wtoc.com
Deep Center helps lead fees and fines reform in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The state of Georgia ranks second in the nation for reliance on fines and fees revenue, according to the Deep Center. The Savannah-based non-profit is working to change that. Chatham County is one of five areas selected to get involved in Cities and Counties for...
wtoc.com
Chatham County begins severance negotiations with suspended county manager
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Chairman Chester Ellis said Friday that the county has begun severance negotiations with the suspended county manager. County Manager Lee Smith was suspended with pay in July. After an executive session with commissioners and staff that was closed to the public, Chairman Chester...
blufftontoday.com
Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church
A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
wtoc.com
Magnet fishers cited for find at Fort Stewart
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A recent magnet fishing trip at Fort Stewart has left one man and his team in hot water. The group is now collectively facing thousands of dollars in fines after Fort Stewarts officials say they violated federal law by magnet fishing on the army installation’s property.
wtoc.com
Family calls for tougher convictions in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the Savannah city council looks at hiring a federal prosecutor to focus solely on the city’s gun crimes, one family is still fighting for justice. This comes four years after their son was shot and killed on Savannah State’s campus in 2018. Kaleel...
Parker’s offers $5k for info leading to arrest in deadly Savannah shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Parker’s is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting outside one of its gas stations. Myles Bright was shot and killed on July 25 at the Parker’s gas station on Victory Drive. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the 28-year-old was shot and killed […]
wtoc.com
Elwyn Crocker, Sr. appearing in court Friday morning
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Elwyn Crocker, Sr. will be in an Effingham County courtroom Friday morning for a status hearing. Crocker was last in court on June 10. He is one of five people charges in the deaths of Mary Crocker and her brother Elwyn Crocker, Jr. This December...
Beaufort family asks for help after home destroyed by fire
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A Beaufort County family is now dealing with the painful aftermath of a fire that destroyed their home. Fire officials say the fire started early Tuesday morning from a burning candle in one of the bedrooms. The flames quickly spread to most of the house. The family living there said they’re […]
Deputies find remains in pond during search for man
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles […]
wtoc.com
New red light installed on Cypress Lake Road in Bulloch Co.
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers who travel Cypress Lake Road will see a red light in their path that’s been on the county’s wish list for years. Crews finished some of the final steps to get the light ready at Cypress Lake Road and Veterans Parkway. Bulloch County leaders said they started years ago asking the state for a stop light at this spot due to the number of accidents, injuries and even deaths.
'Bored' Teens Capture Massive Alligator In South Carolina
The teens were issued citations after reportedly tying up the gator and throwing objects at it.
WTGS
Savannah felon faces up to life in prison for 6 armed robberies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A Chatham County man faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison after pleading guilty to a day-long spree of armed robberies, according to a press release. According to court documents and testimony, Anthony Hamilton, 60, of Savannah, robbed six convenience stores in...
yourislandnews.com
No injuries reported in downtown Beaufort shooting
Several shots were fired near a downtown restaurant in Beaufort on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10. There were no injuries resulting from the gunfire. A social media post from the Beaufort Police Department stated that the incident was reported at approximately 1:45 p.m. in the vicinity of Port Republic and Carteret streets.
wtoc.com
Groundbreaking for new Liberty County fire station
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Midway will see some big fire department changes soon. Liberty County officials broke ground on a new county fire station Friday. Construction is already underway for Liberty County’s Fire Station One. Officials say this project is years in the making. The new...
WJCL
Overnight structure fire ignited in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A structure near 7000 La Roche Ave. in Savannah caught fire overnight. When WJCL arrived on the scene, the structure was engulfed in flames. We're working on getting more information on what caused the fire.
Felony Suspect Ashton Mingle Dies In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Bulloch County (Bulloch County, GA)
On Sunday morning, a man wanted on a felony warrant died in a motor-vehicle crash in Bulloch County. The crash happened on the Pulaski Highway bridge when the driver struck and crashed through rail and went into the water.
WJCL
Neighbor, longtime customer reacts to destructive fire at beloved Chatham County restaurant
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A landmark restaurant in Chatham County went up in flames on Thursday. The fire started just after midnight at Pearl's Saltwater Grille. Kim Scott lives down the road from the waterfront restaurant. She told WJCL she had been going to the seafood spot since she was a child.
wtoc.com
City of Savannah posts survey to gain community input on police chief search
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah has posted a survey to get the community’s input on the police chief search. The city said the survey will help them get input on things like what traits, expertise and experiences matter most to residents in the next police chief.
wtoc.com
No shootings last month in Savannah’s City Market
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah had a month of no shootings in City Market. It follows back-to-back shootings two weekends in a row. A double and triple shooting just two weekends a part last month in City Market had people and businesses fearing for their safety. Jeff Brochu, owner of...
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Oskar
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When a dog is a mixed breed, it just means they take the best of different kinds of dogs. Like Oskar, a 2-year old German Shepherd-Golden Retriever mix.
