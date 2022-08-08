Effective: 2022-08-13 03:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; San Bernardino County Mountains FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, the San Bernardino County Mountains, including the El Dorado and Apple burn scars. * WHEN...From 11 AM PDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are forecast to develop late this morning, becoming more numerous this afternoon. 1 to 2 inches of rain will occur in the strongest thunderstorms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

