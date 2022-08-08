Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man accused of 100 mph pursuit in stolen vehicle in northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after reportedly stealing cars in multiple counties and being detained at gunpoint by a local citizen. Just before midnight on Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office reported observing a westbound vehicle on Highway 275 about four miles of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for an alleged traffic violation.
Citizen held suspected car thief at gunpoint, Nebraska sheriff’s office says
A man believed to have stolen multiple cars across eastern Nebraska has been arrested after authorities said a citizen saw him allegedly trying to steal a vehicle.
klkntv.com
Car flips over after striking parked vehicle in central Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One was sent to a hospital after they struck a parked vehicle and flipped over their car in a neighborhood south of downtown Lincoln. The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday near 22nd and Sumner Streets. Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Mark...
klkntv.com
Four-vehicle crash closes I-80 near Seward, causes two other crashes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Interstate 80 was closed for around an hour Friday following a four-vehicle crash near Seward. The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash happened at mile marker 382 near the I-80 alt exit just southeast of Seward. Smoke could be seen coming from one or more...
KETV.com
Motorcyclist critically hurt in crash on Blair High Road
A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash late Wednesday night. Omaha police were called to Blair High Road near Interstate 680 to investigate around 10:45 p.m. Paramedics transported one person to an area hospital. The crash remained under investigation.
klkntv.com
State patrol K9 sniffs out 100 pounds of marijuana in vehicle near Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – State troopers seized over 100 pounds of marijuana after a K9 sniffed them out in a vehicle near Grand Island on Wednesday. Around 1:00 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Maxima that failed to signal on Interstate 80, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
klkntv.com
Part of Randolph Street to close for the remainder of the month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Beginning Monday, Randolph Street between South 40th and 48th Streets will close for a street improvement project. StarTran bus stops in the area will be closed while crews complete the project. The project is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 2. The project is part...
klin.com
Motorcyclist Assaults LPD Officer
At 12:30 a.m. Thursday, August 11th, a green racing style motorcycle with green under glow lights was seen speeding near 14th and O Streets. It has been seen a number of times driving extremely recklessly through the downtown area. The motorcycle continued northbound on Centennial Mall and drove up onto...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: possible vandalism at Lincoln business
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they were called to an alleged vandalism at the Adventure Golf on Tuesday. Officials said the incident took place between 4:45 and 6:30 p.m at 5901 S 56th, but were called to the scene around 8:50 p.m. While leaving, LPD said the...
klin.com
Lincoln Apartment Heavily Damaged By Fire
Smoke and flames were coming from a third floor balcony when LFR crews arrived at an apartment building near 16th and Garfield just after 2:00 Friday afternoon. ” We did get some pretty quick water on the fire, which helped minimize the damage,” says Battalion Chief Mark Majors. “But, it did get into the attic. Crews went in a we did a pretty thorough search from top to bottom. Everyone made it out ok.”
klin.com
Missing Inmate Arrested By Lincoln Police
An inmate who was reported missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha has been arrested by Lincoln Police. Semaj Ross was booked into the Lancaster County Department of Corrections on August 10 on new charges, including delivery/possession of a hazardous drug. Ross walked out of CCC-O on June...
News Channel Nebraska
Crash leaves truck flipped over in creek near Pickrell, one injured
PICKRELL - A crash in the southeast Nebraska town of Pickrell left one man injured after his car rolled and landed on its top, in a creek. 34-year-old Virgil Batton of Papillion was traveling northbound on SW 2nd Rd. in a 2018 Toyota Tacoma pickup approaching the bridge at Indian Creek when the vehicle drifted to the right and struck the southeast corner of the bridge railing. The vehicle then rolled on its top in the water way, with the cab portion of the vehicle partially submerged.
klin.com
Spray Paint Vehicle Vandalism Continues, 3 Cases Wednesday
Lincoln Police are investigating three more cases of vehicles being vandalized by by spray paint. Police were called to the 800 block of Daybreak Drive, 63rd and Starr and the 1400 block of North 63rd during the afternoon hours. Damage to the vehicles is estimated at $650. It is likely the vandalisms happened during the afternoon hours.
klkntv.com
Man loses at least $150,000 in scam that lasted over two years, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over a two-year period, a man lost at least $150,000 in a scam, Lincoln Police say. In Feb. 2020, a 56-year-old man met a woman on Facebook, who told him to send cell phones to a Nigeria address. The woman told him that she would...
KETV.com
Omaha police unaware of connection between 2 decomposed bodies found this week
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they're not aware of any connection between two badly decomposed bodies found less than four miles from each other this week. On Sunday morning, Douglas County deputies were called to the area of 75th Street and Rainwood Road for a body found on the side of a roadway.
KETV.com
Final pieces of iconic Lincoln mural saved from wrecking ball
LINCOLN, Neb. — The final pieces of an iconic mural in Lincoln are coming down but they won't be gone long. On Friday, Roger Lempke watched as some of the final 768,000 one-inch square tiles of the 140-by-38-foot mural were carefully removed from the face of the Pershing Auditorium Building.
UPDATE: Omaha police say shooting near 49th & Charles now homicide investigation
Omaha Police are investigating a shooting Friday that left a 22-year-old man in critical but stable condition.
klin.com
Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake
A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
klkntv.com
Investigators seize over 1 pound of meth during sting operation, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Investigators seized over 1 pound of meth during a sting operation in north Lincoln, police say. As part of a narcotics investigation, authorities scheduled a meetup to buy drugs from Dacia Leytham, 30, at the Red Roof Inn near 27th and Superior Streets. When investigators...
1011now.com
$25M bus depot to be built in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new $25 million bus depot will be built in downtown Lincoln, the city announced Thursday morning. The Lincoln Multimodal Transit Center will be the new headquarters for the StarTran transit system and will be located at 10th and L Streets, in an area that is now public parking.
