Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Creighton medical students partnered up with Make-A-Wish Nebraska for its 39th annual Creighton University School of Medicine Walk for Wishes. “This is a special time for us to be able to impact the life of our patients in a different way and one that allows them to be kids again,” said Creighton's Make-A-Wish club president, Victoria Johnson.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO