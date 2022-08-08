Read full article on original website
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
mycanyonlake.com
GBRA Increases Flow Rate from Canyon Lake Reservoir to 107 cfs
Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA) is increasing the release rate from Canyon Lake reservoir to 107 cubic feet-per-second (cfs) through Aug. 23. GBRA said property owners, recreationalists and other stakeholders should take notice of the changing river flows. According to the popular Tubing the Guadalupe Facebook page this makes August a...
KSAT 12
Spring Branch residents concerned about wastewater amid new development proposal
SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of Spring Branch residents attended a meeting hosted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) after bringing up concerns about the release of treated wastewater into a creek that feeds into Canyon Lake and the possible development of more than 700 homes. The meeting...
Boerne's I-10 construction postponed by TxDOT
TxDOT I-10 extension work delayed by contractor.
mycanyonlake.com
Weather Service Forecasts Extended Drought, Worsening Conditions for Water Resources, and Active Fall Fire Season
Bad news from forecasters with the U.S. National Weather Service Austin-San Antonio in New Braunfels today. No significant improvement in south-central Texas’ drought status is likely over the next one to two months, the weather service said in today’s South Central Texas Drought Briefing. Extreme to exceptional drought...
seguintoday.com
Relocation of Northern Lights holiday event to Guadalupe County has residents concerned
(Seguin) — A business endeavor designed to spread some holiday cheer to families in Guadalupe County is doing anything but bringing that cheer to its new Guadalupe County neighbors. Guadalupe County Commissioners on Tuesday heard from a large group of residents who protested the relocation of Northern Lights, a...
KSAT 12
Military training in downtown San Antonio causes some property damage to homeowners nearby
SAN ANTONIO – Military City, USA has looked more like a city at war this week with daily military training exercises in the downtown San Antonio area. Those near designated training locations have seen or heard low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire, explosions, and troops running downtown. The U.S. Army has...
Farmer's Almanac predicts 'significant snows' in Central Texas this winter
The almanac says it will be chilly, but will it be another storm?
This Texas House Has A Breathtaking CAVE And Just Went On Sale!
Um, Fred Flinstone apparently is selling his house! Is this house in Bedrock? Actually, it is here in Texas and YES, it has 1 feature that you probably have never seen in a house listing. A CAVE! Yep, a Cave!. SAN ANTONIO HOME IS FOR SALE WITH A CAVE!. This...
Pearl group reveals plans for 'really cool' $54M River Walk apartments
The apartments will also have an artist in residence program.
San Antonio Current
A King William home built for San Antonio construction magnate Henry Schoenfeld is for sale
A beautifully restored King William home built for German immigrant and local construction bigwig Henry Schoenfeld Sr. has hit the market for $770,000. Schoenfeld, a prolific builder, began work on the house around the turn of the century, intending it as a dwelling for his son, according to historical data from the seller. However, the elder Schoenfeld reportedly fell from a scaffold during the project and died days later, apparently unable to see its completion.
mycanyonlake.com
Aug. 7 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake
A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 8:44 a.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 71 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
San Antonio's Brackenridge Park offers some of the best hiking trails, shade
Find some shade at this local park.
Louisiana-based supermarket brings homemade gumbo to New Braunfels
A little bit of Louisiana will be in the Texas Hill Country
San Antonio Current
Goodwill to open mega-thrift store next year in San Antonio's Live Oak area
Get ready, bargain hunters. Vocation-rehabilitation nonprofit and thrift-store operator Goodwill Industries International Inc. will build a massive, 25,000-square-foot thrift store in San Antonio’s Live Oak area, as first reported by MySA. Work on the $4.6 million complex at 7693 N. Loop 1604 East in Converse is expected to start...
KTSA
Car runs red light, slams into school bus on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No students were onboard a Northeast ISD bus that was involved in a crash Friday morning. FOX-29 reports the bus was at the intersection of Thousands Oaks Drive and Wetmore at around 6:30 A.M. when it was rear ended by a car that had run a red light.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Short-staffed Mexican restaurant sees high scores tumble, barely pass recent inspection
SAN ANTONIO – A Mexican restaurant with a history of high scores barely passed a recent inspection and a popular Korean BBQ racked up several violations when health inspectors visited last month. According to an employee, there was no manager on duty when we stopped by La Quintana Mexican...
KSAT 12
After a brutally hot and dry stretch, rain may bring relief to San Antonio
Plain and simple -- this has been a record-setting summer. However, in an ironic twist, our statistically hottest time of the year is turning out to be “cooler” and potentially wetter. The heat high has shifted far enough north and west, allowing energy to flow in from our northeast. This should bring a few days of relief from triple-digit heat and hopefully some rain. While we didn’t see much on Wednesday evening, there are more opportunities. Here’s what you can expect:
New owners want to convert Tower Life building space for housing
SAN ANTONIO — The Tower Life building's new owners want to convert office space into housing units. A group of developers pitched their plans to Bexar county commissioners Tuesday. The county may offer tax breaks or monetary incentives to advance the project. Any potential deal would almost certainly require...
KSAT 12
2 women cut from vehicle by firefighters after rollover crash on NE Side
SAN ANTONIO – Two women were taken to an area hospital following a rollover crash in Northeast Bexar County early Friday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred around 3 a.m. in the 9400 block of Bending Crest, not far from New World Drive...
