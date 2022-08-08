ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee Chamber announces Lemonade Day winners

By Staff reports, Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce, Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce.
 4 days ago
Ryan and Melinda Tran, pictured with their parents, won “Best Stand” for their Lemmy’s Lemonade stand. Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce

Kids across Cherokee County opened up shop with lemonade stands, as part of an initiative to teach business and leadership to youth.

The Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce hosted Lemonade Day Cherokee County Saturday.

The well-established global national youth entrepreneurship program taught the participating students in third through fifth grades both leadership and business skills by encouraging them to launch a lemonade stand.

“Since 2007, more than 1 million students have learned about business ownership by participating in the National Lemonade Day effort. The Cherokee County Chamber was pleased to launch Lemonade Day Cherokee County this year and hopes to grow the program in years to come,” said Brian Stevens, Chamber Board Chair and CEO and Co-Owner of FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers.

Lemonade Day Cherokee County was held on Saturday with students displaying their

stands around Cherokee County with some choosing to specifically do so at Cherokee Recreation and Parks in Woodstock where those participants were judged on Best Tasting Lemonade and Best Overall Lemonade Stand. “As of the morning of the event, 78 students working individually or in teams were registered to participate in this year’s event with four choosing to construct their stands at Cherokee Recreation and Parks. The stands were visited by 80 attendees throughout the four-hour window of

sales, Stevens said.

Winners of the contests received cash prizes. Those receiving Best Tasting Lemonade honors were:

First Place: Main Squeeze Lemonade invented by sisters Emma Shellhouse and Isabelle Abley,

Second Place: Ella Richmond and Elizabeth McCloskey with Strawberry Sisters Lemonade

Third Place: Rosemary, Love & Lemons run by Alyssa Sweatland.

The Best Overall Lemonade Stand was Lemmy’s Lemonade, created by brother/sister duo Ryan and Melinda Tran.

The winner of the Youth Entrepreneur of the Year Competition will be awarded later this fall as students who participated in the 2022 event are busy completing their business plan recap that will be evaluated and an overall winner chosen.

Community members were encouraged to purchase lemonade from stands all over the county.

Business support was provided by Youth Entrepreneur of the Year sponsor First Horizon Bank and Pucker Pal sponsor Synovus. Marketing partners included Cherokee County and City Champions from Ball Ground, Canton, Holly Springs, and Woodstock. Additional supporters were event host Cherokee Recreation and Parks, contest judges and event volunteers.

