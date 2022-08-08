Read full article on original website
Man who performed illegal autopsies can't work in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies has been fined more than $700,000 and is permanently banned from doing business in the state. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Wednesday that a Shawnee County District Court judge ordered 42-year-old Shawn Parcells to pay $254,762 in restitution to 82 consumers related to the private autopsy service in Wabaunsee County. He also was ordered to pay thousands more in penalties and fines to other entities or for violating Kansas laws. Parcells was convicted in November of six criminal charges related to autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in May to one federal wire fraud charge.
Nevada judge denies loser's protest of GOP governor primary
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada judge has dismissed Republican Joey Gilbert’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican gubernatorial primary. Gilbert finished second in the June primary to Lombardo by 11 percentage points, or about 26,000 votes. Gilbert, a lawyer from Reno, was outside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. He was seeking a recount of ballots by hand that he claimed — without any evidence — would result in him winning the GOP nomination, despite a recount he paid for that already affirmed his loss. Lombardo, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, faces Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak in the November general election.
Mastriano, Pa. nominee, cuts short interview with 1/6 panel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania’s Republican governor nominee Doug Mastriano has appeared briefly before the Jan. 6 committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Mastriano was outside the Capitol that day and helped organize efforts in Pennsylvania to submit alternate electors beholden to Trump. Mastriano appeared for less than 15 minutes Tuesday, his attorney Timothy Parlatore said. Parlatore says his client wanted to record the proceeding and questioned the panel's validity. Mastriano is one of two people expected to provide private interviews Tuesday before the committee, according to a person familiar with the situation and granted anonymity to discuss it. The committee issued the subpoena for Mastriano back in February.
2 Pennsylvania nursing homes accused of health care fraud
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania are accused of fabricating records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies. Prosecutors on Tuesday announced criminal charges against Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Allegheny County. They're accused of health care fraud, along with five people who managed their operations. A grand jury indictment alleges nurses were told to clock in for shifts they did not work and timecards were provided to the state, and that assessments of residents’ conditions were changed to qualify for higher government reimbursement.
Abrams tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has COVID-19. Abrams campaign spokesperson Alex Floyd says Abrams tested positive for the respiratory illness Wednesday morning after giving a public speech on the economy Tuesday night in Atlanta. Floyd says Abrams tests daily for COVID-19 and had tested negative on Monday and Tuesday. The Abrams campaign requires visitors to its campaign headquarters to wear masks and take a rapid test for COVID-19. Floyd says Abrams is fully vaccinated and boosted and has mild symptoms. He says Abrams is isolating at home and looks forward to resuming her travel schedule as soon as possible.
Michigan: Company released industrial chemicals into water
WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — Michigan environmental have issued violation notices against an auto trim maker following the release of industrial chemicals into a river system northwest of Detroit. Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says its Water Resources Division served Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom on Tuesday. A plating solution containing hexavalent chromium was discharged to a sanitary sewer system the weekend of July 29 and routed to an area wastewater treatment facility. That wastewater discharges to a creek which flows into the Huron River system. State health officials say hexavalent chromium is a known carcinogen that can cause a number of adverse health effects through ingestion, skin contact or inhalation.
Man's death during police encounter leads to $5M settlement
Relatives of a 19-year-old Black man who died during a struggle with police officers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore have reached a $5 million partial settlement of their wrongful death lawsuit. Lawyers for Anton Black's family announced the settlement terms at a news conference on Monday. They said the deal also requires improvements in police training and policies to be made by three towns that had officers involved in the deadly confrontation in 2018. The agreement doesn’t resolve the family’s claims against former Maryland chief medical examiner David Fowler and the state medical examiner’s office.
