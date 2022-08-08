ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, WI

HFCS fiddlers making third appearance at Ashley For The Arts

By Aaron Xiong
 4 days ago
ARCADIA, Wis. (WKBT) — The young fiddlers of Holy Family Catholic School are gearing up for their performance at Ashley For The Arts.

The HFCS fiddlers are a true fiddle group that practice a traditional fiddle style from long ago.

The group is made up of 38 students and some are just in the third grade.

“The older kids help the younger kids,” said music instructor Elizabeth Bork. “They stay off their phones and if they are on their phones it’s to record themselves or it’s just to check their own progress so it’s fun.”

The Holy Family fiddlers will take the stage on August 12 at 4:45p.m.

