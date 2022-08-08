Read full article on original website
Related
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
Brianna Grier: Bodycam footage released of woman who died after falling out of police car
Body camera footage has been released showing the arrest of Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who fell out of a moving police car while handcuffed and died after several days in a coma. The footage was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) on Friday. Two days earlier, the agency determined that she fell out of the Hancock County sheriff’s deputy’s car after one of the doors wasn’t properly closed. Ms Grier died on 21 July after spending six days in a coma following her arrest at her family home in Sparta, Georgia on the night between 14 and...
Brianna Grier's family demands answers as new video raises questions in death of Georgia mother who fell out of patrol car
Newly released police bodycam footage is raising questions in the death of a mother of two who fell out of a moving patrol car in Georgia. Brianna Grier's family says they've received conflicting explanations about the July 15 incident, and they're now demanding answers. The 28-year-old woman died six days after the encounter with Hancock County deputies in the city of Sparta.
Daily Beast
Cops Left Car Door Open Before Black Woman Fell to Her Death
Georgia cops who arrested Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old Black woman, failed to secure her with a seatbelt or even close the passenger-side rear door at all before she fell to her death from a patrol car, according to an update issued by state investigators this week. The Hancock County Sheriff’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Body camera video released in case of Georgia woman who died after falling out of a deputy's car
Georgia investigators on Friday released body camera video of an incident this month that ended with a handcuffed woman falling out of a law enforcement vehicle as it was moving. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, or GBI, released the video two days after it concluded that Brianna Grier fell from...
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash
A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lauren Goodger’s face is ‘unrecognisable’ after ‘attack’ by boyfriend Charles Drury on day of baby’s funeral
LAUREN Goodger's face is "unrecognisable" after an "attack" by her boyfriend Charles Drury. Lauren, 35, is thought to have suffered a broken eye socket after the 25-year-old allegedly assaulted her on the day of their daughter's funeral. Tragic Lorena died shortly after birth on July 8 following complications. Charles Drury,...
BET
Woman at Center of Emmett Till Killing Claims She 'Always Felt Like A Victim'
A week after a 1955 arrest warrant was found for Carolyn Bryant, the Mississippi woman who wrongfully accused Emmett Till of making improper advances, her unpublished memoir has surfaced, with a claim that she tried to prevent the 15-year-old Chicago youth from being killed. According to the Associated Press, the...
Woman Charged in Double Murder of Missing Alabama Couple Who May Have Been Killed in Two Separate States
A Florida woman was recently arrested and charged in connection with the deaths of an Alabama couple who disappeared in July. Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, stands accused of one count of murder in two separate jurisdictions across state lines, for two counts total. According to the Dothan Police Department, the defendant has been charged with one count of murder in Dothan, Ala. and one count of open murder in Holmes County, Fla.
'My Black Son Was Chased and Stabbed. His White Killer Could Serve Just Two Years'
The verdict makes me think my son's life didn't matter. I'm still waiting for justice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
People
University of West Georgia Professor Charged With Killing 18-Year-Old Incoming Student
A former college professor was arrested and charged this weekend in connection with the murder of an 18-year-old incoming freshman at the college where he worked. Richard Sigman, who was a professor at the University of West Georgia, was arrested on multiple charges including "murder, aggravated assault x 3, and possession of a firearm during the commission of crime," according to a release from the Carrollton Police Department posted to Facebook.
Black Man Left Bloodied, Brutally Beaten By Tennessee Cops In Home Arrest
The recent case of 25-year-old Brandon Calloway being brutally beaten by Tennessee cops in his home has many people seeking justice.
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Minnesota board of county commissioners on Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement for correctional officers who were told they were not to have contact with former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. The officers at Ramsey County Adult Detention Center alleged that Superintendent Steve Lydon...
thesource.com
Autopsy of Brianna Grier Confirms ‘Blunt Force Trauma’ To Head While in Police Custody
Brianna Grier, who died while in police custody, has an autopsy confirmed for the reason of her death. Reportedly Grier, 28, was having a mental health crisis when her family called 911 for help but the police didn’t bring the ambulance with them arriving alone. “When they used to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chilling final conversation actor had with mom before he plunged to his death from sixth floor apartment with wife
AN actor reportedly told his mom that he couldn’t open his apartment's windows in a final conversation before he plunged to his death with his wife. Dad-of-two Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were pronounced dead minutes after falling from the sixth floor of their flat in the Bronx, New York, on August 6.
#BriannaGrier Update: Bodycam Footage Reveals Deputies Looked For Bluetooth Device Instead Of Securing Black Woman Who Fatally ‘Fell Out’ Of Moving Patrol Car
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced cops failed to close the door before Brianna Grier fell out of a moving patrol car. Bodycam footage shows officers searching for a Bluetooth device instead of securing Grier in a seatbelt.
Bodycam footage shows events surrounding a 28-year-old Georgia woman's fatal fall out of a police cruiser
One of the doors of the police car wasn't closed as officers drove off, investigators said on Wednesday.
Brianna Grier: Gruesome new details revealed in death of Black woman who fell out of police car
An independent report has revealed gruesome new details in the death of a Black woman who fell out of a moving police car in Georgia.Brianna Marie Grier, 28, was handcuffed in front of her body and not wearing a seatbelt when she fell out of the patrol car, GBI concluded after reviewing numerous interviews, body camera videos, and conducting exhaustive mechanical tests last month.Hancock County Sheriff deputies Timothy Legette and Marlin Primus, the sheriff’s brother, arrested Ms Grier after her family called 911 when she experienced a mental health crisis, The Daily Beast reported. She died six days later at...
Comments / 0