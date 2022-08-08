ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clute, TX

Texas Hot Chicken Chain Fries Up Two More Houston Locations

Texas-based hot chicken chain the Cookshack is opening two more Houston area locations. The restaurant, which opened in Fort Worth in 2019, will open its sixth location in Spring at 21640 Kuykendahl Road and its seventh location in Katy at 223 Mason Road, serving up chicken sandwiches and tenders with spice levels ranging from “not so hot” to “AMF,” which stands for “adios my friend.”
HOUSTON, TX
CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Grab Your Wallet For the Exclusive Shein Pop-Up Shop in Houston

The global powerhouse Shein is coming to 'Touching Down in texas, Y'all!' An exclusive pop-up experience kicks off this weekend in Houston. This is a very rare chance to finally shop in a store for typically, online-only clothing. Online shopping became more attractive during the COVID-19 pandemic. People strayed away...
HOUSTON, TX
6 Foods You Must Try if You Live in Houston, TX

Houston cuisine is a perfect merger of different ethnic backgrounds. This is why it is renowned as one of the food heavens on Earth. Being a tourist, you cannot miss the aroma and flavors of different culinary wonders found in this city of Texas. The best part of dining in...
HOUSTON, TX
Where To Find The Best Tacos In Pearland

Tacos are great every day, so why wait for Taco Tuesday? Pearland has plenty of restaurants dishing up tender tortillas stuffed with flavorful fillings. There are breakfast varieties brimming with eggs, meats, beans and cheese alongside midday and evening versions showcasing seafood, veggies, specialty cuts of meat and more. When available, upscale your taco experience by pairing with indulgent cocktails such as margaritas or following up with sweet treats, like a decadent slice of tres leche. Read on below for great taco stops, and visit the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau website for more dining ideas.
PEARLAND, TX
Fulshear welcomes first Culver's to the area

Culver's is now open in Fulshear. The restaurant often features a frozen custard flavor of the day. (Courtesy Culver's) Culver’s opened Aug. 1 in Fulshear at 6677 Flewellen Way. The restaurant is known for its "ButterBurgers" and frozen custard, and it is the first location in the west Houston area. 346-338-0646. www.culvers.com/restaurants/fulshear-tx-flewellen-way.
FULSHEAR, TX
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE
Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Black real estate agency host back-to-school drive

The Noel Collier Group, a leading Black woman-owned Houston real estate agency, has partnered with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream for an Exclusive Ice Cream Social and Back-to-School Drive this Saturday, August 13, 2022, from Noon-3pm, at Howdy’s, (20920 Katy Fwy Ste S) in Katy, Texas!. Noel Collier Group is...
KATY, TX
Why are Texans' electricity bills so high right now?

Sandra Edwards was still dealing with damage from Hurricane Harvey, three years earlier, when the winter storm hit in February 2021. Because of the damage, water seeped into her home in Houston's Fifth Ward and froze when the temperatures plunged. "I had icicles from the inside of the house hanging...
HOUSTON, TX
Highest-rated dessert shops in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Houston on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. #30. Sweet. – Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews) – Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5),...
HOUSTON, TX
Popshelf now open on FM 1960 in Champions area

The retailer offers seasonal and home decor, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, and party goods. (Courtesy Popshelf) Officials with Popshelf announced a new location opened Aug. 1 at 5650 FM 1960 W., Houston. The retailer offers seasonal and home decor; health and beauty products; cleaning supplies; and party goods. Approximately 95% of items are $5 or less, according to the company.
HOUSTON, TX

