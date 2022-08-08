ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMA Fest 2022 Host Elle King’s Net Worth

By Julia Dzurillay
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

“Ex’s & Oh’s” artist, Elle King , appeared as the host of 2022’s CMA Fest, alongside country artist Dierks Bentley. As the daughter of Rob Schneider, King also acted in several films, earning income from her film credits and original music . Here’s what we know about King’s net worth in 2022.

Elle King released ‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),’ ‘America’s Sweetheart,’ and ‘Worth a Shot’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GLstr_0h9edh7s00
Ashley McBryde and Elle King perform during day 4 of CMA Fest 2022 | Terry Wyatt/WireImage

She’s one of the most prominent names in country music. Elle King, real name Tanner Elle Schneider, is an award-winning country artist best known for “Ex’s & Oh’s,” released in 2014. This track earned King over 380 million Spotify plays, setting her up for the debut of 2015’s Love Stuff.

In 2018, she released the album Shake The Spirit, complete with songs “Shame,” “Talk of the Town,” and “Baby Outlaw.” King received the Country Music Association Award for Musical Event of the Year.

She also earned the Academy of Country Music Awards for Music Event of the Year and Video of the Year. Even in 2022, King continues to release original music. That includes the single “Honky Tonk Disco Nights” with Nile Rodgers.

What is Elle King’s net worth in 2022?

She’s an award-winning country artist and one of 2022’s CMA Fest hosts. According to Celebrity Net Worth , King has an estimated net worth of $4 million. That’s primarily thanks to her music and tours.

The website notes this artist’s role in the Grammy-nominated, certified Platinum Dierks Bentley single “Different for Girls.” She also collaborated with Andy Grammer for “Best Of You,” which earned over 40 million Spotify plays.

Aside from her music career, King earned income from her appearance in several films. That includes Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo, The Benchwarmers, and Wild Cherry . King also appeared in the Netflix 2020 release Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids due to her father’s role in creating the production.

Elle King and Dierks Bentley hosted the 2022 CMA Fest

This artist is also active in the music community, headlining concerts and appearing at music festivals. King hosted the 2022 CMA Fest, even performing “Ex’s & Oh’s” alongside Ashley McBryde. As a solo artist, King performed “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” for the audience.

The three-hour music event featured performances and surprise collaborations from Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Russell Dickerson, Lady A, Parker McCollum, Carly Pearce, Darius Rucker, Cole Swindell, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood , Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band and more.

King hosted alongside Dierks Bentley, the artist behind “What Was I Thinkin,’” “Drunk on a Plane,” and “Somewhere On a Beach.” The four-day music event took place in Nashville. Now, a recording of the CMA Fest is available on demand and to stream on Hulu, as is the live stream of Lollapalooza. Music by King is available on most major streaming platforms.

RELATED: A Look Back at Elle King’s ‘Destructive,’ Secret Marriage to Andrew Ferguson

