Texas Hot Chicken Chain Fries Up Two More Houston Locations
Texas-based hot chicken chain the Cookshack is opening two more Houston area locations. The restaurant, which opened in Fort Worth in 2019, will open its sixth location in Spring at 21640 Kuykendahl Road and its seventh location in Katy at 223 Mason Road, serving up chicken sandwiches and tenders with spice levels ranging from “not so hot” to “AMF,” which stands for “adios my friend.”
This Is Texas' Best Mexican Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
Jackpot! $200,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Southeast Texas
Deep in the heart of Texas! Or, maybe a little bit Southeast of the heart but nonetheless winning in Texas just keeps the Lone Star State strong.
CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
Two more hot chicken places open in Houston as trend rises in city
The Cookshack adds locations in Katy and Spring amid a crowded Nashville hot chicken scene.
Grab Your Wallet For the Exclusive Shein Pop-Up Shop in Houston
The global powerhouse Shein is coming to 'Touching Down in texas, Y'all!' An exclusive pop-up experience kicks off this weekend in Houston. This is a very rare chance to finally shop in a store for typically, online-only clothing. Online shopping became more attractive during the COVID-19 pandemic. People strayed away...
6 Foods You Must Try if You Live in Houston, TX
Houston cuisine is a perfect merger of different ethnic backgrounds. This is why it is renowned as one of the food heavens on Earth. Being a tourist, you cannot miss the aroma and flavors of different culinary wonders found in this city of Texas. The best part of dining in...
Eat of the Week: A Mexican breakfast dish even better than enchiladas
The enfrijoladas Veracruzanas at Dichos Taqueria are the pillowy stuff of dreams.
Where To Find The Best Tacos In Pearland
Tacos are great every day, so why wait for Taco Tuesday? Pearland has plenty of restaurants dishing up tender tortillas stuffed with flavorful fillings. There are breakfast varieties brimming with eggs, meats, beans and cheese alongside midday and evening versions showcasing seafood, veggies, specialty cuts of meat and more. When available, upscale your taco experience by pairing with indulgent cocktails such as margaritas or following up with sweet treats, like a decadent slice of tres leche. Read on below for great taco stops, and visit the Pearland Convention & Visitors Bureau website for more dining ideas.
Fulshear welcomes first Culver's to the area
Culver's is now open in Fulshear. The restaurant often features a frozen custard flavor of the day. (Courtesy Culver's) Culver’s opened Aug. 1 in Fulshear at 6677 Flewellen Way. The restaurant is known for its "ButterBurgers" and frozen custard, and it is the first location in the west Houston area. 346-338-0646. www.culvers.com/restaurants/fulshear-tx-flewellen-way.
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
Black real estate agency host back-to-school drive
The Noel Collier Group, a leading Black woman-owned Houston real estate agency, has partnered with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream for an Exclusive Ice Cream Social and Back-to-School Drive this Saturday, August 13, 2022, from Noon-3pm, at Howdy’s, (20920 Katy Fwy Ste S) in Katy, Texas!. Noel Collier Group is...
Why are Texans' electricity bills so high right now?
Sandra Edwards was still dealing with damage from Hurricane Harvey, three years earlier, when the winter storm hit in February 2021. Because of the damage, water seeped into her home in Houston's Fifth Ward and froze when the temperatures plunged. "I had icicles from the inside of the house hanging...
Highest-rated dessert shops in Houston, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Houston on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. #30. Sweet. – Rating: 4.5 / 5 (61 reviews) – Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5),...
Ready for Adventure? This Luxury Cruise Line Leaves from Galveston, TX in 2023!
If you're ready for a new adventure aboard a luxury cruise ship, get ready. Norwegian Cruise Lines has announced they'll start launching from Galveston, Texas next year. This is huge news for Texans! And congrats to our fellow Texans in Galveston who will be bringing the world's third largest cruise line to our Texas port in 2023!
Popshelf now open on FM 1960 in Champions area
The retailer offers seasonal and home decor, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, and party goods. (Courtesy Popshelf) Officials with Popshelf announced a new location opened Aug. 1 at 5650 FM 1960 W., Houston. The retailer offers seasonal and home decor; health and beauty products; cleaning supplies; and party goods. Approximately 95% of items are $5 or less, according to the company.
Little League World Series bracket: Pearland, Texas opens its 2022 tournament against Pennsylvania
It seemed like Pearland's boys of summer had little difficulty getting to the tourney, going 13-0 at district, state and regional. But they might be challenged with their first opponent.
Woman traveled from Arizona to Houston for hair appointment, says stylist canceled last minute
HOUSTON – An Arizona woman is upset after investing hundreds of dollars and traveling to Houston for a hair appointment only to have it rescheduled and then canceled. Kayla Love did an interview with KPRC 2 from a Houston airport Wednesday morning, right before boarding a flight back home to Phoenix, Arizona.
Here's The Best Mac And Cheese In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of places to get each state's best mac and cheese.
