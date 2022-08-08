District 2 Race Heats Up Over 'Dark Money' Funded Attacks

Both candidates in the Second District congressional race have complained about “dark money” political advertising they say distorts their records – even on things they have in common, like supporting former President Donald Trump.

The race to succeed Markwayne Mullin started with a crowded field, but now it's down to two - Avery Frix of Muskogee, and Josh Brecheen, from Coalgate, both who come into the campaign with experience in the state legislature.

One of Frix’s campaign ads states, "My opponent and his dark money friends are going to lie about me," without elaborating, while Brecheen has a series of social media video clips to rebut dark money ads.

“I voted for President Trump, and I support his policies in making America great again,” Brecheen says in one posting, though Frix claims to have supported him first. “I'm the only candidate in the race that has supported President Trump from the get-go,” said Frix in one of his ads.

A dark money PAC called "Fund for a Working Congress" has spent $1.4 million to campaign against Brecheen, according the Open Secrets campaign finance reporting website. He claims he’s being targeted because he’s aligned himself with the positions of the late Congressman Tom Coburn.

“They don't want me in Washington and they'll smear me and lie about me to keep me from being elected," he said in another video.