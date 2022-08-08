Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Ex-Miss America Mund: Abortion ruling prompted US House run
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Miss America Cara Mund says her concern about the erosion of abortion rights prompted her independent bid for the U.S. House in her home state of North Dakota. Mund is running against the odds in the deeply conservative state, but says the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion was “just a moment where I knew we need more women in office.” The 28-year-old recent Harvard Law School graduate announced her candidacy Saturday. Her run comes as North Dakota’s only abortion clinic in Fargo is preparing to relocate across the border to Minnesota.
KEYT
Florida man pleads guilty to pushing police in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man has pleaded guilty to attacking police officers while storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection. Court records show 50-year-old Matthew Council pleaded guilty Wednesday to two felonies and four misdemeanors in District of Columbia federal court. Council was arrested at the Capitol during the riot. According to the criminal complaint, Council and others gathered illegally at the west side of the Capitol. As police were struggling to keep the mob outside, Council entered the Parliamentarian Door. Prosecutors say Council barged into a line of Capitol Police officers, trying to push them back and create an opening for others to get through.
KEYT
Ron DeSantis, unconstrained by constitutional checks, is flexing his power in Florida ahead of 2024 decision
When Gov. Ron DeSantis abruptly suspended Tampa’s elected prosecutor last week, it was not accomplished in a late-night sacking or buried in a 5 p.m. Friday press release. Rather, DeSantis summoned reporters and cameras for a midday media event, as he does several times a week, stood before officers in uniform and elected allies and matter-of-factly walked through his decision to kneecap a twice-elected Democratic official.
KEYT
Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A second trial is underway for two men accused of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Jurors are getting two views of Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox. A prosecutor says Fox and Croft wanted to ignite a “second American revolution” in 2020 by kidnapping Whitmer. Defense attorneys say it’s a case of entrapment with undercover agents and informants embedded at every critical turn. Fox and Croft are on trial for a second time. In April, a different jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict while acquitting two other men. Jurors will hear evidence of a “shoot house” for gun drills as well as two trips to see Whitmer’s northern Michigan home. Two men who pleaded guilty will testify for the government.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYT
Beshear: FEMA has to ‘get it right’ in response to flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he’ll be relentless in pushing for federal assistance in flood-ravaged eastern parts of the state. He says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has “to get it right” by broadly supporting residents trying to rebuild their lives. Beshear’s comments Tuesday came a day after President Joe Biden visited the stricken Appalachian region. Biden said the nation has an obligation to help all its people. Beshear says the devastation in eastern Kentucky is so extensive that it will be one of the most difficult rebuilding efforts the country has ever seen.
KEYT
Wisconsin Assembly leader Vos beats Trump-backed challenger
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s most powerful Republican narrowly survived being targeted by Donald Trump in Tuesday’s primary, then said his win proved that lawmakers “don’t have to be a lapdog to whatever Donald Trump says.” Robin Vos, the longest-serving speaker in the state’s history, overcame intense criticism from Trump and others that he hadn’t pursued decertifying the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden. But the narrow margin of his win over Adam Steen, a landlord and political newcomer, suggested the power Trump still holds over many conservative voters.
KEYT
Wisconsin woman in Slender Man attack drops release request
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin women who were sent to a state mental health facility after a 2014 stabbing attack on a sixth-grade classmate that they claimed was to appease the horror character Slender Man has withdrawn her petition for release. In June, 20-year-old Morgan Geyser asked a Waukesha County judge to order her release as he did last year for her co-defendant, Anissa Weier. The judge appointed three doctors to evaluate Geyser’s mental state. After receiving one doctor’s report, Geyser and her attorney sent a letter to the judge Tuesday asking that the petition be withdrawn. Payton Leutner survived after suffering 19 stab wounds.
KEYT
Michigan: Company released industrial chemicals into water
WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — Michigan environmental are accusing an auto trim maker of violating the law after releasing industrial chemicals into a river system northwest of Detroit. Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says its Water Resources Division served Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom on Tuesday. A plating solution containing hexavalent chromium was discharged to a sanitary sewer system the weekend of July 29 and ended up at an area wastewater treatment facility. That facility sends wastewater to a creek that flows into the Huron River system. State health officials say hexavalent chromium is a known carcinogen that can cause a number of health problems for people who ingest, inhale or touch it.
RELATED PEOPLE
KEYT
Teen’s death is latest tragedy in flood-ravaged Kentucky
The mysterious death of a high school athlete who spent days helping his fellow eastern Kentuckians clean up from flooding has added another layer of grief to the tragedy. On Wednesday, Aaron “Mick” Crawford was counted as the 38th person to die as a result of the Appalachian flooding. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle says the death is a crushing loss. The last time Engle communicated with Crawford, the 18-year-old asked where he could help flood victims. For three days, the football player and wrestler assisted in the flood cleanup before suddenly falling ill. He died late last week.
Comments / 0