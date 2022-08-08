ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diapers, feminine hygiene products are no longer taxed in Colorado

DENVER — Beginning Wednesday, diapers, pads, and tampons will no longer be taxed in Colorado. Governor Jared Polis signed the landmark bipartisan law on June 3, which exempted sales tax for adult and baby diapers and feminine hygiene products, including tampons and pads. Polis said the new law is...
Former Wingstop CEO hopes to grow salad drive-thrus into a healthy fast-food powerhouse

The new CEO of Salad and Go has a plan for the drive-thru-only chain, and it includes an expansion that will bring cheap, healthy, tasty salads to people around the country. In March, Charlie Morrison left his position as CEO of Wingstop after nearly a decade to head the much smaller Arizona-based Salad and Go. After joining the board of the drive-through salad chain in 2020, Morrison believed he could help the brand grow. Salad and Go announced him as its new CEO in July.
