Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lack of jurors forces delay in Alabama trial of 1999 double murder
A judge rescheduled the trial of an Alabama trucker charged with murder in the killings of two teenagers in 1999 after too few jurors showed up for the start of the case. Dale County Circuit Court Judge William H. Filmore delayed the trial of Coley McCraney, 48, in a one-sentence order issued Tuesday, records showed.
dothanpd.org
Dothan Man Charged with Second Degree Rape
On 8/8/2022, the Dothan Police Department was notified of a sexual allegation involving a juvenile victim. On 8/10/2022, as a result of the investigation, investigators arrested Marcus Anthony Grier, 40 years old of Dothan, and charged him with one count of Rape Second Degree. He currently has no bond. This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges are expected.
Motive behind Alabama shooting points toward anger between groups of teenagers
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — After nearly two months of investigating and gathering information, police have arrested five suspects who are accused of two shootings that happened over a ten-day span. Police arrested Demarious Jones, Gavonta Kelly, Windell Dobson Jr., Windell Dobson III, and they arrested a 17-year-old juvenile. The shootings took place on McSwean Drive […]
Miller County sheriff arrested
Miller County Sheriff Rick Morgan has been arrested for sexual battery and violation of oath by a public officer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtvy.com
Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A fatal car crash has left a Dothan man dead and a Marianna woman seriously injured. At 2:51 p.m. on August 12, 2022, the Dothan man (37), driving a delivery van was traveling east on HW 90 when another vehicle crossed over the center line.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Houston County missing man found
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) —— The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered Gordon man. Rodney Earl Rudd, 68, of Gordon, was last seen on Thursday, August 11th, in the 200 block of Hospitality Lane leaving an extended stay hotel in North Dothan.
Andalusia Star News
Remember When: Early settlers of Covington County
Recently Dennis Murphy of Opp brought to me two volumes from the 1893 Tutwiler Collection of Southern History and Literature, Memorial Record of Alabama. It is my understanding that a concise account of the state’s political, military, professional, and industrial progress was compiled in the 1890s together with personal memoirs of early settlers from the various Alabama counties. The Covington County citizens featured in these sketches include some early settlers of the area who were interviewed in the 1890s. There are descendants of these people still living in the county. Let me share with you a brief summary of each individual.
wdhn.com
2 arrested in Ozark bank fraud scheme
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Ozark Police arrested two suspects for a possible bank fraud scam. On July 22nd, the Ozark Police Department received information on a possible bank fraud scam. During the investigation, they discovered two suspects were operating a system to make fake checks and debit cards. Ozark...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
5 nabbed in Abbeville summer shootings
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A collaboration between the Abbeville Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of five individuals linked to shootings that occurred during the past two months. In the release sent by Abbeville Chief Eric Blankenship, the arrests made include:. A...
wdhn.com
Road detours in Coffee County’s Ino Community
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—On Thursday, local authorities say Alabama Highway Patrol troopers wrote numerous citations of drivers going around construction barricades. WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says a detour on State Highway 134 in Coffee County’s rural Ino community is causing a great deal of distress for motorists. Since...
wdhn.com
Shooting at a Daleville mobile home park
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Daleville police continue to look for the suspects’ involved in a mobile home shooting last weekend. Although no one was seriously injured, authorities say it could have easily turned into a murder case. A bullet hole can be seen in the vinyl siding of...
wdhn.com
Enterprise man arrested after 9-hour stand-off
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A man was arrested after shots were fired into an Enterprise home. On Tuesday, August 9th, Enterprise Police responded to shots being fired on the 100 block of Woodfield Place in Enterprise. Once at the scene, officers found that a resident in the area had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdhn.com
Early County High School students taken to jail following fight at school
EARLY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Thursday afternoon fight at Early County High School landed 13 students in jail, according to Early County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Brown. The fight broke out around 1:20 p.m. Staff immediately stepped in and called law enforcement. The school was on lockdown until...
Greenville Advocate
Juvenile dies in crash
A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, has claimed the life of a juvenile. The 17-year-old was fatally injured when the 2013 Ford Fusion the youth was driving collided head-on with the 2021 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Susan M. Perrett, 62, of Luverne. The teen was pronounced deceased at the scene. Perrett was transported to Crenshaw Community Hospital in Luverne for medical treatment. The crash occurred on U.S. 331 near the 76 mile marker, approximately 20 miles south of Montgomery, in Montgomery County.
wdhn.com
Another round of Dothan sewer work set to begin Monday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan has announced that there will be more sewer line work and repairs. Suncoast, a City of Dothan contractor, will perform sewer line and lateral rehabilitation beginning Monday, August 15th, and is scheduled to be completed by Friday, August 19th, weather permitting.
wtvy.com
Power restored in Houston Co.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: Power has been restored in connection with the broken pole on Eugene West Road. ORIGINAL: Wiregrass Electric Cooperative has confirmed a power outage due to a broken pole on Eugene West Road. WEC began receiving calls about the outage at 2:26 P.M. Crews are on...
wdhn.com
New Geneva Co. employee gun policy
GENEVA Co., Ala.(WDHN)—The Geneva County Commission has “approved” a new employee regulation putting restrictions on guns after a recent accident. Except for Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms and his deputies, all other employees will now be. “prohibited” from carrying firearms while on Geneva County property, or at...
WJHG-TV
John Deere tractor hit by truck
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A tractor was hit by a truck while mowing grass in Jackson county Thursday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a John Deere tractor with a bush hog mower was mowing grass on US 231 and SR 75 in Jackson County. A pickup truck...
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. road and bridge department needs employees
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—This week, the Geneva County Commission discussed a large number of vacancies in its “Road and Bridge” department. County Engineer Justin Barfield says on any given day he essentially has only” 12-to-15 workers covering more than 600 miles of roads. The majority of them are dirt roads.
wdhn.com
Alabama District 2 school board member visits the wiregrass
DALE CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Recently, District Two State School Board member, Tracie West, visited Ariton school in rural,. Northeast Dale County. She congratulated the staff for being one of 12 reading and science. “Spotlight” schools in the state. Following two-and-a-half years of the pandemic, West says education in the...
Comments / 0