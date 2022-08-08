ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

More storms, rain expected across North Georgia Thursday

ATLANTA — Get ready for more rain. The FAA reported thunderstorms were causing arrival traffic delays between 45 minutes to an hour at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport Wednesday afternoon. “A few scattered showers remain in the forecast as we head through the evening,” said Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Severe thunderstorm warning in Dawson, Forsyth counties | Live updates

ATLANTA — Conditions are present Tuesday for scattered showers and storms, with at least some north metro Atlanta counties seeing severe thunderstorm warnings in the early afternoon. We remain locked in this hot and humid pattern accompanied by afternoon storms through Thursday with temperatures in the 70s for lows...
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Storm Front with Heavy Rain and High Winds Moves Across Cherokee County Tuesday Afternoon

Strong thunderstorms moved across Cherokee County Tuesday afternoon, bringing a large amount of rainfall in a short time, and some high winds. That front moved into the area at around 2:30pm with WEIS Radio measuring almost two and half inches of rain during the thunderstorms; we had reports of a tree across the roadway on Highway 35 north of Blanche around 3:15 that afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
County
Carroll County, GA
State
Georgia State
Carroll County, GA
Government
Coweta County, GA
Government
County
Coweta County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Thunderstorms continue to pop up in north Georgia

ATLANTA — Thunderstorms are continuing to pop up across north Georgia on Tuesday evening. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the storms are scattered, but are producing very heavy rain where they have developed. Several severe thunderstorms moved through the metro Atlanta area earlier in the afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT: Storms continue through the evening; more storms Thursday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Scattered rain and storm will continue across North Georgia through the evening. Some of the storms could be strong, with heavy rain and frequent lightning. There is another FIRST ALERT Thursday as a cold front moves through North Georgia. This front will bring scattered storms throughout the day and evening, but usher in much nicer weather conditions just in time for the weekend!
ENVIRONMENT
cobbcountycourier.com

Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Monday August 8

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Monday August 8 due to the likelihood of scattered thunderstorms across the region, some of which could become strong, with gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall. What is in the statement?
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Wings Over North Georgia announces acts for 10th annual show

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Wings Over North Georgia air show announced some of the acts that will perform at Russell Regional Airport in Rome. The air show is scheduled to be Oct. 15-16. The newest act is the first Airshow Racing Series event. Competitors will fly three laps around a 5,000-foot slalom course. Multiple preliminary heats will determine the final competitors, with a winner determined at the end of the day.
ATLANTA, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing 11-year-old Georgia girl found safe

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 1:38 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Georgia need your help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Karol Lopez was last seen Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. at an apartment building on N. DeKalb Drive just off...
DORAVILLE, GA
Weather
Politics
Environment
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Abrams tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

ATLANTA (AP) – Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has COVID-19. Abrams campaign spokesperson Alex Floyd says Abrams tested positive for the respiratory illness Wednesday morning after giving a public speech on the economy Tuesday night in Atlanta. Floyd says Abrams tests daily for COVID-19 and had tested negative on Monday and Tuesday. The Abrams […]
ATLANTA, GA
wbhfradio.org

Bartow Fire Crews Rescue a Man from a 20-foot Storm Culvert

According to reports, on Friday, August 5, 2022, at approximately 10:49 p.m., Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to what was originally dispatched as a public assist. Upon arrival, crews were met by Bartow County Sheriff’s Office units and learned that a man had fallen 20 feet down a storm drain. BCFES Squad 1 was able to lower a rope down to the victim. The rope rescue system allowed crews to safely remove the patient. Once removed, patient care was turned over to Metro Ambulance Services. According to a press release, the extent of the patient’s injuries is unknown.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

Basic Cycle Relocates to Clem

Basic Cycle has relocated from it’s long standing location in downtown Carrollton at 151 Minden Avenue to 2465 Newnan Road directly across from the BP in Clem. Basic Cycle reports they have reopened from the expediated move. A statement reads from their Facebook page, “We couldn’t have done it without all the friends and family that helped, a huge thank you to all who took their personal time to pitch in!”
CARROLLTON, GA

