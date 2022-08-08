ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 34

Guest
2d ago

There is no law and order in California. You want something? Just take it! Law abiding citizens are the only ones charged with crimes when they defend themselves or put up a fight to deter the criminals. How DARE you fight back? 😡 But crime doesn’t even get a follow up. Reporting a crime in Oakland takes so long it’s too late to catch the criminal by the time you finish clicking on all the links to their online site. It’s a hassle, can’t even call 911, it’s a discouraging long process just to get help. Can’t arm yourself and protect yourself, and no reliable police presence either. People might as well ALL become criminals. Buy ghost guns and live like criminals, that’s what California wants.

Reply(8)
22
Tiffaney the Enchanted
2d ago

It unfortunate that out-of-towers get that nasty surprise.The rental agency should issue a warning...park in a garage and cross your fingers...

Reply(5)
8
V55EVO
2d ago

amazing people still ignore and don't believe " smash and grab " in San Francisco is out of control ?????? Simple like before u travel to other country, don't you do a little research about what's good and bad the place you're going to ?

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Woman accuses SF firefighter of injecting her at Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A woman is suing the City and County of San Francisco, the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Fire Department, alleging someone with the latter injected her with a sedative while she protested for abortion rights. Kareim McKnight is being represented by longtime civil rights attorney John Burris. “Giving […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
calmatters.network

Woman robbed of necklace, cellphone during Sunday morning walk

Police arrested two men in connection with robbing a woman of her necklace and cellphone on Sunday morning in Palo Alto’s Southgate neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of the robbery at 11:38 a.m. in the 300 block of Manzanita Avenue in Palo Alto. A woman in her 50s reported that she had been walking east on a sidewalk when she said hello to a man, who suddenly ripped her necklace off her neck and shoved her to the ground, according to a police press release.
PALO ALTO, CA
NBC San Diego

‘Bolder' Criminals Starting to Target Suburban Neighborhoods?

A man robbed of his watch outside his Redwood City home has police trying to figure out if it is part of a new trend. This weekend's incident is alarming to law enforcement because armed robberies generally occur in larger cities. "To come right here - it's very alarming," victim...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Thompson
KTVU FOX 2

Longtime KTVU anchor and reporter Leslie Griffith dies

OAKLAND, Calif. - Leslie Griffith, a longtime journalist who graced television screens for more than two decades as anchor for KTVU Channel 2 News, has died. Griffith died Wednesday in Lake Chapala, Mexico. Family members said she endured a years-long battle with Lyme disease. Her 22-year career at KTVU included her time sitting alongside veteran anchor Dennis Richmond.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Id#Outside Lands#Laptop#Property Crime
KRON4 News

‘Large family fight’ breaks out at Richmond cemetery

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a large fight between family members at a cemetery on Saturday, it said in a Facebook post. One suspect was arrested for the incident. Police were called to the Rolling Hills Cemetery at 4100 Hilltop Drive for what they described as a “chaotic altercation.” The […]
RICHMOND, CA
indybay.org

Fences Torn Down at 24th and Mission BART Plaza

While the fences have already been replaced, we will not sit quietly while the City treats the (housed and unhoused) residents, vendors, and workers who use the plaza every day like a nuisance to be swept up into its squad cars and jails. We will not sit quietly by while London Breed and her new puppet DA Brooke Jenkins unleash their goons on our neighbors in an effort to please their own big-money puppet masters. The City’s vision for the plaza and beyond is centered on gentrification and business interests. We know that San Francisco is more than a playground for the rich.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KTVU FOX 2

San Pablo police officer busts a move with local 8-year-old dancer

SAN PABLO, Calif. - A San Pablo police officer was caught on video busting out serious dance moves last week alongside an 8-year-old named Ivan. Officer Cameron Banayat showcased his moves during his department’s National Night Out event on Tuesday, dancing in sync to Michael Jackson's Pretty Young Thing.
SAN PABLO, CA
KRON4 News

Palo Alto woman robbed of jewelry, arrests made

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Two men were arrested Sunday following an incident where one of the men robbed a woman of her necklace and phone, according to Palo Alto Police. Walter Randall Stokes, 28, of Oakland and Melvin Caldwell King, 24, of Antioch were arrested. The woman was walking in the 300 block of […]
PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Cannabis business owner in Oakland robbed, threatened with gun

OAKLAND, Calif. - A brazen robbery at an Oakland cannabis delivery service has the owner asking for the public’s help in catching the thieves. The theft happened early Saturday morning and the owner says one of the robbers brandished a gun at him when he showed up at the store.
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy