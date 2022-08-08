ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Gundersen to provide free tuition for new trainee program

By Aaron Xiong
 4 days ago
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Gundersen Health System is accepting applicants for its medical assistant trainee program.

Medical assistants help administer and document treatments and assist physicians with documenting tests and procedures.

Program participants will get paid while earning tuition free certification.

Once students complete the program and exam, Gundersen will hire them to work full time in the department they trained in.

“The person who makes the best medical assistant is dedicated to patient care, they’re personable, they want to help patients, they want to help the team, they want to be part of a team,” said RN Dayva Goetzinger.

Applications will be accepted through August 19.

