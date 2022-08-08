ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chloe Lattanzi: 5 Things To Know About Olivia Newton-John's Only Child

By Audrey Rock
 4 days ago
Image Credit: BACKGRID

During her legendary career, Olivia Newton-John proved without a doubt her abilities as a triple threat in entertainment. Following her death at age 73 after a long battle with breast cancer on August 8, the actress will be remembered best as Sandy from the 1978 hit Grease. But her legacy included more than a career in front of the camera. She was also a mother, having welcomed her only child Chloe Lattanzi, now 36, on January 17, 1986, in Los Angeles, California, alongside ex-husband, fellow actor Matt Lattanzi.

Here’s everything you should know about Olivia Newton-John’s beautiful lookalike daughter, Chloe.

Chloe and her mother were very close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jed36_0h9egvLR00
Olivia Newton-John and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi leave a dance studio in Melbourne, Australia on February 5, 2020. (BACKGRID)

One only need to take a look at Chloe’s sweet photo tribute to her mother to get an idea of how close the mother-daughter duo was before Olivia’s death. In fact, just three days before the tragic news, she took to Instagram to share how she felt about her mom. “I worship this woman” she captioned a stunning photo post of the duo wearing formal outfits. “My mother. My best friend. @therealonj.”

On June 3, she posted a pic embracing her mom as they looked at one another, and another pic of her as a child visiting her mom on a set. “Always and forever mama,” she captioned the two photos. “I got you. I see you. I will walk with you to the ends of the earth no questions asked. #rideordielove.”

She’s a talented singer.

Chloe is a singer in her own right. In fact, per The Hollywood Reporter, she collaborated on at least two songs with her famous mom — “Window in the Wall” (2021) and “You Have to Believe,” (2015.) “I thought it was a beautiful message and thought of Chloe to record it with,” Olivia told THR in a February 2021 interview of first hearing “Window in the Wall” after it was sent to her. “It just came into my mind. I had no plans of singing again. I had no plans of recording, but this song just made me do it.”

When asked how she felt about her mother thinking of her first for the duet, Chloe responded, “That was the most moving thing about it. Out of all the people she could have asked, she thought of me. I was so excited and I love working with her.”

Chloe also released a single album, No Pain, in 2016.

She acts and dances, as well.

You wouldn’t expect any less of Olivia’s only daughter, would you? Chloe is an actress, having appeared in several movies, including Dead 7 in 2016 and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming in 2017, alongside Olivia. “I got to work with a lot of the people I’ve worked with before and it’s such a loving environment,” Lattanzi told Entertainment Tonight in a 2017 interview. “It happened really quickly. I learned my lines basically in like two days and it was a lot of fun.”

As for dancing, Chloe sometimes posts video clips and photos from the dance studio on Instagram. She previously appeared on Australia’s Dancing With The Stars. “Give yourself permission to mess up a lot,” she captioned a collection of ballroom dancing rehearsal clips on May 3. “Messing up doesn’t really exist. There’s no rush my friends. Well there was in this circumstance but in life….take it at your pace. Slow down when you need to, and speed up when you feel inspired. Dance to music that-moves you. Take a break to center. And dance for yourself. That’s all.”

She is engaged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hm9kT_0h9egvLR00
Chloe Lattanzi and Olivia Newton-John at an event in Las Vegas on August 8, 2015. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Chloe has been engaged to James Driskill for over a decade, per Us Weekly. But, she told the outlet in a January 2021 interview, they have “been married in spirit since the moment we met.” “We know we’re soulmates, we know we’re committed — we call each other husband and wife — so we’re just like, ‘OK, we’ll get to the paperwork when we have time,'” she added.

In a July 16 Instagram post, she gushed over him. “You are my reason for breathing,” she captioned a steamy swimming pool pic of the couple, in part. “You are my joy my ecstasy and my absolute passion! I wake up every morning excited for life because your [sic] in it. You are truly treasured my darling. I wanted to give you my heart for the rest of my life the moment we locked eyes. I am so blessed that you are such a complete weirdo that you felt the same.”

She’s been open about plastic surgery regrets.

As a child of actors, Chloe grew up in the spotlight, and has spoken openly about her struggle with body dysmorphia and her subsequent plastic surgery. “When I was an 18-year-old anorexic, I suffered severe body dysmorphia, which led me to spending thousands on getting fillers in my cheeks and lips,” she told Woman’s Day in a 2017 interview. “I also had my boobs done, but all those things were a disaster. Not only did the lip implants look ridiculous, the first boob op I had in Australia when I was 18 left me looking like I’d been mutilated.”

Chloe allegedly spent hundreds of thousands on the unfortunate surgeries but was able to resolve the situation. “Once I got sober two years ago, I wanted to sort my face and body out. And today I can say I feel the prettiest I’ve ever felt,” she said.

