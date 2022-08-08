Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox42kptm.com
Cracking down on alcohol sales to minors in Nebraska
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Non-profit Project extra mile teamed up with law enforcement and some youth in our community to crack down on businesses selling alcohol to minors. Overall, 20 (10%) out of 192 businesses checked in Cass, Douglas, and Sarpy counties over the last two months were cited for selling alcohol to minors.
fox42kptm.com
FOX 42 News a proud supporter this year for Walk for Wishes
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Creighton medical students partnered up with Make-A-Wish Nebraska for its 39th annual Creighton University School of Medicine Walk for Wishes. “This is a special time for us to be able to impact the life of our patients in a different way and one that allows them to be kids again,” said Creighton's Make-A-Wish club president, Victoria Johnson.
fox42kptm.com
UNMC: Pandemic still prevalent, especially during back to school
OMAHA—Less than a month away, your child will be back among other kids in classrooms, picking up and sharing germs. Because of that, the University of Nebraska Medical Center wants to make it clear that the pandemic isn't over. "We still have a really stunning amount of transmission within...
fox42kptm.com
Pediatrician shares tips on first day of school, "make our kids comfortable and confident"
OMAHA, Ne. (KPTM) - It's that time of year again. First day of school photos, bitter-sweet morning goodbyes, and meeting new classmates. “Excited!... And kind nervous,” said Paul, heading into first grade. “I get to see my friends, so whenever I hear the first day is coming around, I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox42kptm.com
OPS hosting two back to school events this weekend with NASA astronaut
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Public Schools will kick off the 2022-23 school year by hosting a "Back to School Bash" this weekend with a special guest, the district announced on Wednesday. NASA engineer Jose Hernandez will be sharing a special message with children before they head back to...
Comments / 0