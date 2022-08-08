Read full article on original website
Manchester United set to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate
Manchester United got off to the worst possible start on Sunday, losing their Premier League opener to Brighton. But, the club is still looking to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. The latest appears to be one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammates, Frenchman Adrien Rabiot. Per...
Manchester United 'to make €68m bid for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic'
Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make a €68m (£57.4m) offer for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. On Monday, The Telegraph reported that United had renewed their interest in Milinkovic-Savic, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a number of years. United are now preparing...
Report: Manchester United Agree Fee For Juventus Midfielder
Manchester United have reportedly a fee in principle with Juventus for the transfer of midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report
Tranmere Rovers host Newcastle United and Bolton play Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup second round... with 13 Premier League teams joining the competition
Tranmere Rovers will host Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers will play Aston Villa in the pick of the second round ties of this season's Carabao Cup. The draw, which was made on Wednesday evening, also sees Crawley Town host Fulham, Everton making the trip to Fleetwood Town and last season's National League champions Stockport County host Leicester City.
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023
The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos to bolster their frontline, with the 21-year-old Portuguese star lined up to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood
Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
SkySports
Manchester United: How PSV winger Cody Gakpo went from Ruud van Nistelrooy's mentee to Premier League side's potential saviour
History has shown that Manchester United signing a promising Dutch forward can go one of two ways. There could be the Ruud van Nistelrooy and Robin van Persie outcomes - two strikers who enjoyed immediate success from the minute they walked through the door at Old Trafford and are now considered cult heroes at United.
SkySports
Raphael Guerreiro: Manchester City keen on Borussia Dortmund left-back with Sergio Gomez also close to joining
Manchester City are keen on Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro. The 28-year-old Portugal international is one of several potential first-team options the club are looking into. Transfer Centre LIVE! | Paper Talk. Summer transfer window done deals. Download the Sky Sports App. Guerreiro has made 189 appearances for Dortmund, scored...
SkySports
Issa Diop: Fulham sign defender from West Ham for £15m on five-year deal
Fulham have signed defender Issa Diop from West Ham for £15m. The 25-year-old, whose contract at the London Stadium was due to expire next summer, completed a medical this week and agreed personal terms before signing a five-year deal. Fulham must have Diop registered before midday on Friday to...
Everton sign highly-rated Belgium international Amadou Onana from Lille in a £34m deal after hijacking West Ham's move... as the midfielder reveals Frank Lampard was a 'big reason' for his decision to snub the Hammers
Everton have signed Belgium international Amadou Onana from Lille for an undisclosed fee, understood to be up to £34million, agreeing a five-year contract. The 20-year-old central midfielder, considered one of Europe's most exciting talents, was poised to join West Ham until Everton stepped in to match their offer last week.
Borussia Dortmund 'replace' Erling Haaland with forgotten Premier League striker who didn't score a goal
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Anthony Modeste - who you may have forgotten about after a loan spell in the Premier League ten years ago. The Bundesliga giants sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window and have gone about bolstering their frontline. Dortmund signed...
SkySports
Rangers 3-0 Union Saint-Gilloise (Agg: 3-2): Hosts turn around Champions League qualifier to book place in play-off round
Giovanni van Bronckhorst said Rangers played with "passion, desire and fire" as his side produced an impressive comeback to beat Union Saint-Gilloise 3-2 on aggregate in their Champions League qualifier and book their place in the play-off round, where they will face PSV Eindhoven. After losing 2-0 in Belgium last...
Lyon 'reject bid for Houssem Aouar from Nottingham Forest' as Steve Cooper's summer spending spree is set to continue... but they could face competition from Leicester for the French midfielder
Lyon have rejected an undisclosed bid from Nottingham Forest for attacking midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to reports. The French international has been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 side for the third consecutive summer, and French outlet L'Equipe are now reporting that the player is open to a move to the Premier League.
SkySports
West Ham make improved bid for Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer and are monitoring Chelsea's Conor Gallagher
West Ham have made an improved offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer after having their first bid rejected. The 25-year-old Germany international, who can play at right-back and centre-back, has been identified as a defensive target by the Hammers. West Ham are now awaiting a response from the...
SkySports
Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt: Champions League winners seal UEFA Super Cup glory for record-equalling fifth time
David Alaba and Karim Benzema scored in each half as Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Finland to win the UEFA Super Cup for a record-equalling fifth time. The winners of last season's Champions League and Europa League faced off at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki where semi-automated offside technology was making its first appearance in European competition.
UEFA・
SkySports
Man Utd consider move for Lazio midfielder and long-standing target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's national newspapers... Manchester United are considering a move to finally sign Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as they attempt to rescue what has become a frustrating transfer window. Chelsea could find out this week if they have a realistic chance of signing Pierre-Emerick...
SkySports
Destiny Udogie: Tottenham agree deal to sign Udinese left-back but will loan him back to Serie A club this season
Tottenham have agreed a deal with Udinese to sign their promising young left wing-back Destiny Udogie. Spurs will pay an initial £15m and there are also some performance-related bonuses on top. Udogie will stay on loan at Udinese for the season, with Spurs having Ryan Sessegnon and Ivan Perisic...
Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Newcastle, Everton, Leeds and more learn second-round fixtures
The draw for the for the Carabao Cup second round takes place on Wednesday night, with Premier League clubs not involved in European competition set to enter the fray against their lower-league rivals. That means the likes of Everton, Southampton and Newcastle United will be involved, as well as the three newly promoted outfits - a couple of which have been big-spending this summer already.Last season it was Liverpool who triumphed at Wembley, beating Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out to claim a record ninth League Cup success. They, and other teams playing in Europe, enter the competition from the third-round stage, so there’s one more hurdle to navigate for sides from the EFL if they want a big match against the nation’s finest.Eight first-round ties will be played during the evening ahead of the draw, with 35 winners from the first round going through to join Burnley, Watford and 13 Premier League teams who enter from this point. The draw remains regionalised for the second round to cut travel costs and time, with a northern and a southern section.Follow the build-up and reaction to the Carabao Cup second-round draw below:
SkySports
Christian Horner exclusive: Red Bull boss on Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes rivalry
In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports F1's Martin Brundle from his home, Horner - Red Bull's incredibly successful team boss who has collected nine Formula 1 world titles - discussed a range of topics, from his management style and his journey to the rivalry with Mercedes and 2021's intense finale.
SkySports
Carabao Cup first-round: Mark Hughes' Bradford upset Hull, Stevenage knock out Reading and Portsmouth beat Cardiff
Mark Hughes was celebrating a Carabao Cup scalp as Bradford knocked out Championship visitors Hull 2-1 at Valley Parade. Andy Cook scored twice for the League Two side, who came from behind to record their first home win in the competition for eight years. Randell Williams set up Ozan Tufan...
