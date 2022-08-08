Read full article on original website
Denver Channel
Advocates of nation's first right-to-repair wheelchair law pushing other states to follow suit
DENVER, Colo. — For more than 30 years, Bruce Goguen has been wheelchair-bound, and that chair has become a more prominent lifeline over the years as multiple sclerosis has continued to take away his mobility. "When the only thing you can move is your head like that, every little...
Denver Channel
Diapers, feminine hygiene products are no longer taxed in Colorado
DENVER — Beginning Wednesday, diapers, pads, and tampons will no longer be taxed in Colorado. Governor Jared Polis signed the landmark bipartisan law on June 3, which exempted sales tax for adult and baby diapers and feminine hygiene products, including tampons and pads. Polis said the new law is...
Denver Channel
Former Wingstop CEO hopes to grow salad drive-thrus into a healthy fast-food powerhouse
The new CEO of Salad and Go has a plan for the drive-thru-only chain, and it includes an expansion that will bring cheap, healthy, tasty salads to people around the country. In March, Charlie Morrison left his position as CEO of Wingstop after nearly a decade to head the much smaller Arizona-based Salad and Go. After joining the board of the drive-through salad chain in 2020, Morrison believed he could help the brand grow. Salad and Go announced him as its new CEO in July.
