Kerry Turner was selling and trafficking fentanyl throughout Washoe County while in possession of a firearm.
RENO, NV
Yerington, NV
Lyon County, NV
Yerington, NV
Lyon County, NV
Crime & Safety
Nevada Appeal

Yerington Police arrest man for assault with deadly weapon

A Schurz man is charged with assault with a deadly weapon after Yerington Police responded to a call of a woman hiding in a restroom, according to a news release. On Thursday, Aug. 11, at 2:55 p.m., the Yerington Police Department was dispatched to a restaurant for a female who was hiding in the restroom and needed immediate assistance, the release said.
YERINGTON, NV
2news.com

Carson City Deputies Seek Theft Suspect

Carson City deputies need your help finding a man who stole a wallet and cellphone from a local business. The incident happened in the 1900 block of North Carson Street on July 28th. Deputies say a woman left the items on the counter, and then he grabbed the items and...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Brush fire in west Reno declared contained; started by illegal campfire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 3:58 P.M. UPDATE: Reno Fire Department investigators determined the 2 acre fire above Pinehaven Road was started by an unattended campfire. Anyone with information about the fire can call 775-334-2300. 3:42 UPDATE: Fire officials say the blaze is 2 acres, and the cause remains under investigation,...
RENO, NV
Nationwide Report

1 Dead 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)

According to the Nevada State Police, a fatal crash took place on SB 395 and Lemmon Drive on Thursday. The police stated that a 1992 Maza was involved in the crash. The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. One of the victims was pronounced dead, whereas the other one was rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries.
L.A. Weekly

One Injured in Scooter Accident on Kirman Avenue [Reno, NV]

RENO, NV (August 12, 2022) – One unidentified individual sustained injuries after a scooter accident on Kirman Avenue Wednesday morning. The incident happened in Kirman Avenue on the morning of August 3rd, per Reno Authorities. According to reports, two individuals riding Bird scooters along Kirman Avenue. Meanwhile, a driver...
RENO, NV
2news.com

RFD: Unattended Campfire Started Fire in Pinehaven Area

Reno Fire crews say an unattended campfire started a two-acre brush fire in the Pinehaven Court area. The fire started just after 2:15 p.m. on Friday. Anyone with information about the fire can call Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Fire Crews Stop West Reno Wildfire

This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. 2 Bodies found in flood channels after monsoon storms. After flash flooding on Thursday night, two bodies were recovered from flood channels, with one dead on the scene. Las Vegas police pursuit ends with 2 officers injured, suspect...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Police investigating fatal crash on I-80 near Lovelock

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred July 23 on Interstate 80 near Mile Marker 129 near Lovelock. They say a blue Toyota Rav4, driven by Geoffrey Williams, was traveling west on IR-80 when it failed to stay in its lane, struck the guardrail and overturned.
RENO, NV
KCRA.com

Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend reported missing after weekend trip to Reno

YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend have been missing for days after they were supposed to return home from a trip but never came back. The Yuba City Police Department said 29-year-old Janette Pantoja and 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala headed to Hot August Nights, an annual car show in Reno, but planned to come back that same Saturday. But they never came back.
YUBA CITY, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Vehicle vs pedestrian collision kills 1 in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno police and fire responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian collision early Tuesday morning in the area of the 2nd Street/I-580 northbound off-ramp. Officials say life-saving efforts were made on the pedestrian, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The driver remained on scene, and police say they are cooperating with the investigation.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in southwest Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in southwest Reno. It was reported just before 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 on Kingfisher Drive near Kestrel Court. Investigators tell KOLO 8 News Now that officers with the Reno Police Department responded to a disturbance involving a male...
Nationwide Report

1 Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)

According to the Reno Police and Fire, a pedestrian crash took place in the area of 2nd Street/ I-580 northbound off-ramp early Tuesday morning. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries after multiple efforts taken to revive him stated the officials. The Police closed both directions between I-580 and Galletti Way...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Navy Investigating Homicide-Suicide in Fallon

The Navy is investigating a homicide-suicide between two sailors in Fallon. Naval Air Station Fallon tells 2 News the incident happened two weeks ago. We know one of the sailors was a man – the other a woman. The details of the incident are not known at this time,...
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Brush fire behind Golden Eagle Park stopped

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department and Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded t a brush fire late Friday afternoon at the south end of Spanish Springs. The fire is behind Golden Eagle Park. The Sparks Firefighters Union reported the fire was kept to less than 8 acres. SFD...
SPARKS, NV

