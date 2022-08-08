ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

18-wheeler wreck on U.S. 72 sends driver to hospital

A crash involving an 18-wheeler on U.S. 72 East closed both lanes to traffic as crews worked to clear the scene overnight. It happened just past Campbell Drive in Huntsville. When the truck went off the road, it hit a telephone pole. According to officials on scene, the driver of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Restaurant burglarized, set on fire in Lauderdale County

Investigators from the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office need your help finding a suspected arsonist and thief. Deputies responded to a fire at Kelly's Café at Cooley's Corner about 8 a.m. Saturday on Lauderdale County Road 189. Investigators determined the fire to be intentionally set. They believe the restaurant was...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Limestone County, AL
Crime & Safety
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Limestone County, AL
Meridianville, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Tanner, AL
City
Meridianville, AL
radio7media.com

Stolen Vehicle Recovered Arrest Made in Florence

ON MONDAY OFFICERS RESPONDED TO A THEFT OF PROPERTY CALL AT MAGNOLIA GARDENS. THE COMPLAINANT REPORTED THAT SHE HAD PURCHASED THE VEHICLE A FEW DAYS PRIOR AND THAT THE CAR WAS MISSING FROM THE PARKING LOT. THE COMPLAINANT STATED SHE WAS VISITING NEIGHBORS IN THE BUILDING AND WHEN SHE RETURNED TO HER APARTMENT, SHE NOTICED HER KEYS AND A PHONE WERE MISSING. SHE THEN EXITED THE BUILDING TO FIND HER VEHICLE MISSING AS WELL. LATER THAT NIGHT, AN OFFICER OBSERVED A VEHICLE MATCHING THE DESCRIPTION, DRIVING ACROSS O’NEAL BRIDGE INTO FLORENCE. THE OFFICER PULLED THE VEHICLE OVER ON COURT STREET. THREE SUBJECTS OCCUPIED THE VEHICLE. THE DRIVER WAS IDENTIFIED AS FREDRICK LIVINGSTON. DETECTIVES RESPONDED, AND LIVINGSTON WAS ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF PROPERTY 1ST DEGREE AND BURGLARY 3RD DEGREE. OTHER WARRANTS WERE SERVED ON FREDRICK LIVINGSTON, AND HE IS BEING HELD AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $52,500.00 BOND.
FLORENCE, AL
WAFF

Limestone County man barricaded his three children, girlfriend in standoff

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a shooting on the 24000 Block of Craft Road. After Ryan Matthew Guenther arrived home he got into an argument with another male subject at the residence. Guenther pulled out a pistol and shot the male in the leg. Guenther also pointed the gun at his girlfriend and assaulted her.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Trucks#Vfd
WAAY-TV

Pack of dogs attacking livestock in Central community, Lauderdale Co. Sheriff's Office warns

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to keep an eye out after reports of a group of dogs attacking livestock in the Central community. According to Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services, the original pack was of four dogs, but authorities believe two have already been killed. They are now looking for one black dog and a brown dog with a white neck.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WSMV

Pulaski Electric Service employee charged with theft

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former customer service representative for the Pulaski Electric System has been indicted on theft charges after allegedly taking almost $40,000 from the utility from March 2019 until she was fired in February 2020, the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office said Tuesday. Investigators said that Jenna Coleman...
PULASKI, TN
WAAY-TV

Woman charged after barricading herself inside South Huntsville condo

A shots-fired call caused a barricade situation in South Huntsville on Tuesday morning. Police arrested Terrye Virginia Sharpe and charged her with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Huntsville Police said the call came in about 12:30 a.m. for Oldfield Road and Lily Flagg Road. Police were forced to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
The Cullman Tribune

Traffic alert for Hwy 31 and Hwy 278

TRAFFIC ALERT: The traffic light at the intersection of Hwy 31 and Hwy 278 will be inoperable for several hours on Wednesday evening beginning at 7 p.m. for the replacement of the control box by the Alabama Department of Transportation. Officers from the Cullman Police Department will be on hand to direct traffic. Please use caution.
WAFF

Man arrested in Madison County for trafficking methamphetamine

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested a man in Madison County on drug trafficking charges on Aug. 5. According to the sheriff’s office, Jason Phillip Bost was arrested after an investigation revealed that he was part of a drug trafficking operation that was operating from Atlanta to Madison County. Bost was arrested after agents conducted a traffic stop.
MADISON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy