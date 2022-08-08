ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Daily Mail

Tranmere Rovers host Newcastle United and Bolton play Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup second round... with 13 Premier League teams joining the competition

Tranmere Rovers will host Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers will play Aston Villa in the pick of the second round ties of this season's Carabao Cup. The draw, which was made on Wednesday evening, also sees Crawley Town host Fulham, Everton making the trip to Fleetwood Town and last season's National League champions Stockport County host Leicester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica's rise, England's path forwards and a look ahead to Netball World Cup 2023

The fact that a World Cup is situated so soon after the Commonwealth Games is always a fascinating feature of netball's calendar. Next year's competition starts on July 28 and while 11 months might seem like a long time in terms of the amount of individual training hours, when you look at it more closely there's perhaps room for two, or at a push three, Test series only.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos to bolster their frontline, with the 21-year-old Portuguese star lined up to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood

Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Raphael Guerreiro: Manchester City keen on Borussia Dortmund left-back with Sergio Gomez also close to joining

Manchester City are keen on Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro. The 28-year-old Portugal international is one of several potential first-team options the club are looking into. Transfer Centre LIVE! | Paper Talk. Summer transfer window done deals. Download the Sky Sports App. Guerreiro has made 189 appearances for Dortmund, scored...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Everton sign highly-rated Belgium international Amadou Onana from Lille in a £34m deal after hijacking West Ham's move... as the midfielder reveals Frank Lampard was a 'big reason' for his decision to snub the Hammers

Everton have signed Belgium international Amadou Onana from Lille for an undisclosed fee, understood to be up to £34million, agreeing a five-year contract. The 20-year-old central midfielder, considered one of Europe's most exciting talents, was poised to join West Ham until Everton stepped in to match their offer last week.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Lyon 'reject bid for Houssem Aouar from Nottingham Forest' as Steve Cooper's summer spending spree is set to continue... but they could face competition from Leicester for the French midfielder

Lyon have rejected an undisclosed bid from Nottingham Forest for attacking midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to reports. The French international has been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 side for the third consecutive summer, and French outlet L'Equipe are now reporting that the player is open to a move to the Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Real Madrid 2-0 Eintracht Frankfurt: Champions League winners seal UEFA Super Cup glory for record-equalling fifth time

David Alaba and Karim Benzema scored in each half as Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in Finland to win the UEFA Super Cup for a record-equalling fifth time. The winners of last season's Champions League and Europa League faced off at the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki where semi-automated offside technology was making its first appearance in European competition.
UEFA
The Independent

Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Newcastle, Everton, Leeds and more learn second-round fixtures

The draw for the for the Carabao Cup second round takes place on Wednesday night, with Premier League clubs not involved in European competition set to enter the fray against their lower-league rivals. That means the likes of Everton, Southampton and Newcastle United will be involved, as well as the three newly promoted outfits - a couple of which have been big-spending this summer already.Last season it was Liverpool who triumphed at Wembley, beating Chelsea in a penalty shoot-out to claim a record ninth League Cup success. They, and other teams playing in Europe, enter the competition from the third-round stage, so there’s one more hurdle to navigate for sides from the EFL if they want a big match against the nation’s finest.Eight first-round ties will be played during the evening ahead of the draw, with 35 winners from the first round going through to join Burnley, Watford and 13 Premier League teams who enter from this point. The draw remains regionalised for the second round to cut travel costs and time, with a northern and a southern section.Follow the build-up and reaction to the Carabao Cup second-round draw below:
PREMIER LEAGUE

