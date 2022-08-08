ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local activists calls on community to do more to stop violence

By Ubah Ali
 4 days ago
From Friday to Sunday, police investigated 16 shootings across Milwaukee. Three people were killed, 18 injured. Ages of the victims range from 17 to 43.

In a three-hour span on Saturday, six people were shot in different parts of the city.

According to MPD, 517 people have been injured in shootings this year and 138 people killed. This includes Darnell Gordon, who was gunned down outside a Citgo early Sunday morning.

"It seems like every weekend is a violent weekend," said community activist Tracey Dent. "We are tired of saying rest in peace, rest in heaven."

Dent said it's concerning to see this level of violence in Milwaukee. He believes it's time for all community activists to come together.

Now, more than ever as the Office of Violence Prevention sits empty and city leaders look for a replacement.

"We have to teach people how to engage and deescalate situations," Dent stated.

All while providing resources to community members.

"Just like everybody attacked reckless driving, we have to attack this (gun violence) the same way," Dent said.

Of the 16 shootings, Milwaukee police do not have any suspects in custody.

Comments / 4

FFG22
4d ago

No longer have any sympathy for Milwaukee. The city has everything it voted for. Until the city decides to change it's mindset. Nothing will ever be different except maybe worse. Notice it's starting in Madison.

Reply
3
 

