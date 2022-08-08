Read full article on original website
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Vikings: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Minnesota Vikings are having a busy offseason, just like the rest of the teams in the NFL. And also like the other 31 teams, they are seeing some interesting positional battles in the training camp. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, where they both finished with sub-.500 records, the Vikings, under a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, are looking to come out stronger in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. It’s going to be easier said than done, but that’s also why they are going to need to make the correct calls in deciding who will be starting on every position when Week 1 comes around. With that said, here are two first-stringers, who could potentially lose their current no. 1 designations before the season even kicks off in September.
What LB Roquan Smith Saga Means for Detroit Lions
The Chicago Bears linebacker has requested to be traded.
Vikings rookie Lewis Cine missing from training camp night practice
Lewis Cine took some first-team reps during Saturday's camp practice.
Mike Zimmer lands new job as NFL analyst
Mike Zimmer has a new job and it's not what you'd expect the longtime NFL coach to be doing. The 66-year-old former head coach of the Minnesota Vikings was announced Tuesday as the newest member of The 33rd Team. Bring Me The News has reached out to the online publication...
NFL World Reacts To Dolphins, Texans Trade
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans agreed to a relatively minor trade. ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed the Dolphins acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from Houston in exchange for veteran tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-rounder. Shaheen's two Miami after being acquired from the Chicago Bears...
Matt Nagy talks return to Chicago for Bears-Chiefs preseason opener
When the Chicago Bears open the preseason against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, they’ll welcome a familiar face in former Bears head coach — and current Chiefs quarterbacks coach — Matt Nagy. Nagy was fired by the Bears organization, along with former general manager Ryan Pace,...
Will the Vikings' offensive line actually be better in 2022?
There was optimism entering training camp, but questions along the line remain.
Post-Vikings, Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman Are... Working Together Again?
Zimmer and Spielman have both joined a media company called The 33rd Team.
Cowboys at Broncos: Injury Status for Anthony Barr, Trevon Diggs & Jayron Kearse
You might be ready for some (preseason) football ... but Anthony Barr, Trevon Diggs and Jayron Kearse might not be.
