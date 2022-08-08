Read full article on original website
Related
More storms, rain expected across North Georgia Thursday
ATLANTA — Get ready for more rain. The FAA reported thunderstorms were causing arrival traffic delays between 45 minutes to an hour at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Wednesday afternoon. “A few scattered showers remain in the forecast as we head through the evening,” said Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad...
cobbcountycourier.com
The hazardous weather outlook for Cobb and other north Georgia counties expected to last through the week.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on due to expected showers and thunderstorms, some of which could become severe. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of...
WXIA 11 Alive
Severe thunderstorm warning in Dawson, Forsyth counties | Live updates
ATLANTA — Conditions are present Tuesday for scattered showers and storms, with at least some north metro Atlanta counties seeing severe thunderstorm warnings in the early afternoon. We remain locked in this hot and humid pattern accompanied by afternoon storms through Thursday with temperatures in the 70s for lows...
weisradio.com
Storm Front with Heavy Rain and High Winds Moves Across Cherokee County Tuesday Afternoon
Strong thunderstorms moved across Cherokee County Tuesday afternoon, bringing a large amount of rainfall in a short time, and some high winds. That front moved into the area at around 2:30pm with WEIS Radio measuring almost two and half inches of rain during the thunderstorms; we had reports of a tree across the roadway on Highway 35 north of Blanche around 3:15 that afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and region: “a few isolated severe storms cannot be ruled out”
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Tuesday August 9 due to the possibility of scattered and numerous thunderstorms, some of which could become strong to severe. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:
Thunderstorms continue to pop up in north Georgia
ATLANTA — Thunderstorms are continuing to pop up across north Georgia on Tuesday evening. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the storms are scattered, but are producing very heavy rain where they have developed. Several severe thunderstorms moved through the metro Atlanta area earlier in the afternoon.
CBS 46
FIRST ALERT: Storms continue through the evening; more storms Thursday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Scattered rain and storm will continue across North Georgia through the evening. Some of the storms could be strong, with heavy rain and frequent lightning. There is another FIRST ALERT Thursday as a cold front moves through North Georgia. This front will bring scattered storms throughout the day and evening, but usher in much nicer weather conditions just in time for the weekend!
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Monday August 8
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Monday August 8 due to the likelihood of scattered thunderstorms across the region, some of which could become strong, with gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. What is in the statement?
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
First Alert Forecast | Scattered storms diminish this evening, but return Tuesday!
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms that developed in the afternoon heat have - for the most part - pushed well south of Metro Atlanta. Remaining downpours are forecast to diminish through the rest of the evening. Plan on a mild, somewhat muggy and mostly dry night.
Heavy rain floods I-285 as storms hammer metro Atlanta
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — I-285 in North Fulton County turned into a lake during heavy rain on Friday. Flooding submerged the Eastbound lanes near New Northside Dr. and Powers Ferry in Sandy Springs. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The flooding occurred after heavy rain...
CBS 46
Wings Over North Georgia announces acts for 10th annual show
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Wings Over North Georgia air show announced some of the acts that will perform at Russell Regional Airport in Rome. The air show is scheduled to be Oct. 15-16. The newest act is the first Airshow Racing Series event. Competitors will fly three laps around a 5,000-foot slalom course. Multiple preliminary heats will determine the final competitors, with a winner determined at the end of the day.
WJCL
Update: Missing 11-year-old Georgia girl found safe
DORAVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 1:38 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Georgia need your help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Karol Lopez was last seen Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. at an apartment building on N. DeKalb Drive just off...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Atlanta residents complain about growing number of gas stations in neighborhoods
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More and more people are moving to metro Atlanta or commuting into the city for work. Economic experts say that’s partially one reason why Georgia is experiencing inflation for gas prices. Now, because of that supply and demand, some people are complaining too many gas stations are being built.
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of...
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
Abrams tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
ATLANTA (AP) – Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has COVID-19. Abrams campaign spokesperson Alex Floyd says Abrams tested positive for the respiratory illness Wednesday morning after giving a public speech on the economy Tuesday night in Atlanta. Floyd says Abrams tests daily for COVID-19 and had tested negative on Monday and Tuesday. The Abrams […]
wbhfradio.org
Bartow Fire Crews Rescue a Man from a 20-foot Storm Culvert
According to reports, on Friday, August 5, 2022, at approximately 10:49 p.m., Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to what was originally dispatched as a public assist. Upon arrival, crews were met by Bartow County Sheriff’s Office units and learned that a man had fallen 20 feet down a storm drain. BCFES Squad 1 was able to lower a rope down to the victim. The rope rescue system allowed crews to safely remove the patient. Once removed, patient care was turned over to Metro Ambulance Services. According to a press release, the extent of the patient’s injuries is unknown.
thecitymenus.com
Basic Cycle Relocates to Clem
Basic Cycle has relocated from it’s long standing location in downtown Carrollton at 151 Minden Avenue to 2465 Newnan Road directly across from the BP in Clem. Basic Cycle reports they have reopened from the expediated move. A statement reads from their Facebook page, “We couldn’t have done it without all the friends and family that helped, a huge thank you to all who took their personal time to pitch in!”
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb County restaurant famous for possibly labor-inducing eggplant parm closes after 40 years
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - After 40 years, an iconic Cobb County restaurant is closing. Scalini's Italian Restaurant has been a metro Atlanta area legend for years. Now, after 40 years of servicing the community, the restaurant announced its closure on its website. "Thank you to all our customers for your...
CBS 46
Home destroyed, family dog found dead after a fire in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A home was destroyed by fire Tuesday in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a residential structure fire on Breedlove Road at 1 p.m. and found a home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the structure.
Comments / 0