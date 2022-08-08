Read full article on original website
Mark McD
2d ago
The only reason this has this much attention is because it happened in DC. If it happened in Montana it wouldn't have gotten any national attention.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Related
Farmers Almanac Predicts A Cold, But Normal, Winter In Oklahoma
Farmers Almanac and Oklahoma have a uniquely at-odds relationship with each other. FA usually makes big bold claims about the pending long-term forecast and the Sooner State usually just does its own thing. The forecast is never wrong... it's the weather that just doesn't seem to cooperate as it should.
The Teacher Shortage in Oklahoma Has Become a Crisis!
Oklahoma is facing a serious problem as the kids head back to school this year. There's a teacher shortage in the Sooner State and it's quickly becoming a crisis. More and more educators and administrators are leaving the state or profession to find better opportunities elsewhere. The classroom sizes are increasing all the time and the number of teachers and required support staff is decreasing in schools all across the state.
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
KOCO
Oklahoma volunteers head to Kentucky to help those impacted by flooding
OKLAHOMA CITY — Volunteers from Oklahoma are heading to Kentucky to help those impacted by severe flooding. Deadly flooding and severe weather swept through the area. "So, we've got about 430 trained red cross disaster workers on the ground in eastern Kentucky right now," said Matt Trotter, American Red Cross.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
wdayradionow.com
Toys R Us reopens in nine States, more coming soon
(Wayne, NJ) -- Several Toys R Us locations are coming back just in time for the holiday shopping season. The children's toy store has reopened inside Macy's locations in at least nine states, with all locations set to be complete by mid-October. Current locations include California, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland,...
West Virginia and Ohio areas under Areal Flood Watch
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued an Areal Flood Watch for portions of Ohio and West Virginia this afternoon. The counties included are Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler county for West Virginia and Monroe and Noble county for Ohio. The watch is set to expire at 8 PM […]
KOCO
TIMELINE: Back-to-school weather forecast in Oklahoma
With school starting back up in the metro, KOCO 5 has the latest back-to-school forecast. KOCO 5 Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane has the latest timeline. Open the video player above for the forecast. Be sure to download the KOCO 5 App to receive customized weather alerts. You can watch our...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Back-to-School Forecast: Hot and humid as students return to class Wednesday
Some districts in Oklahoma head back to school Wednesday, with many others starting classes Thursday. As parents and guardians prepare to send their children back to school, KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder looks at what you can expect. He said Wednesday is hot and humid. Open the video player above...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma voters head to the polls August 23
NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – Oklahoma voters are set to vote on several races later this month. August 23 is Oklahoma’s Runoff Primary Election and Special Elections. In addition to state and congressional seats, Chelsea residents in Craig County voters will decide on a $2.6 million, 10-year bond issue earmarked for building and repairing school buildings. The bond issue must pass by 60 percent.
Study names Arkansas one of worst states to have a baby
A recent study placed Arkansas and Oklahoma near the bottom of the U.S. in a list showing the worst states to have a baby.
publicradiotulsa.org
Wildlife rehab sees influx of raptors as summer temperatures rise in Oklahoma
This summer’s scorching temperatures haven’t just had an impact on Oklahoma’s human residents, but its wildlife residents too. At WildCare Oklahoma, a wildlife rehab facility in Noble, the heat is causing an influx of juvenile Mississippi kites. Mississippi kites are raptors that nest in the southern U.S....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tulsa teen is first in the state to receive tumor removal while awake
A Tulsa teenager has undergone the first pediatric awake brain tumor removal in Oklahoma, a groundbreaking success for the 16-year-old's family, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and the state.
KOCO
Study shows Oklahoma in lower ranks for child well-being, health
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is in the lower ranks for child well-being and health, a study showed. The annual Annie E. Casey Foundation's Kids Count Data Book survey came out this week. "When it comes to economic well-being, one in five of our children are growing up in poverty....
At least 19 rescued from flash flooding in Denver as Kentucky faces possibility of further floods
Firefighters rescued at least 19 people in Denver after flash floods turned roadways into rivers Sunday night as already flood-ravaged Kentucky faced the possibility of further storms this week. In videos and photos shared on social media, cars in Denver could be seen partially submerged, with one video appearing to...
Evergy to purchase 199 megawatt wind farm in western Oklahoma
Evergy has announced it will purchase a 199-megawatt wind farm from Scout Clean Energy and Elawan Energy with a purchase price of about $250 million.
KFOR
A summer cold front will spark scattered thunderstorms across Oklahoma Tuesday.
A summer cold front is moving slowly south and an outflow boundary coming in from the east will produce scattered t’storms this afternoon and evening. There is NO official severe risk but just like yesterday can’t rule out marginal severe weather. I’ve highlighted an area in green on this map with the best chance for scattered t’storms developing this afternoon. The main threats will be damaging winds, lightning and brief heavy rain. Keep an eye to the sky!
Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Intense thunderstorms hit Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon with numerous lightning strikes that had fire crews scrambling to catch fires ignited around the area as heavy rainfall also flooded two Bend underpasses for a time. The post Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires appeared first on KTVZ.
KOCO
KOCO 5 News at 4 p.m. debuts on Aug. 15
OKLAHOMA CITY — You will soon be able to watch KOCO 5 News at 4 p.m. On Aug. 15, KOCO 5 will launch a new hourlong weekday newscast that will be co-anchored by Abigail Ogle and Zach Rael with Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane. KOCO 5 News at 4 p.m....
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to ask for bond funds for proposed turnpike
All eyes are on a vote that will affect the future of turnpike expansion in Oklahoma.
Comments / 1