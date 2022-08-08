ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Loma Bakers gang member sentenced to prison

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Loma Bakers gang member was sentenced to prison on Monday for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to the Department of Justice.

Louis Torres “Youngster,” 37, was driving in Bakersfield and stopped by officers for traffic violations on July 23, 2021, according to the department. Torres then fled on foot and after officers arrested him they found that he possessed methamphetamine and heroin with the intent to distribute.

The department said Torres was under active court supervision and had a suspended license at the time of his arrest.

Torres has more than 20 criminal convictions and within the last 15 years, he violated his parole approximately 22 times, according to the department.

Torres was sentenced to seven years and seven months in prison, according to the department.

Alonso Duran
4d ago

"bakers" is short for Bakerfield... Loma bakers, ES bakers, Colonia bakers, SS bakers.. it's hoods that represent bakersfield but most if them are enemies

Kirsten Lancaster
4d ago

I'm so confused. Are these members of a bakery that are pushing drugs? It doesn't mention which bakery in the article.

