ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul signed a series of bills aimed at expanding tax relief for New York homeowners, especially for those 60 and over. The governor's office says that the bills will help to support homeowners ranging from first time homebuyers to senior citizens. One of the bills expands the maximum income eligible for New York's real property tax exemption to 50 thousand dollars for people age 65 and over.

