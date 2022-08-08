Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
New York Implements Public Awareness Campaign for State Job Bank
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York is aiming to increase awareness about job opportunities in the state. Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that will allow the state's department of labor to create a public awareness campaign that will promote the New York State's job bank. The job bank is an...
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul Signs Bills Increasing Housing Affordability for Seniors
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul signed a series of bills aimed at expanding tax relief for New York homeowners, especially for those 60 and over. The governor's office says that the bills will help to support homeowners ranging from first time homebuyers to senior citizens. One of the bills expands the maximum income eligible for New York's real property tax exemption to 50 thousand dollars for people age 65 and over.
NewsChannel 36
Staying on Top of Required School Immunizations Before Returning to Classroom
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - As students and families head out for new textbooks, clothing, and other school supplies, state officials are reminding everyone to add immunizations to their back-to-school checklist. According to health officials, vaccine-preventable diseases, such as chicken pox, meningitis, measles, whooping cough, and others are still present in...
NewsChannel 36
New York Issues Scam Warning For College Students Ahead of Fall Semester
(WENY) - New York State has issued a scam warning for students either starting or returning to college campuses this fall. The state says the best way for college students to avoid textbook, scholarship, or rental scams is to be informed. The state also says that students' new independence make them a target for scams.
NewsChannel 36
Republican Candidate for New York's 23rd District Stops By Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - Republican candidate for New York's 23rd district Carl Paladino made a campaign stop in Elmira Monday. Paladino stopped at Manzari's restaurant on the south side to talk with locals and hear their concerns and met with a number of groups. He says he hears concerns about...
NewsChannel 36
Arnot Recognized For Efforts to Improve Heart Disease and Stroke Outcomes
(WENY) - Arnot Ogden Medical Center was among hundreds of hospitals recognized for efforts to improve outcomes for Americans with heart disease and stroke. 118 hospitals in New York are among the 2,600 nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines initiative that deal with heart disease and stroke.
