ON MONDAY OFFICERS RESPONDED TO A THEFT OF PROPERTY CALL AT MAGNOLIA GARDENS. THE COMPLAINANT REPORTED THAT SHE HAD PURCHASED THE VEHICLE A FEW DAYS PRIOR AND THAT THE CAR WAS MISSING FROM THE PARKING LOT. THE COMPLAINANT STATED SHE WAS VISITING NEIGHBORS IN THE BUILDING AND WHEN SHE RETURNED TO HER APARTMENT, SHE NOTICED HER KEYS AND A PHONE WERE MISSING. SHE THEN EXITED THE BUILDING TO FIND HER VEHICLE MISSING AS WELL. LATER THAT NIGHT, AN OFFICER OBSERVED A VEHICLE MATCHING THE DESCRIPTION, DRIVING ACROSS O’NEAL BRIDGE INTO FLORENCE. THE OFFICER PULLED THE VEHICLE OVER ON COURT STREET. THREE SUBJECTS OCCUPIED THE VEHICLE. THE DRIVER WAS IDENTIFIED AS FREDRICK LIVINGSTON. DETECTIVES RESPONDED, AND LIVINGSTON WAS ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF PROPERTY 1ST DEGREE AND BURGLARY 3RD DEGREE. OTHER WARRANTS WERE SERVED ON FREDRICK LIVINGSTON, AND HE IS BEING HELD AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $52,500.00 BOND.

FLORENCE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO