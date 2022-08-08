Montana State hires Suzie Woodburn, a former Wisconsin assistant, to lead women's tennis program

Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
A breakdown of Montana State's quarterbacks before the 2022 season
BOZEMAN — Tommy Mellott downplayed the significance of his latest football jersey number change, but it’s meaningful in one respect. Mellott wore No. 2 at Butte High, then switched to No. 4 when he got to Montana State. He began last season mainly as a special teams player. Defensive back James Campbell also played special teams and also wore No. 4. NCAA rules prohibit multiple teammates from wearing the same number while they share the field during a game, so Mellott switched to No. 16.
406mtsports.com
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Questions abound as fall camps begin
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Frank Gogola dive into some of the biggest storylines surrounding Montana and Montana State as their fall football camps begin. The episode explores some of the biggest question marks for the top-four nationally ranked Football Championship Subdivision...
406mtsports.com
Belgrade grad Barnett hired as school’s first-ever head baseball coach
BELGRADE — Joel Barnett will become Belgrade High’s first-ever head baseball coach, pending approval from the School Board. The program will begin its inaugural season in the spring of 2023 along with nearly two dozen other schools. The Montana High School Association sanctioned the sport in January. Barnett...
worldatlas.com
The Most Amazing Hot Springs in Montana
Montana is home to many natural wonders and some of the nation’s best hot springs. These nine mineral springs offer year-round healing and relaxation within Treasure State's best natural scenery. Boiling River, Gardiner. Boiling River is the most natural hot spring in the whole state, as well as one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana is losing it’s trailer parks at the worst possible time
Montana simply cannot have it both ways. Our housing issues are now at crisis level with soaring prices and very little rental inventory. Have you known anyone who has tried to rent a trailer? It's next to impossible with very lengthy waiting lists. Not to mention, living in a trailer...
massachusettsnewswire.com
The Old Saloon hosts Ryan Bingham for Montana Flooding Benefit Concert
Over $200,000 in funds and pledges raised benefitting the SW Montana Flood Relief Fund. EMIGRANT, Mont. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Old Saloon and Ryan Bingham, acclaimed country music singer songwriter and Walker on the hit show “Yellowstone,” partnered to support the Park and Madison counties from recent catastrophic flood damage.
montanarightnow.com
Montana National Guard soldiers getting ready to deploy overseas
BELGRADE, Mont. - The Montana National Guard is called on to keep our state and our country safe. Today, August 8, in Belgrade, a deployment ceremony was held as guardsmen prepare to deploy. The Montana National Guard 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion is getting ready to head to Texas for training...
Fairfield Sun Times
Wildfire east of Helena forces evacuations
The Matt Staff Fire has led to evacuation orders for the west shore of Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Matt Staff Road in Helena. The fire began earlier today at the intersection of Highway 12 and Spokane Creek Road. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Montanans Vote In Gun Poll And The Results Are Totally One Sided.
Over the weekend, there was a shooting at a Bozeman retailer. While still under investigation, it seems that there was an altercation that led to one man pulling out a gun and shooting the other. Full disclosure, I'm a big believer in the 2nd Amendment, but I understand that not...
Is It Time To Come Together And Save This Bozeman Landmark?
I work about half a block away from the old Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. The beautiful old building is in the process of coming down and I, for one, am sad about it. I'm a lover of the old style and while I certainly appreciate the new and modern buildings that are quickly becoming part of the Bozeman landscape, I, like many others, worry that we're losing our history.
JamBase
John Mayer Announces Rise For The River Benefit Concert Livestreams
Two of guitarist John Mayer‘s upcoming Rise For The River benefit concerts will be featured in livestreams presented by nugs.net. The broadcasts originating from Pine Creek Lodge in Livingston, Montana include a show with Mayer’s Dead & Company bandmate Bob Weir on Monday, August 8 and a solo performance on Sunday, August 21.
Single People Of Bozeman, Is This A Deal Breaker?
We've all been on some bad dates in our lifetimes, but one thing consistently comes up as a deal-breaker, and I don't understand it. A lot of dating these days starts on apps such as Tinder, Hinge, and Bumble, and it's a whole new world. People can learn about your hobbies, interests, and whether you prefer the beach or mountains before you've exchanged a word. While this information might help you find someone with similar interests, it's not the best way to get to know someone. Plus, there is one question that people will base their entire opinion of you off of.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bozeman Health Lab and Belgrade Clinic not closed, despite reports
When Bozeman Health decided to let go of 28 full time employees, many people expressed concerned that lack of staff will result in labs and clinics closing.
KULR8
Gallatin CSO Search and Rescue teams help hiker who was injured on a steep game trail
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Teams from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Big Sky Section responded to help a hiker who had severely injured their ankle Saturday. The hiker had reportedly got the injury on a steep game trail and was a part of a group of five hiking near mile marker 41 on Highway 191.
explorebigsky.com
Under financial pressure, Bozeman Health lays off dozens of employees
BOZEMAN – Bozeman Health last week laid off nearly 30 leadership staff due to financial pressures on the healthcare industry. According to its CEO, this was an unprecedented decision for the largest private employer in Gallatin County. In an internal Aug. 2 email sent by Bozeman Health CEO John...
Thieves Return Stolen Montana Property After Twenty Years With an Epic Apology
Two mischievous middle aged men finally mustered up the courage to right a wrong they committed over twenty years ago with a hilarious apology. We were all young once making some less than smart decisions. I look back and I want to laugh and cry. I'm just lucky I made it out alive or not in prison. I do have some regrets, however. I've definitely had a few drinks and in my "less than sober" state, have shared in vandalism. (Here is where I apologize to the hotel in Bozeman for smashing their landscaping lights on Y2K because I was hammered and I thought the world was ending).
NBCMontana
Bozeman police find python on the loose
BOZEMAN, Mont. — In Bozeman, police officers responded to a python on the loose. The call came in on Sunday night -- officers learned the owner lost his snake a few days earlier. Bozeman police searched and eventually found the python and returned the snake to its home.
montanarightnow.com
Matt Staff Road fire continues to burn west of Canyon Ferry Lake
OA wildland fire that ignited about five miles east of East Helena Thursday has grown to 1,538 acres with no containment as of Friday. The Lewis and Clark and the Broadwater County Sheriff’s offices said Friday night they have lifted all evacuation orders that were in place due to the Matt Staff Road fire. The areas surrounding the fire will remain closed to the public and are open to local residents only.
JamBase
Bob Weir & John Mayer Perform At Rise For The River Benefit Concert
Dead & Company bandmates Bob Weir and John Mayer shared the stage in Livingston, Montana last night at the Rise For The River benefit concert. Weir and Mayer played a two-hour set loaded with Grateful Dead classics at Pine Creek Lodge to raise funds for the Southwest Montana Flood Relief Fund to help those affected by historic flooding of the Yellowstone River in Southwest Montana back in June.
Body of missing angler found near Livingston fishing site
The body of a missing woman last seen near Carter's Bridge Fishing Access Site, south of Livingston, has reportedly been found.
Comments / 0