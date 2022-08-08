Effective: 2022-08-13 02:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Marble and Glen Canyons; Northern Gila County; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Western Mogollon Rim; White Mountains; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MST THIS MORNING THROUGH 11 PM MST TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern and central Arizona including Yavapai County, Northern Gila County, Coconino Plateau, the Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley, Marble and Glen Canyons, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons. * WHEN...From 11 AM MST this morning through 11 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. Consider changing your plans if you were going to hike, boat, or paddleboard to a slot canyon or normally dry wash. If you do still decide to recreate, check in at a nearby visitor center or ranger station. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Deep atmospheric moisture will lead to thunderstorms with the possibility of flash flooding. - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety.

