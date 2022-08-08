ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

mycanyonlake.com

GBRA Increases Flow Rate from Canyon Lake Reservoir to 107 cfs

Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA) is increasing the release rate from Canyon Lake reservoir to 107 cubic feet-per-second (cfs) through Aug. 23. GBRA said property owners, recreationalists and other stakeholders should take notice of the changing river flows. According to the popular Tubing the Guadalupe Facebook page this makes August a...
CANYON LAKE, TX
San Antonio Current

A King William home built for San Antonio construction magnate Henry Schoenfeld is for sale

A beautifully restored King William home built for German immigrant and local construction bigwig Henry Schoenfeld Sr. has hit the market for $770,000. Schoenfeld, a prolific builder, began work on the house around the turn of the century, intending it as a dwelling for his son, according to historical data from the seller. However, the elder Schoenfeld reportedly fell from a scaffold during the project and died days later, apparently unable to see its completion.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Aug. 7 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake

A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 8:44 a.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 71 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
CANYON LAKE, TX
Politics
San Antonio Current

Goodwill to open mega-thrift store next year in San Antonio's Live Oak area

Get ready, bargain hunters. Vocation-rehabilitation nonprofit and thrift-store operator Goodwill Industries International Inc. will build a massive, 25,000-square-foot thrift store in San Antonio's Live Oak area, as first reported by MySA. Work on the $4.6 million complex at 7693 N. Loop 1604 East in Converse is expected to start...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

After a brutally hot and dry stretch, rain may bring relief to San Antonio

Plain and simple -- this has been a record-setting summer. However, in an ironic twist, our statistically hottest time of the year is turning out to be "cooler" and potentially wetter. The heat high has shifted far enough north and west, allowing energy to flow in from our northeast. This should bring a few days of relief from triple-digit heat and hopefully some rain. While we didn't see much on Wednesday evening, there are more opportunities. Here's what you can expect:
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

