For those who love "Star Fox" and other '90s, space-themed shooters, "Ex-Zodiac" should be next on the list. The indie game is like a love letter to games played on an old CRT. "Ex-Zodiac" has been released in Early Access on Steam, where it's gathered over 200 reviews and has an overall score of "Very Positive." One of the most notable facts about the game is that fans have influenced the title throughout its development. The Steam page encourages newcomers to join the Ex-Zodiac Discord server to continue giving feedback on the game, which was made entirely by one person. It's clear that people are loving the game, and it has many potential fans wondering if "Ex-Zodiac" will ever release on Nintendo's Switch.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO