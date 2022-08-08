ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury

The Phoenix Mercury are in a battle to sneak into the WNBA Playoffs but may have just been dealt a deciding blow in their pursuit of the final postseason seed in the Western Conference. With Diana Taurasi already sidelined by an injury, ESPN’s M.A. Vopel indicates that Skylar Diggins-Smith’s status remains uncertain with just two […] The post Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ smart move with Jaylen Brown amid Kevin Durant trade rumors

There are reportedly three teams still left in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes: The Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Toronto Raptors. The C’s even offered Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, and picks to the Brooklyn Nets a couple of weeks ago, but they also wanted Marcus Smart. Shortly after that report came out, Brown hopped on social […] The post Celtics’ smart move with Jaylen Brown amid Kevin Durant trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage

Ja Morant made a lot of fans worry on Wednesday after uploading a video of his car that seemed to just got out of a wreck. Fortunately, the Memphis Grizzlies star quickly eased those concerns. Morant celebrated his 23rd birthday on Wednesday, so it was only natural for things to get crazy. However, it might […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Bears make eye-opening Roquan Smith move after trade request

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has some lofty demands for the team as he continues to seek a new contract or a trade away from the organization. After submitting a trade request to the franchise on Tuesday, the Bears made a roster move involving Smith on Wednesday. According to Courtney Cronin of ESPN, the Bears have activated the disgruntled linebacker from the PUP list.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

‘If we’re making the right decisions’: Mike Vrabel puts Malik Willis on notice after Titans’ preseason debut

The Tennesee Titans and Mike Vrabel got a first look at rookie quarterback Malik Willis. He put up a solid performance in his preseason debut against the Baltimore Ravens. Willis had a few highlight plays, including a scramble for a touchdown (Tennessee’s only touchdown on the day) and a side-arm completion in the Titans’ loss. The former Liberty University standout ended the day with six of his 11 passes completed for 107 passing yards and 38 rushing yards.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Astros SP Lance McCullers gets massive injury update that should worry Yankees fans

The Houston Astros have closed the gap on the New York Yankees and tied them in the standings entering play Wednesday. Both clubs are now 71-40 on the season. Things appear to be getting even better for Houston. On Wednesday, news surfaced that veteran starter Lance McCullers is going to return to the rotation. He […] The post Astros SP Lance McCullers gets massive injury update that should worry Yankees fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Alabama football back up to No. 1 in 2023 recruiting rankings with massive 4-star commit

The Alabama Crimson Tide just locked up a big-time prospect for their 2023 draft class, nabbing four-star prospect Miles McVay as their latest major commit. The 6-foot-7 offensive tackle spurned the relentless pursuits of Missouri, Texas A&M, Oregon, Jackson State and Michigan State with the latter three coming closest before the Crimson Tide ultimately won the race.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves owner drops massive hint on D’Angelo Russell’s future amid trade rumors

There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding D’Angelo Russell right now with regard to his future with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Previous reports went as far as saying that the Wolves had placed him on the trade block ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft. At this point, however, it seems like Russell can breathe easy. Timberwolves owner […] The post Timberwolves owner drops massive hint on D’Angelo Russell’s future amid trade rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

The reason for Yankees superstar Aaron Judge’s historic season, revealed by MLB scout

Aaron Judge’s remarkable 2022 season has not slowed down one bit. The superstar outfielder is well on his way to securing his first-ever MVP award and putting his name among the best home run-hitting seasons of all time. Judge got to 45 home runs quicker than all but four players in MLB history and is […] The post The reason for Yankees superstar Aaron Judge’s historic season, revealed by MLB scout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

